  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Isracard Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISCD   IL0011574030

ISRACARD LTD.

(ISCD)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-26
14.99 ILS   -0.07%
05:38aIsracard : Investotor deck- financial results 2022
PU
02/05Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd (TASE : MMHD) made a bid to acquire a 32% stake in Isracard Ltd. (TASE : ISCD) for approximately ILS 980 million.
CI
01/08Harel Insurance Company Ltd. made an offer to acquire Isracard Ltd. for NIS 2.7 billion.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Isracard : INVESTOTOR DECK- FINANCIAL RESULTS 2022

03/28/2023 | 05:38am EDT
This version is an English translation of the official and original version of the presentation published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website on March 13th 2023, as drafted in Hebrew. This translation is meant to be used as a reference only In case of any contradiction or incompatibility between the Hebrew and the English versions, the Hebrew version shall prevail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Isracard Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 602 M 724 M 724 M
Net income 2022 155 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net cash 2022 786 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 3 002 M 836 M 836 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 025
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends ISRACARD LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ran Oz Chief Executive Officer
Ronit Zalman Malach Chief Financial Officer
Tamar Yassur Chairman
Gil Tamir Vice President-Technology
Orit Adler Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISRACARD LTD.46.67%836
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-14.94%41 013
ORIX CORPORATION0.92%19 026
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-13.82%12 377
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.78%7 168
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-12.33%5 506
