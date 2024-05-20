Link to an accessible report

This report is a translation from the Hebrew and has been prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy the Hebrew will prevail.

Updated as of: May 19, 2024

Table 2a - A description of the principal features of issued regulatory capital instruments

(2) Ordinary shares

issued by a subsidiary

of the banking

(3) Subordinated debt

(4) Subordinated debt

(5) Subordinate debt

(6) Subordinate debt

(1) Ordinary share

corporation to third

notes - Series "F" (tier 2

notes - Series "G" (tier

2 notes Series "H" (tier 2

notes Series "H" (tier 2

No.

Item

capital

party investors

capital) - Manpikim

capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

1

The legal entity of the issuer

The Bank

ICC

Discount Manpikim

Discount Manpikim

Discount Manpikim

Discount Manpikim

Ltd.

Ltd.

Ltd.

Ltd.

2

Unique feature - Security No.

691212

-

748197

7480247

7480312

1191246

3

The legal framework/frameworks

The laws of the State

The laws of the State o

f

The laws of the State o

f

The laws of the State of

The laws of the State o

f

The laws of the State o

f

applying to the instrument

of Israel

Israel

Israel

Israel

Israel

Israel

4

The Tier to which the instrument

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

belongs during the transitional

p

eriod of Basel III and which is being

gradually cancelled

5

The Tier to which the instrument

Common equity tier

Common equity tier 1

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

b

elongs in accordance with the Base

l

1

III

instructions, regardless of the

transitional instructions

6

Is

the instrument qualified as a

The component is

The banking group

The banking group

The banking group

The banking group

The banking group

regulatory capital component on a

qualified as a

st

andalone basis, the banking group

regulatory capital

or on a standalone basis and the

component on a

banking group

banking group basis

7

Type of instrument

Ordinary share

Ordinary shares issued

Debt notes issued by a

Debt notes issued by a

Subordinate debt

Subordinate debt

capital

by a subsidiary of the

subsidiary company of

subsidiary company of

notes issued by a

notes issued by a

banking corporation to

the banking

the banking

subsidiary company of

subsidiary company of

2

(2) Ordinary shares

issued by a subsidiary

of the banking

(3) Subordinated debt

(4) Subordinated debt

(5) Subordinate debt

(6) Subordinate debt

(1) Ordinary share

corporation to third

notes - Series "F" (tier 2

notes - Series "G" (tier

2 notes Series "H" (tier 2

notes Series "H" (tier 2

No.

Item

capital

party investors

capital) - Manpikim

capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

third party investors

corporation to

corporation to

the banking

the banking

investors being a third

investors being a third

corporation to

corporation to

party

party

investors being a third

investors being a third

party

party

5

77

The amount recognized as

6,248

433

1,331

1,550

577

834

re

gulatory capital (in NIS millions11 a

s

of

the most recent reporting date)

9

The par value of the instrument (in

123

Less than NIS 1 million

Approx. 1,331

Approx. 1,514

573.1

844.5

NIS millions)

(NIS 31)

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders' equity

Non-controlling

Liability - computed

Liability - computed

Liability - computed

Liability - computed

interests in a

on the basis of

on the basis of

on the basis of

on the basis of

consolidated

amortized cost

amortized cost

amortized cost

amortized cost

subsidiary

11

Original date of issue

The Bank was

Different dates

October 29, 2019

June 22, 2020

November 29, 2021

November 28, 2022

established in 1935.

January 7, 2020

April 22, 2021

June 15, 2023

Its shares have been

issued at different

dates since then.

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original redemption date

No redemption date

No redemption date

One payment on

One payment on July 1,

One payment on

One payment on

October 29, 2030

2031

November 29, 2032

November 1, 2033

14

A

vailable for early redemption at the

No

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

option of the issuer, with a prior

a

pproval of the Supervisor of Banks

15

The earliest possible date of early

Redemption in full

Redemption in full

Redemption in full

Redemption in full

redemption at the option of the

may not be made

may not be made

may not be made

may not be made

issuer, date of exercise of an early

before October 29,

before July 1, 2026 and

before November 1,

before November 30,

3

(2) Ordinary shares

issued by a subsidiary

of the banking

(3) Subordinated debt

(4) Subordinated debt

(5) Subordinate debt

(6) Subordinate debt

(1) Ordinary share

corporation to third

notes - Series "F" (tier 2

notes - Series "G" (tier

2 notes Series "H" (tier 2

notes Series "H" (tier 2

No.

Item

capital

party investors

capital) - Manpikim

capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

re

demption option conditional upon

2025 and not later

not later than August

2027 and not later than

2028 and not later

the occurrence of a certain event,

than November 29,

1, 2026.

December 1, 2027.

than December 30,

and the amount of redemption

2025.

2028.

16

E

xistence and frequency of later earl

y

No

No

No

No

redemption dates

Interest/dividend coupons

-

-

17

Fixed or variable Interest/dividend

-

-

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

coupons

18

T

he rate of the interest coupon and

-

-

Fixed annual interest

Fixed annual interest

Fixed annual interest

Fixed annual interest

a

ny linkage terms to a certain index

of 1.46% for the first

of 2.42% for the first

of 0.2% for the first

of 3.17% for the first

period. Following the

period. Following the

period. Following the

period. Following the

end of six years, the

end of six years, the

end of about six years,

end of about six years,

interest rate shall be

interest rate shall be

the interest rate shall

the interest rate shall

increased or decreased

increased or decreased

be increased or

be increased or

by the difference in

by the difference in

decreased by the

decreased by the

respect of the base

respect of the base

difference in respect of

difference in respect of

interest at date of

interest at date of

the base interest at

the base interest at

change in the interest

change in the interest

date of change in the

date of change in the

rate.

rate.

interest rate.

interest rate.

19

Any dividend stopper condition

-

-

No

No

No

No

applying to ordinary shareholders

20

Subject to full discretion, partial

-

-

Is not subject to

Is not subject to

Is not subject to

Is not subject to

discretion or free of discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

21

E

xistence of interest step-up terms

-

-

No

No

No

No

or other redemption incentives

22

The instrument is accruing or non-

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

accruing as regards

interest/dividend

4

(2) Ordinary shares

issued by a subsidiary

of the banking

(3) Subordinated debt

(4) Subordinated debt

(5) Subordinate debt

(6) Subordinate debt

(1) Ordinary share

corporation to third

notes - Series "F" (tier 2

notes - Series "G" (tier

2 notes Series "H" (tier 2

notes Series "H" (tier 2

No.

Item

capital

party investors

capital) - Manpikim

capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

23

T

he instrument is convertible or non

-

-

-

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

convertible

24

If

convertible, what are the exercise

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

point/points

25

If convertible, is it in full or in part

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

26

If

convertible, what is the conversion

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

ratio

27

If

convertible, is conversion optional

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

or mandatory

28

If

convertible, what would be the Tie

r

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

of

the instrument received after

conversion

29

If

convertible, state the issuer of the

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

in

strument received after conversion

30

Does a feature exist requiring a

-

-

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

write-down of the instrument

31

W

here a write-down feature exists,

-

-

The Supervisor's

The Supervisor's

The Supervisor's

The Supervisor's

what are the exercise point/points

decision regarding a

decision regarding a

decision regarding a

decision regarding a

trigger event of non-

trigger event of non-

trigger event of non-

trigger event of non-

viability and/or of the

viability and/or of the

viability and/or of the

viability and/or of the

common equity tier 1

common equity tier 1

common equity tier 1

common equity tier 1

ratio having fallen

ratio having fallen

ratio having fallen

ratio having fallen

below 5% (Appendix D

below 5% (Appendix D

below 5% (Appendix D

below 5% (Appendix D

of Directive No.202)

of Directive No.202)

of Directive No.202)

of Directive No.202)

32

W

here a write-down feature exists, is

-

-

Full or partial

Full or partial

Full or partial

Full or partial

it

in part or in full

33

W

here a write-down feature exists, is

-

-

Temporary

Temporary

Temporary

Temporary

5

(2) Ordinary shares

issued by a subsidiary

of the banking

(3) Subordinated debt

(4) Subordinated debt

(5) Subordinate debt

(6) Subordinate debt

(1) Ordinary share

corporation to third

notes - Series "F" (tier 2

notes - Series "G" (tier

2 notes Series "H" (tier 2

notes Series "H" (tier 2

No.

Item

capital

party investors

capital) - Manpikim

capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

Capital) - Manpikim

the write-down permanent or

temporary

34

Where a temporary write-down

-

-

At the discretion of the

At the discretion of the

At the discretion of the

At the discretion of the

feature exists, describe the

Bank and after the

Bank and after the

Bank and after the

Bank and after the

mechanism of the write-up

Bank's common equity

Bank's common equity

Bank's common equity

Bank's common equity

tier 1 ratio has risen

tier 1 ratio has risen

tier 1 ratio has risen

tier 1 ratio has risen

above the minimum

above the minimum

above the minimum

above the minimum

capital ratio prescribed

capital ratio prescribed

capital ratio prescribed

capital ratio prescribed

by the Supervisor

by the Supervisor

by the Supervisor

by the Supervisor

35

P

osition in subordination hierarchy

Subordinate debt

Subordinate debt

Not relevant, unless

Not relevant, unless

Not relevant, unless

Not relevant, unless

in

liquidation - Noting the

notes Series "F" to

notes Series "F" to "H"

the instrument is not

the instrument is not

the instrument is not

the instrument is not

i

mmediate preceding instrument to

"H" (tier 2 Capital) -

(tier 2 Capital) -

written-off in

written-off in

written-off in

written-off in

this instrument in the subordination

(columns 3 to 6).

(columns 3 to 6).

accordance with its

accordance with its

accordance with its

accordance with its

hierarchy.

terms at the time of

terms at the time of

terms at the time of

terms at the time of

liquidation - credit to

liquidation - credit to

liquidation - credit to

liquidation - credit to

the public and bonds

the public and bonds

the public and bonds

the public and bonds

issued by the Bank and

issued by the Bank

issued by the Bank and

issued by the Bank and

Manpikim

and Manpikim

Manpikim

Manpikim

36

A

re there components matching the

No

No

No

No

No

No

definition of regulatory capital due

o

nly to non-compliant transitioned

features

37

If

so, these components should be

-

-

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

Not relevant

noted

6

Israel Discount Bank Limited and its Subsidiaries | Additional Regulatory Disclosures

Additional details - table 2b - descriptions of terms, conditions and additional relevant information

(1) Ordinary share capital

The Bank's ordinary share capital had been issued on different dates in the past. The Bank's ordinary share capital complies with criteria detailed in Appendix "A" of Directive 202, and as such is qualified to serve as tier 1 capital in accordance with the instructions of Basel III.

On March 30, 2022, the Bank completed a process of issuing shares to the public, comprising 72,994,300 shares of a par value of NIS 0.1 each, in total consideration for approx. NIS 1,428 million.

(2) Ordinary shares issued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third party investors

The ordinary share capital of Israel Credit Cards Ltd. ("ICC"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Bank, had been issued on different dates in the past. Had the ordinary share capital of ICC held by the First International Bank (minority interests) been issued by the Bank, it would have complied with all criteria detailed in Appendix "A" of Directive 202, and as such is qualified to serve as tier 1 capital in accordance with the instructions of Basel III, subject to the terms prescribed in the Directive.

For details regarding debt notes issued by Mercantile Discount Bank, see the Internet site of that bank.

