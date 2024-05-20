This report is a translation from the Hebrew and has been prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy the Hebrew will prevail.

Israel Discount Bank Limited and its Subsidiaries | Additional Regulatory Disclosures

Additional details - table 2b - descriptions of terms, conditions and additional relevant information

(1) Ordinary share capital

The Bank's ordinary share capital had been issued on different dates in the past. The Bank's ordinary share capital complies with criteria detailed in Appendix "A" of Directive 202, and as such is qualified to serve as tier 1 capital in accordance with the instructions of Basel III.

On March 30, 2022, the Bank completed a process of issuing shares to the public, comprising 72,994,300 shares of a par value of NIS 0.1 each, in total consideration for approx. NIS 1,428 million.

(2) Ordinary shares issued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third party investors

The ordinary share capital of Israel Credit Cards Ltd. ("ICC"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Bank, had been issued on different dates in the past. Had the ordinary share capital of ICC held by the First International Bank (minority interests) been issued by the Bank, it would have complied with all criteria detailed in Appendix "A" of Directive 202, and as such is qualified to serve as tier 1 capital in accordance with the instructions of Basel III, subject to the terms prescribed in the Directive.

For details regarding debt notes issued by Mercantile Discount Bank, see the Internet site of that bank.

