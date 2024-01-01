December 31, 2023

In connection with the realization of the shares purchase plan ("Buy Back", in accordance with the immediate report dated 16 November 2023), the company purchased during the week of December 24 - December 28, 2023, 6,600 Shares at an average price of 923.135 ILS per share.

For daily updates, please refer to our formal immediate reports at www.tase.co.il