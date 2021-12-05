Israel : ICL Group – ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral ExploitationOpen link in a new window

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any
Israel Corporation Ltd.
Registrar Number: 520028010
Form 121
Public
Date of Transmission: December 5, 2021
Reference: 2021-01- 175962
To:
To:
The Securities Authority
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
www.isa.gov.il
www.tase.co.il
Immediate Report
The Event: ICL GROUP - ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral Exploitation
Attached is an immediate report of ICL GROUP - ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral Exploitation.
The date when the event first became known to the corporation: December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral Exploitation
Further to Item 4 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, regarding ICL Boulby's application for renewal of its planning permit for mineral exploitation, processing and land usage, the Company hereby reports, that the North York Moors Park Authority Planning Committee (the "Authority") approved ICL Boulby Mine's application for the continuation of polyhalite and salt production for an additional 25 years, which will begin in 2023 with the expiration of the current planning permission.
ICL Boulby is working with the Authority to complete the procedures and documents necessary for the implementation of the renewal decision and obtaining the renewed permit. The Company believes that the procedures will be completed, and the renewed permit will be obtained, however, these estimations, by nature, constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Accordingly, there is no certainty that the renewed permit will be obtained, due to various factors including other risk factors discussed under Item 3 - Key Information - D. Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021 (the Annual Report) and in subsequent filings on current reports on Form 6-K.
For additional information regarding ICL Boulby's mineral leases, see Note 18(b) to our Audited Financial Statements or the year ended December 31, 2020.
