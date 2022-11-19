Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Israel Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILCO   IL0005760173

ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD

(ILCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-16
1329.00 ILS   -0.97%
03:39pIsrael : Expected date for publishing the Financial Reports for the 3rd quarter of 202
PU
11/09Israel : ICL Group –Third Quarter Financial Report 2022- Form 6-
PU
11/09Israel : ICL Group – Investor Presentation Q3 202
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel : Expected date for publishing the Financial Reports for the 3rd quarter of 202

11/19/2022 | 03:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar's Number: 520028010

Form T121

(Public)

Transmission via Magna: November 17, 2022

Reference: 2022-01-138256

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report of General Material Information

Nature of the Event: expected date for publishing the Financial Reports for the 3rd quarter of 2022.

The Company hereby notifies that its financial reports for September 30, 2022, are expected to be published on November 24, 2022. In case of any change in the aforementioned date, the Company will update in this regard in an immediate report.

The company is NOT a shell company, as this term is defined in the rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange.

The date and time at which the corporation first learned of the event or matter: November 17, 2022, at 09:30 a.m.

Details of the authorized signatories on behalf of the corporation:

Name of the authorized signatory

Position

1.

Adv. Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Other

Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

2.

Sagi Kabla

CFO

________________________

name of the authorized signatory to the report and the name of the authorized electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Date of signature: November 17, 2022.

The reference numbers of previous documents in the matter (the reference does not constitute incorporation by reference):

The securities of the corporation are listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Short name: Israel Corporation

Address: P.O.B. 20456, Tel Aviv 61204 Tel: 03-6844517,03-6844500, Fax: 03-6844587

Email: MAYAAK@ISRAELCORP.COM

Previous names of the reporting entity: The Israel Corporation Ltd.

Name of electronic reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

His [sic] position: Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Name of Employer Company:

23 Aranha St., Tel Aviv, 61204, Tel: 03 - 6844517, Fax: 03 - 6844587, E-mail:mayaak@israelcorp.com

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 20:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
03:39pIsrael : Expected date for publishing the Financial Reports for the 3rd quarter of 202
PU
11/09Israel : ICL Group –Third Quarter Financial Report 2022- Form 6-
PU
11/09Israel : ICL Group – Investor Presentation Q3 202
PU
09/28ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16Israel : reports its Second quarter of 2022Open link in a new window
PU
08/16Israel : Q2 2022 Results Highlights
PU
08/14Israel : ICL Group – ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply AgreementOpen li..
PU
07/27Israel Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
07/19Israel : Voting Form Revised (003)Open link in a new window
PU
07/19Israel : Reporting Form Revised (004)Open link in a new window
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 955 M - -
Net income 2021 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 945 M 2 951 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 332
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Israel Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Doppelt Chief Executive Officer
Sagi Kabla Director-Business Development, Strategy & IR
Aviad Kaufman Chairman
Yaacov Amidror Independent External Director
Joshua Rosensweig Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD-1.19%2 951
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.65%49 113
BASF SE-19.67%46 000
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.11%34 467
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.55%16 806
SASOL LIMITED14.74%10 942