Israel : ICL Group – ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral ExploitationOpen link in a new window

Israel : ICL Group – ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral Exploitation

12/05/2021 | 04:42am EST
This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010

Form 121

Public

Date of Transmission: December 5, 2021

Reference: 2021-01- 175962

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL GROUP - ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral Exploitation

Attached is an immediate report of ICL GROUP - ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral Exploitation.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: December 3, 2021

Time: 16:30

Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:

Name of the signor

Position

1

Maya Alcheh Kaplan

Other

Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

2

Sagi Kabla

CFO

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: December 5, 2021

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's

Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.

Acquisition of

December 3, 2021

ICL Boulby Renews Planning Permit for Mineral Exploitation

Further to Item 4 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, regarding ICL Boulby's application for renewal of its planning permit for mineral exploitation, processing and land usage, the Company hereby reports, that the North York Moors Park Authority Planning Committee (the "Authority") approved ICL Boulby Mine's application for the continuation of polyhalite and salt production for an additional 25 years, which will begin in 2023 with the expiration of the current planning permission.

ICL Boulby is working with the Authority to complete the procedures and documents necessary for the implementation of the renewal decision and obtaining the renewed permit. The Company believes that the procedures will be completed, and the renewed permit will be obtained, however, these estimations, by nature, constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Accordingly, there is no certainty that the renewed permit will be obtained, due to various factors including other risk factors discussed under Item 3 - Key Information - D. Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021 (the Annual Report) and in subsequent filings on current reports on Form 6-K.

For additional information regarding ICL Boulby's mineral leases, see Note 18(b) to our Audited Financial Statements or the year ended December 31, 2020.

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Company Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: December 3, 2021

PRESS CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Adi Bajayo

Peggy Reilly Tharp

Dudi Musler

Scherf Communications

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

+972-52-4454789

+1-314-983-7665

+972-3-6844448

Adi@scherfcom.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 09:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
