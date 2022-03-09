Israel : Completion of a transaction for the sale of 1.567% of ICL sharesOpen link in a new window

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010 Form 53 Public Date of Transmission: March 9, 2022 Reference: 2022-01- 023277 To: To: The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: Completion of a transaction for the sale of 1.567% of ICL shares

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

Following the company's immediate report dated March 8, 2021 (reference no. 2022-01-027592) (the "Original Report") and in light of oversubscription by global and Israelis investors, the company is pleased to announce that on 9 of March 2022, it increased the amount of sale as detailed in the Original Report and agreed to commitments made by foreign and Israeli accredited investors to perform transactions outside of the stock market to sell 20,166,667 ordinary shares of ICL Group Ltd ("ICL"), with 1 NIS face nominal each, that constitute approximately 1.567% of the registered share capital of ICL Group Ltd, in the price of 36 NIS (approximately 10.9 US dollars) per-share, and a total consideration of 726 NIS (approximately 220 US dollars). As part of the transaction, the company is expected to pay commission to the brokers as detailed in the Original Report.

Following completion of the transaction, the company will hold shares of ICL, which constitute about 44.1% of the registered share capital of ICL.

For details regarding the company's undertaking not to transfer or dispose of any of its remaining holding of ICL's shares, see the Original Report.

The taxable profit of this transaction is expected to be offset against part of the company's

accumulated tax losses.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of that act.

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: March 9, 2022

Time: 00:30