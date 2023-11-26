Israel Canada (T.R) Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Israel Canada (T.R) Ltd reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was ILS 110.01 million compared to ILS 107.32 million a year ago. Revenue was ILS 141.25 million compared to ILS 403.73 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 4.1 million compared to ILS 31.28 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.0136 compared to ILS 0.1063 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.0136 compared to ILS 0.1063 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was ILS 301.2 million compared to ILS 240.39 million a year ago. Revenue was ILS 441.72 million compared to ILS 1,276.54 million a year ago. Net loss was ILS 137.7 million compared to net income of ILS 285.73 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.4551 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of ILS 0.9755 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.4551 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of ILS 0.9755 a year ago.