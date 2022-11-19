Israel : Expected date for publishing the Financial Reports for the 3rd quarter of 202

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd. Registrar's Number: 520028010 Form T121 (Public) Transmission via Magna: November 17, 2022 Reference: 2022-01-138256

Immediate Report of General Material Information

Nature of the Event: expected date for publishing the Financial Reports for the 3rd quarter of 2022.

The Company hereby notifies that its financial reports for September 30, 2022, are expected to be published on November 24, 2022. In case of any change in the aforementioned date, the Company will update in this regard in an immediate report.

The date and time at which the corporation first learned of the event or matter: November 17, 2022, at 09:30 a.m.

Details of the authorized signatories on behalf of the corporation:

Name of the authorized signatory Position 1. Adv. Maya Alcheh-Kaplan Other Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary 2. Sagi Kabla CFO ________________________

name of the authorized signatory to the report and the name of the authorized electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Date of signature: November 17, 2022.

The securities of the corporation are listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Short name: Israel Corporation

Previous names of the reporting entity: The Israel Corporation Ltd.

Name of electronic reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

His [sic] position: Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Name of Employer Company:

