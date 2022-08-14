Israel : ICL Group – ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply AgreementOpen link in a new window

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010 Form 121 Public Date of Transmission: August 14, 2022 Reference: 2022-01- 102310

To: To: The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL GROUP - ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement

Attached is an immediate report Of ICL GROUP - ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: August 11, 2022

Time: 23;00

Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:

Name of the signor Position 1 Maya Alcheh Kaplan Other Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary 2 Sagi Kabla CFO

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: August 14, 2022

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's

Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.