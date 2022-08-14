Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Israel Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILCO   IL0005760173

ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD

(ILCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-10
1595.00 ILS   +2.11%
05:33aISRAEL : ICL Group – ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply AgreementOpen link in a new window
PU
07/27Israel Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/19ISRAEL : (IsraelCorp)Compensation Policy - marked Complementary (007)Open link in a new window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel : ICL Group – ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply AgreementOpen link in a new window

08/14/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any

discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original

Israel Corporation Ltd.

Registrar Number: 520028010

Form 121

Public

Date of Transmission: August 14, 2022

Reference: 2022-01- 102310

To:

To:

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Immediate Report

The Event: ICL GROUP - ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement

Attached is an immediate report Of ICL GROUP - ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement.

The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations

The date when the event first became known to the corporation: August 11, 2022

Time: 23;00

Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:

Name of the signor

Position

1

Maya Alcheh Kaplan

Other

Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

2

Sagi Kabla

CFO

Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan

Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary

Signing Date: August 14, 2022

Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's

Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.

August 11, 2022

ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement

ICL hereby announces, that it has signed a binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with a European Customer, to supply 300,000 metric tons of potash annually. The terms of the MOU will be incorporated into a definitive long-term agreement, which will enter into force on January 1, 2023, and will remain effective for a period of two consecutive years, with an automatic renewal for successive periods of 1 year each. The price will be based on the prevailing market prices and in accordance to mutual understandings. The product shall be manufactured and delivered from ICL's plants in Israel and Spain, following completion of the capacity ramp up in ICL's facility in Spain.

For additional details regarding the capacity ramp up project in ICL Iberia, see our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, under Item 4 - B. Business Overview - Segment Information - Potash, filed on February 23, 2022 (Ref No: 2022-02-018666).

Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.

Position: VP, Corporate Secretary & Global Compliance

Signature Date: August 11, 2022

PRESS CONTACT

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Adi Bajayo

Peggy Reilly Tharp

ICL Spokesperson

VP, ICL Global Investor Relations

+972-52-4454789

+1-314-983-7665

adi.bajayo@icl-group.com

Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com

ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel

  1. +972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com

Disclaimer

ICL – Israel Corporation Limited published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 09:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
05:33aISRAEL : ICL Group – ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply AgreementOpen li..
PU
07/27Israel Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
07/19ISRAEL : (IsraelCorp)Compensation Policy - marked Complementary (007)Open link in a new wi..
PU
07/19ISRAEL : T460 complementary (002)Open link in a new window
PU
07/19ISRAEL : Reporting Form Revised (004)Open link in a new window
PU
07/19ISRAEL : Voting Form Revised (003)Open link in a new window
PU
07/18ISRAEL : Maalot S&P Rating report July 2022Open link in a new window
PU
07/06ISRAEL : Postponing of a Special General Shareholders MeetingOpen link in a new window
PU
06/29ISRAEL : ICL Group - Appeal against the Israeli District Court's decisionOpen link in a ne..
PU
06/20ISRAEL : ICL Group - Undertaking to seal part of the Feeder Canal of ICL Dead SeaOpen link..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 955 M - -
Net income 2021 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 795 M 3 787 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 332
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Israel Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Doppelt Chief Executive Officer
Sagi Kabla Director-Business Development, Strategy & IR
Aviad Kaufman Chairman
Yaacov Amidror Independent External Director
Joshua Rosensweig Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD18.59%3 787
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-12.53%53 439
BASF SE-28.53%40 693
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-22.38%31 407
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.57%16 754
FMC CORPORATION2.17%14 141