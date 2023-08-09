Important legal notes

Disclaimer and safe harbor for forward-looking statements

This presentation and/or other oral or written statements made by ICL Group during its presentation, or from time to time, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Whenever words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "strive," "target," "up to," "expansion," or

similar expressions are used, the company is making forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, those that discuss strategies, goals, targets, objectives, financial outlooks, corporate initiatives, our long-term business, financial targets and outlook, current expectations, existing or new products, existing or new markets, operating efficiencies, or other non-historical matters. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on ICL Group's current expectations, they could be impacted or be subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our current report on Form 6-K for the results for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, filed on August 9, 2023, and May 10, 2023, respectively, and in subsequent filings with the Tel Aviv Securities Exchange (TASE) and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ICL Group's strategies, business and financial targets, goals and objectives are subject to change from time to time. Therefore actual results, performance or achievements of the company could differ materially from those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to loss or impairment of business licenses or mineral extractions permits or concessions; volatility of supply and demand and the impact of competition; the difference between actual reserves and our reserve estimates; natural disasters; and cost of compliance with environmental regulatory legislative and licensing restrictions including laws and regulations related to, and physical impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; failure to harvest salt, which could lead to accumulation of salt at the bottom of the evaporation Pond 5 in the Dead Sea; litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; disruptions at our seaport shipping facilities or regulatory restrictions affecting our ability to export our products overseas; changes in exchange rates or prices compared to those we are currently experiencing; general market, political or economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; price increases or shortages with respect to our principal raw materials; pandemics may create disruptions, impacting our sales, operations, supply chain and customers; delays in termination of engagements with contractors and/or governmental obligations; the inflow of significant amounts of water into the Dead Sea which could adversely affect production at our plants; labor disputes, slowdowns and strikes involving our employees; pension and health insurance liabilities; changes to governmental incentive programs or tax benefits, creation of new fiscal or tax related legislation; and/or higher tax liabilities; changes in our evaluations and estimates, which serve as a basis for the recognition and manner of measurement of assets and liabilities; failure to integrate or realize expected benefits from mergers and acquisitions, organizational restructuring and joint ventures; currency rate fluctuations; rising interest rates; government examinations or investigations; information technology systems or breaches of our, or our service providers', data security; failure to retain and/or recruit key personnel; inability to realize expected benefits from our cost reduction program according to the expected timetable; inability to access capital markets on favorable terms; cyclicality of our businesses; the company is exposed to risks relating to its current and future activity in emerging markets; changes in demand for our fertilizer products due to a decline in agricultural product prices, lack of available credit, weather conditions, government policies or other factors beyond our control; disruption of our, or our service providers', sales of our magnesium products being affected by various factors that are not within our control; our ability to secure approvals and permits from the authorities in Israel to continue our phosphate mining operations in Rotem Amfert, Israel; volatility or crises in the financial markets;