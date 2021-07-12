ISRA Vision Parsytec : Boost your printing performance through 100% inline inspection

More brand owners than ever are relying on the striking impact provided by flexible packaging in order to further solidify their presence at the point-of-sale. Despite the high demand for innovative packaging solutions, manufacturers still face stiff competition, as the requirements placed on high-quality printed products are constantly increasing. In order to meet the growing customer demands, US packaging manufacturer, Plastic Packaging Technologies, relies on the PrintSTAR 100% inline inspection system for the quality control in their printing process.

With great passion and experience, the team in the print department at Plastic Packaging Technologies produces flexible packaging for foods, snacks and pet food. While this has always been the case, the path the path to defect-free print quality has improved significantly over the years, by switching the quality control procedure from offline to inline, thereby implementing an automatic 100% inspection system.