  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Israel Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILCO   IL0005760173

ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD

(ILCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel : An agreement with brokers regarding the sale of approximatly 1.4% of ICL sharesOpen link in a new window

03/08/2022 | 12:43pm EST
This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010

Form 53

Public

Date of Transmission: March 8, 2022

Reference: 2022-01- 027592

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: An agreement with brokers regarding the sale of approximatly 1.4% of ICL shares owned by

the company.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The company is pleased to announce that on 8 of March 2022, it engaged with brokers in a transaction, in which it may sell (based on offers that it may receive) shares of ICL Group Ltd. that it owns, to foreign and Israeli qualified investors, of approximately 200 million USD, approximately 1.4% of the issued share capital of ICL Group Ltd. As part of the transaction, the company is expected to pay commission to the brokers that will be used.

It should be noted that the company has undertaken to the Managers not to transfer or dispose of any of its remaining holding of ordinary shares in the Company for 180 days after the date of settlement of the Sale, subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Managers.

The company considers ICL Group Ltd. a strategic investment and, as a controlling shareholder in ICL Group Ltd., the company will continue to support the implementation of its strategy.

The goal of the transaction, if and when completed, is to strengthen the capital structure of the company, to increase the liquidity of ICL Group Ltd. shares via an increase in free float and to provide an opportunity for new international investors to invest in ICL share.

It should be emphasized that to the date of this report, the company has yet to accept any selling offers under the engagement with the brokers and that there is no complete certainty that such offers (insofar will be received) would be responded to.

there is no certainty that the goals of the transaction will be wholly achieved, and such goal constitutes as a forward-looking statement, as defined in the Israeli Securities Act of 1968. Such assessment of the goal of the transaction e is the based on the evaluation and experience of the company's management..

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of that act.

- 2 -

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: March 8, 2022

Time: 18:30

Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:

Name of the signor

Position

1

Maya Alcheh Kaplan

Other

Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

2

Sagi Kabla

CFO

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: March 8, 2022

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's

Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 17:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
