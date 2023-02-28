Israel : ICL-20F For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

Title of Class
Ordinary shares
Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report. The number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2022 was:
Trading Symbol(s)
ICL
Title of each class
Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 1.00 per share
Commission File Number: 001-13742
ICL GROUP LTD.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Israel
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha Street, P.O. Box 20245 Tel Aviv, 61202 Israel
(Address of principal executive offices)
Aya Landman
VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance
Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St.
Tel-Aviv6120201 Israel
Tel: +972 (3) 6844440
Aya Landman
VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance
Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha St.
Tel-Aviv6120201 Israel
Tel: +972 (3) 6844440
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 20-F
Name of each exchange on which registered
The New York Stock Exchange
Number of Shares Outstanding
1,289,178,854
Annual Report
For the Period Ended December 31, 2022
ICL Group Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PART I
|
Page
|
|
Special Note Regarding Forward-LookingStatements
|
|
|
Introduction
|
|
|
Glossary of Selected Terms
|
|
Item 1.
|
Identity
|
of Directors, Senior
|
Management and Advisers
|
1
|
Item 2.
|
Offer
|
Statistics and
|
Expected Timetable
|
1
|
Item 3.
|
Key Information
|
1
|
Item 4.
|
Information on the Company
|
35
|
Item 4A.
|
Unresolved Staff Comments
|
167
|
Item 5.
|
Financial Results and Business Overview
|
168
|
Item 6.
|
Directors, Senior Management and Employees
|
200
|
Item 7.
|
Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions
|
231
|
Item 8.
|
Financial Information
|
240
|
Item 9.
|
The Offer and Listing
|
244
|
Item 10.
|
Additional Information
|
245
|
Item 11.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
254
|
Item 12.
|
Description of Securities Other than Equity Securities
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PART II
|
|
Item 13.
|
Defaults, Dividend Arrangements and Delinquencies
|
263
|
Item 14.
|
Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds
|
263
|
Item 15.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
264
|
Item 16A.
|
Audit and Accounting Committee Financial Expert
|
265
|
Item 16B.
|
Code of Ethics
|
265
|
Item 16C.
|
Principal Accountant Fees and Services
|
266
|
Item 16D.
|
Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees
|
266
|
Item 16E.
|
Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers
|
266
|
Item 16F.
|
|
|
|
|
Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant
|
|
266
|
Item 16G.
|
Corporate Governance
|
267
|
Item16H.
|
Mine Safety Disclosure
|
269
|
Item16I.
|
Disclosure Regarding ForeignJurisdictions that Prevent Inspections
|
269
|
Item 17.
|
Financial Statements
|
269
|
Item 18.
|
Financial Statements
|
269
|
Item 19.
|
Exhibits
|
269
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Annual Report contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate", "strive", "forecast", "targets" and "potential," among others. The Company is relying on the safe harbor provided in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in making such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this Annual Report and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in "Item 3 - Key Information- D. Risk Factors" in this Annual Report. These risks and uncertainties include factors relating to:
Loss or impairment of business licenses or mineral extractions permits or concessions; volatility of supply and demand and the impact of competition; the difference between actual reserves and our reserve estimates; natural disasters and cost of compliance with environmental regulatory legislative and licensing restrictions including laws and regulation related to, and physical impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; failure to "harvest" salt which could lead to accumulation of salt at the bottom of the evaporation Pond 5 in the Dead Sea; litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; disruptions at our seaport shipping facilities or regulatory restrictions affecting our ability to export our products overseas; changes in exchange rates or prices compared to those we are currently experiencing; general market, political or economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; price increases or shortages with respect to our principal raw materials; pandemics may create disruptions, impacting our sales, operations, supply chain and customers; delays in termination of engagements with contractors and/or governmental obligations; the inflow of significant amounts of water into the Dead Sea which could adversely affect production at our plants; labor disputes, slowdowns and strikes involving our employees; pension and health insurance liabilities; changes to governmental incentive programs or tax benefits, creation of new fiscal or tax related legislation; and/or higher tax liabilities; changes in our evaluations and estimates, which serve as a basis for the recognition and manner of measurement of assets and liabilities; failure to integrate or realize expected benefits from mergers and acquisitions, organizational restructuring and joint ventures; currency rate fluctuations; rising interest rates; government examinations or investigations; information technology systems or breaches of our, or our service providers', data security; failure to retain and/or recruit key personnel; inability to realize expected benefits from our cost reduction program according to the expected timetable; inability to access capital markets on favorable terms; cyclicality of our businesses; The Company is exposed to risks relating to its current and future activity in emerging markets; changes in demand for our fertilizer products due to a decline in agricultural product prices, lack of available credit, weather conditions, government policies or other factors beyond our control; disruption of our, or our service providers', sales of our magnesium products being affected by various factors that are not within our control; our ability to secure approvals and permits from the authorities in Israel to continue our phosphate mining operations in Rotem Amfert Israel; volatility or crises in the financial markets; hazards inherent to mining and chemical manufacturing; the failure to ensure the safety of our workers and processes; exposure to third party and product liability claims; product recalls or other liability claims as a result of food safety and food-borne illness concerns; insufficiency of insurance coverage; war or acts of terror and/or political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region; filing of class actions and derivative actions against the Company, its executives and Board members; closing of transactions, mergers and acquisitions; and other risk factors discussed under "Item 3 - Key Information- D. Risk Factors".
