  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Israel Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILCO   IL0005760173

ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD

(ILCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-22
1035.00 ILS   -1.85%
04:07aIsrael : ICL Group - ICL Signs a Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility with a Syndicate
PU
03/22Israel : Convening of a Special General Shareholders Meeting 1.5.2023- English ver
PU
03/16Israel : Reports its Fourth Quarter and Annual Results of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel : ICL Group - ICL Signs a Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility with a Syndicate

04/24/2023 | 04:07am EDT
This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010

Form 121

Public

Date of Transmission: April 24, 2023

Reference: 2023-01- 044241

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL GROUP - ICL Signs a Sustainability-LinkedRevolving Credit Facility with a Syndicate

of Banks

Attached is an immediate report Of ICL GROUP - ICL Signs a Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility with a Syndicate of Banks.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: April 24, 2023

Time: 09:00

Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:

Name of the signor

Position

1

Maya Alcheh Kaplan

Other

Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

2

Sagi Kabla

CFO

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: April 24, 2023

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's

Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.

April 24, 2022

ICL Signs a Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility with a Syndicate of Banks

ICL hereby announces, that on April 20, 2023, it entered into a Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility Agreement made between its subsidiary ICL Finance B.V., as borrower, and a consortium of twelve (12) international banks (the "Lenders") for $1,550 million, guaranteed by ICL (the "Sustainability-LinkedRCF" or the "New RCF").

The Sustainability-Linked RCF is for a term of five years, with options of the Lenders to extend it by two periods of one-year each, replacing the previous Revolving Credit Facility that was entered into in 2015, as amended and extended in 2018, due to expire in 2025 (the "Previous RCF"). For details regarding the Previous RCF, see company's immediate report dated March 24, 2015 (Ref No: 2015- 02-059557). The pricing structure of the New RCF is not materially changed from the Previous RCF, adapted to a SOFR/EURIBOR based pricing mechanism on the loan amount under the New RCF.

The Sustainability-Linked RCF further includes various customary undertakings and representations, including, among other things, a cross-default mechanism, a negative pledge and financial covenants, similar to all of ICL loans. For details regarding ICL's credit from banks, and its underlying financial covenants, see Note 13.F. - Credit from Banks, of the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (Ref No: 2023-02-022020).

The Sustainability-Linked RCF follows ICL's debut Sustainability-Linked Term Loan from September 2021 (Ref No: 2021-02-144234), in line with ICL's strategic commitment to sustainability. The RCF includes three Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs"), which have been designed to align with ICL's sustainability goals, and each will be assessed regularly, during the term of the RCF, by third-party verification of performance.

The ESG KPIs include a reduction in Absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG Emissions, an increase in the percentage of female in Senior ICL Management and an increase in the number of valid TfS (Together for Sustainability initiative) Scorecards obtained for ICL Group suppliers.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Signature Date: April 24, 2023

PRESS CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Adi Bajayo

Peggy Reilly Tharp

ICL Spokesperson

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

+972-52-4454789

+1-314-983-7665

adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

T +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 08:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
