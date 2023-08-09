Second Quarter
2023
Financial Results
Raviv Zoller | President and CEO
August 9, 2023
Important legal notes
Disclaimer and safe harbor for forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.
similar expressions are used, the company is making forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, those that discuss strategies, goals, targets, objectives, financial outlooks, corporate initiatives, our long-term business, financial targets and outlook, current expectations, existing or new products, existing or new markets, operating efficiencies, or other non-historical matters. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on ICL Group's current expectations, they could be impacted or be subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our current report on Form 6-K for the results for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, filed on August 9, 2023, and May 10, 2023, respectively, and in subsequent filings with the Tel Aviv Securities Exchange (TASE) and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ICL Group's strategies, business and financial targets, goals and objectives are subject to change from time to time. Therefore actual results, performance or achievements of the company could differ materially from those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to loss or impairment of business licenses or mineral extractions permits or concessions; volatility of supply and demand and the impact of competition; the difference between actual reserves and our reserve estimates; natural disasters; and cost of compliance with environmental regulatory legislative and licensing restrictions including laws and regulations related to, and physical impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; failure to harvest salt, which could lead to accumulation of salt at the bottom of the evaporation Pond 5 in the Dead Sea; litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; disruptions at our seaport shipping facilities or regulatory restrictions affecting our ability to export our products overseas; changes in exchange rates or prices compared to those we are currently experiencing; general market, political or economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; price increases or shortages with respect to our principal raw materials; pandemics may create disruptions, impacting our sales, operations, supply chain and customers; delays in termination of engagements with contractors and/or governmental obligations; the inflow of significant amounts of water into the Dead Sea which could adversely affect production at our plants; labor disputes, slowdowns and strikes involving our employees; pension and health insurance liabilities; changes to governmental incentive programs or tax benefits, creation of new fiscal or tax related legislation; and/or higher tax liabilities; changes in our evaluations and estimates, which serve as a basis for the recognition and manner of measurement of assets and liabilities; failure to integrate or realize expected benefits from mergers and acquisitions, organizational restructuring and joint ventures; currency rate fluctuations; rising interest rates; government examinations or investigations; information technology systems or breaches of our, or our service providers', data security; failure to retain and/or recruit key personnel; inability to realize expected benefits from our cost reduction program according to the expected timetable; inability to access capital markets on favorable terms; cyclicality of our businesses; the company is exposed to risks relating to its current and future activity in emerging markets; changes in demand for our fertilizer products due to a decline in agricultural product prices, lack of available credit, weather conditions, government policies or other factors beyond our control; disruption of our, or our service providers', sales of our magnesium products being affected by various factors that are not within our control; our ability to secure approvals and permits from the authorities in Israel to continue our phosphate mining operations in Rotem Amfert, Israel; volatility or crises in the financial markets;
hazards inherent to mining and chemical manufacturing; the failure to ensure the safety of our workers and processes; exposure to third party and product liability claims; product recalls or other liability claims as a
result of food safety and food-borne illness concerns; insufficiency of insurance coverage; war or acts of terror and/or political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region; filing of class actions and
derivative actions against the Company, its executives and Board members; closing of transactions, mergers and acquisitions; and other risk factors discussed under Item 3 - Key Information - D. Risk Factors in the
company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2023 (the "Annual Report"). Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as otherwise required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or
to release publicly any revisions to these statements, targets or goals in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers, listeners and viewers are
cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and to not place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and are
subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Included in this presentation are
non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, margin EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and margin, segment EBITDA, margin EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA, and were designed to complement the financial
information presented in accordance with IFRS, because management believes such measures are useful to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to,
and not superior to, financial measures provided in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than the company. Please refer to the
appendix to this presentation for an additional information about such non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most
2
directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Second quarter results
Compared to all-time record quarter in 2Q'22
- Sales of $1.83B, down YoY and up vs. 2Q'21
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $441M, down YoY and up vs. 2Q'21
- Maintained strong cash generation, with $391M of operating cash flow
- Continued returns to shareholders
- Diluted EPS of $0.13
- Dividend per share of $0.06
- Broke ground for battery materials facility
- Commodity prices stabilized at end of second quarter
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see appendix for additional details.
3
Key financial metrics
Sales
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
US$M
US$M
Sales
US$M
$5,405
$3,932
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
US$M
$2,880
$1,617
$1,834
2Q'21
2Q'22
2Q'23
$1,258
$360
$441
22%
44%
24%
2Q'21
2Q'22
2Q'23
$3,127
1H'21
1H'22
1H'23
$2,260
$662
$1,051
21%
42%
27%
1H'21
1H'22
1H'23
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and margin are non-GAAP financial measures; please see appendix for additional details.
4
Consistent
cash generation focus
Specialties sales
US$M
$1,679
$1,176
$1,073
2Q'21
2Q'22
2Q'23
$3,176
$2,105
$2,526
1H'21
1H'22
1H'23
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
Operating and free cash flow(1)
US$
US$M
$0.58
$242
$627
$391
$410
$221
$0.11
$0.13
$94
2Q'21
2Q'22
2Q'23
2Q'21
2Q'22
2Q'23
$1.06
$952
$773
$448
$628
$441
$0.21
$0.35
$153
1H'21
1H'22
1H'23
1H'21
1H'22
1H'23
FCF
OCF
Note: Specialties is comprised of Industrial Products, Phosphate Specialties and Growing Solutions.
5
(1) Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures; please see appendix for additional details.
