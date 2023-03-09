Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Israel Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILCO   IL0005760173

ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD

(ILCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-07
1278.30 ILS   +0.84%
08:35aIsrael : Expected Date for Publishing Company's Annual Financial Reports for 2022
PU
02/28Israel : ICL-20F For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/15Israel : ICL -Presentation-Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel : Expected Date for Publishing Company's Annual Financial Reports for 2022

03/09/2023 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar's Number: 520028010

Form T121

(Public)

Transmission via Magna:_March 9, 2023

Reference: 2023-01-025401

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report of General Material Information

Clarification: This form should not be used when there is a form adapted for the reported event.

Nature of the Event: Expected Date for Publishing Company's Annual Financial Reports for 2022

The reference numbers of previous documents in the matter:

,

,

.

The Company hereby reports that its annual financial reports for December 31, 2022, are expected to be published on March 16, 2023. In case of any change in the aforementioned date, the Company will update in this regard in an immediate report.

Attached file

.

The company is NOT a shell company, as this term is defined in the rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange.

The date and time at which the corporation first learned of the event or matter:

March 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Details of the authorized signatories on behalf of the corporation:

Name of the authorized signatory

Position

1.

Adv. Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Other

Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

2.

Sagi Kabla

CFO

________________________

Explanation: Pursuant to Regulation 5 of the Periodic and Immediate Reporting Regulations, 5730-1970, a report that is submitted pursuant to these Regulations shall be signed by the signatories authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation. The ISA Staff's position on this matter is available on the ISA's website: please click here.

The name of the authorized signatory to the report and the name of the authorized electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh- Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Date of signature: March 9, 2023.

The reference numbers of previous documents in the matter (the reference does not constitute incorporation by reference):

Date of update of form structure: February 21, 2023

The securities of the corporation are listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Short name: Israel Corporation

Address: P.O.B. 20456, Tel Aviv 61204 Tel: 03-6844517,03-6844500, Fax: 03-6844587

Email: MAYAAK@ISRAELCORP.COM

Previous names of the reporting entity: The Israel Corporation Ltd.

Name of electronic reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

His [sic] position: Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Name of Employer Company:

23 Aranha St., Tel Aviv, 61204, Tel: 03 - 6844517, Fax: 03 - 6844587, E-mail:mayaak@israelcorp.com

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 13:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
08:35aIsrael : Expected Date for Publishing Company's Annual Financial Reports for 2022
PU
02/28Israel : ICL-20F For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/15Israel : ICL -Presentation-Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
02/14An unknown buyer agreed to acquire Oil Refineries L..
CI
02/09Israel : February 2023 - Sale of Bazan Shares
PU
02/07Correction : private placement
AQ
02/07Nordic Aqua Partners - Contemplated private placement
AQ
02/07Nordic Aqua Partners A/S announced that it has received NOK 299.99996 million in fundin..
CI
02/02Israel : Notice of the Full and Final Early Redemption of Series 10 Bonds
PU
01/09Israel : Dividend Policy
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 955 M - -
Net income 2021 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 740 M 2 740 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 332
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Israel Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Doppelt Chief Executive Officer
Sagi Kabla Director-Business Development, Strategy & IR
Aviad Kaufman Chairman
Yaacov Amidror Independent External Director
Joshua Rosensweig Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD3.09%2 740
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD24.81%59 666
BASF SE4.08%45 568
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.5.06%33 046
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.92%14 569
BRENNTAG SE18.69%11 570