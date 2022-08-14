Israel : ICL Group – ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply AgreementOpen link in a new window

This is an English convenience translation of the original Hebrew version. In case of any
discrepancy, the binding version is the Hebrew original
Israel Corporation Ltd.
Registrar Number: 520028010
Form 121
Public
Date of Transmission: August 14, 2022
Reference: 2022-01- 102310
To:
To:
The Securities Authority
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
www.isa.gov.il
www.tase.co.il
Immediate Report
The Event: ICL GROUP - ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement
Attached is an immediate report Of ICL GROUP - ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement.
The Company is not a shell company as defined in the Stock Exchange Regulations
The date when the event first became known to the corporation: August 11, 2022
Time: 23;00
Name of report authorized signatories who are authorized to sign in the name of the corporation:
Name of the signor
|
Position
1
Maya Alcheh Kaplan
|
Other
Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary
2
Sagi Kabla
|
CFO
Name of report authorized signatory and name of authorized signatory electronic signatory: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan
Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's Secretary
Signing Date: August 14, 2022
Name of Electronic Reporter: Maya Alcheh-Kaplan. Position: Vice President, General Counsel and Company's
Secretary. Address: Aranha 23, Millennium Tower. Tel Aviv 61204. Phone - 03-6844517 Fax: 03-6844587.E-mail: mayaak@israelcorp.com.
August 11, 2022
ICL Signs an MOU for a Long-Term Potash Supply Agreement
ICL hereby announces, that it has signed a binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with a European Customer, to supply 300,000 metric tons of potash annually. The terms of the MOU will be incorporated into a definitive long-term agreement, which will enter into force on January 1, 2023, and will remain effective for a period of two consecutive years, with an automatic renewal for successive periods of 1 year each. The price will be based on the prevailing market prices and in accordance to mutual understandings. The product shall be manufactured and delivered from ICL's plants in Israel and Spain, following completion of the capacity ramp up in ICL's facility in Spain.
For additional details regarding the capacity ramp up project in ICL Iberia, see our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, under Item 4 - B. Business Overview - Segment Information - Potash, filed on February 23, 2022 (Ref No: 2022-02-018666).
Name of the authorized signatory on the report and name of authorized electronic reporter: Aya Landman, Adv.
Position: VP, Corporate Secretary & Global Compliance
Signature Date: August 11, 2022
PRESS CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Adi Bajayo
Peggy Reilly Tharp
ICL Spokesperson
VP, ICL Global Investor Relations
+972-52-4454789
+1-314-983-7665
adi.bajayo@icl-group.com
Peggy.ReillyTharp@icl-group.com
ICL Group LTD. Millennium Tower, 23 Aranha st. Tel Aviv, Israel
+972.541234567 W www.icl-group.com