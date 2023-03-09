Israel : Expected Date for Publishing Company's Annual Financial Reports for 2022

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd. Registrar's Number: 520028010 Form T121 (Public) Transmission via Magna:_March 9, 2023 Reference: 2023-01-025401 To: To: The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report of General Material Information

Nature of the Event: Expected Date for Publishing Company's Annual Financial Reports for 2022

The Company hereby reports that its annual financial reports for December 31, 2022, are expected to be published on March 16, 2023. In case of any change in the aforementioned date, the Company will update in this regard in an immediate report.

The company is NOT a shell company, as this term is defined in the rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange.

The date and time at which the corporation first learned of the event or matter:

March 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Details of the authorized signatories on behalf of the corporation:

Name of the authorized signatory Position 1. Adv. Maya Alcheh-Kaplan Other Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary 2. Sagi Kabla CFO ________________________

Explanation: Pursuant to Regulation 5 of the Periodic and Immediate Reporting Regulations, 5730-1970, a report that is submitted pursuant to these Regulations shall be signed by the signatories authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation. The ISA Staff's position on this matter is available on the ISA's website: please click here.

The name of the authorized signatory to the report and the name of the authorized electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh- Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Date of signature: March 9, 2023.

