December 24, 2023

In connection with the realization of the shares purchase plan ("Buy Back", in accordance with the immediate report dated 16 November 2023), the company purchased during the week of December 17 - December 21, 2023, 5,900 Shares at an average price of 926.835 ILS per share.

For daily updates, please refer to our formal immediate reports at www.tase.co.il