This report is a translation from the Hebrew and has been prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy the Hebrew will prevail.
Updated as of: May 19, 2024
Table 2a - A description of the principal features of issued regulatory capital instruments
(2) Ordinary shares
issued by a subsidiary
of the banking
(3) Subordinated debt
(4) Subordinated debt
(5) Subordinate debt
(6) Subordinate debt
(1) Ordinary share
corporation to third
notes - Series "F" (tier 2
notes - Series "G" (tier
2 notes Series "H" (tier 2
notes Series "H" (tier 2
No.
Item
capital
party investors
capital) - Manpikim
capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
1
The legal entity of the issuer
The Bank
ICC
Discount Manpikim
Discount Manpikim
Discount Manpikim
Discount Manpikim
Ltd.
Ltd.
Ltd.
Ltd.
2
Unique feature - Security No.
691212
-
748197
7480247
7480312
1191246
3
The legal framework/frameworks
The laws of the State
The laws of the State o
f
The laws of the State o
f
The laws of the State of
The laws of the State o
f
The laws of the State o
f
applying to the instrument
of Israel
Israel
Israel
Israel
Israel
Israel
4
The Tier to which the instrument
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
belongs during the transitional
p
eriod of Basel III and which is being
gradually cancelled
5
The Tier to which the instrument
Common equity tier
Common equity tier 1
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
b
elongs in accordance with the Base
l
1
III
instructions, regardless of the
transitional instructions
6
Is
the instrument qualified as a
The component is
The banking group
The banking group
The banking group
The banking group
The banking group
regulatory capital component on a
qualified as a
st
andalone basis, the banking group
regulatory capital
or on a standalone basis and the
component on a
banking group
banking group basis
7
Type of instrument
Ordinary share
Ordinary shares issued
Debt notes issued by a
Debt notes issued by a
Subordinate debt
Subordinate debt
capital
by a subsidiary of the
subsidiary company of
subsidiary company of
notes issued by a
notes issued by a
banking corporation to
the banking
the banking
subsidiary company of
subsidiary company of
2
Israel Discount Bank Limited and its Subsidiaries | Additional Regulatory Disclosures
(2) Ordinary shares
issued by a subsidiary
of the banking
(3) Subordinated debt
(4) Subordinated debt
(5) Subordinate debt
(6) Subordinate debt
(1) Ordinary share
corporation to third
notes - Series "F" (tier 2
notes - Series "G" (tier
2 notes Series "H" (tier 2
notes Series "H" (tier 2
No.
Item
capital
party investors
capital) - Manpikim
capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
third party investors
corporation to
corporation to
the banking
the banking
investors being a third
investors being a third
corporation to
corporation to
party
party
investors being a third
investors being a third
party
party
5
77
The amount recognized as
6,248
433
1,331
1,550
577
834
re
gulatory capital (in NIS millions11 a
s
of
the most recent reporting date)
9
The par value of the instrument (in
123
Less than NIS 1 million
Approx. 1,331
Approx. 1,514
573.1
844.5
NIS millions)
(NIS 31)
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders' equity
Non-controlling
Liability - computed
Liability - computed
Liability - computed
Liability - computed
interests in a
on the basis of
on the basis of
on the basis of
on the basis of
consolidated
amortized cost
amortized cost
amortized cost
amortized cost
subsidiary
11
Original date of issue
The Bank was
Different dates
October 29, 2019
June 22, 2020
November 29, 2021
November 28, 2022
established in 1935.
January 7, 2020
April 22, 2021
June 15, 2023
Its shares have been
issued at different
dates since then.
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original redemption date
No redemption date
No redemption date
One payment on
One payment on July 1,
One payment on
One payment on
October 29, 2030
2031
November 29, 2032
November 1, 2033
14
A
vailable for early redemption at the
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
option of the issuer, with a prior
a
pproval of the Supervisor of Banks
15
The earliest possible date of early
Redemption in full
Redemption in full
Redemption in full
Redemption in full
redemption at the option of the
may not be made
may not be made
may not be made
may not be made
issuer, date of exercise of an early
before October 29,
before July 1, 2026 and
before November 1,
before November 30,
3
(2) Ordinary shares
issued by a subsidiary
of the banking
(3) Subordinated debt
(4) Subordinated debt
(5) Subordinate debt
(6) Subordinate debt
(1) Ordinary share
corporation to third
notes - Series "F" (tier 2
notes - Series "G" (tier
2 notes Series "H" (tier 2
notes Series "H" (tier 2
No.
Item
capital
party investors
capital) - Manpikim
capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
re
demption option conditional upon
2025 and not later
not later than August
2027 and not later than
2028 and not later
the occurrence of a certain event,
than November 29,
1, 2026.
December 1, 2027.
than December 30,
and the amount of redemption
2025.
2028.
16
E
xistence and frequency of later earl
y
No
No
No
No
redemption dates
Interest/dividend coupons
-
-
17
Fixed or variable Interest/dividend
-
-
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
coupons
18
T
he rate of the interest coupon and
-
-
Fixed annual interest
Fixed annual interest
Fixed annual interest
Fixed annual interest
a
ny linkage terms to a certain index
of 1.46% for the first
of 2.42% for the first
of 0.2% for the first
of 3.17% for the first
period. Following the
period. Following the
period. Following the
period. Following the
end of six years, the
end of six years, the
end of about six years,
end of about six years,
interest rate shall be
interest rate shall be
the interest rate shall
the interest rate shall
increased or decreased
increased or decreased
be increased or
be increased or
by the difference in
by the difference in
decreased by the
decreased by the
respect of the base
respect of the base
difference in respect of
difference in respect of
interest at date of
interest at date of
the base interest at
the base interest at
change in the interest
change in the interest
date of change in the
date of change in the
rate.
rate.
interest rate.
interest rate.
19
Any dividend stopper condition
-
-
No
No
No
No
applying to ordinary shareholders
20
Subject to full discretion, partial
-
-
Is not subject to
Is not subject to
Is not subject to
Is not subject to
discretion or free of discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
21
E
xistence of interest step-up terms
-
-
No
No
No
No
or other redemption incentives
22
The instrument is accruing or non-
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
accruing as regards
interest/dividend
4
Israel Discount Bank Limited and its Subsidiaries | Additional Regulatory Disclosures
(2) Ordinary shares
issued by a subsidiary
of the banking
(3) Subordinated debt
(4) Subordinated debt
(5) Subordinate debt
(6) Subordinate debt
(1) Ordinary share
corporation to third
notes - Series "F" (tier 2
notes - Series "G" (tier
2 notes Series "H" (tier 2
notes Series "H" (tier 2
No.
Item
capital
party investors
capital) - Manpikim
capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
23
T
he instrument is convertible or non
-
-
-
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
convertible
24
If
convertible, what are the exercise
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
point/points
25
If convertible, is it in full or in part
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
26
If
convertible, what is the conversion
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
ratio
27
If
convertible, is conversion optional
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
or mandatory
28
If
convertible, what would be the Tie
r
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
of
the instrument received after
conversion
29
If
convertible, state the issuer of the
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
in
strument received after conversion
30
Does a feature exist requiring a
-
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
write-down of the instrument
31
W
here a write-down feature exists,
-
-
The Supervisor's
The Supervisor's
The Supervisor's
The Supervisor's
what are the exercise point/points
decision regarding a
decision regarding a
decision regarding a
decision regarding a
trigger event of non-
trigger event of non-
trigger event of non-
trigger event of non-
viability and/or of the
viability and/or of the
viability and/or of the
viability and/or of the
common equity tier 1
common equity tier 1
common equity tier 1
common equity tier 1
ratio having fallen
ratio having fallen
ratio having fallen
ratio having fallen
below 5% (Appendix D
below 5% (Appendix D
below 5% (Appendix D
below 5% (Appendix D
of Directive No.202)
of Directive No.202)
of Directive No.202)
of Directive No.202)
32
W
here a write-down feature exists, is
-
-
Full or partial
Full or partial
Full or partial
Full or partial
it
in part or in full
33
W
here a write-down feature exists, is
-
-
Temporary
Temporary
Temporary
Temporary
5
(2) Ordinary shares
issued by a subsidiary
of the banking
(3) Subordinated debt
(4) Subordinated debt
(5) Subordinate debt
(6) Subordinate debt
(1) Ordinary share
corporation to third
notes - Series "F" (tier 2
notes - Series "G" (tier
2 notes Series "H" (tier 2
notes Series "H" (tier 2
No.
Item
capital
party investors
capital) - Manpikim
capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
Capital) - Manpikim
the write-down permanent or
temporary
34
Where a temporary write-down
-
-
At the discretion of the
At the discretion of the
At the discretion of the
At the discretion of the
feature exists, describe the
Bank and after the
Bank and after the
Bank and after the
Bank and after the
mechanism of the write-up
Bank's common equity
Bank's common equity
Bank's common equity
Bank's common equity
tier 1 ratio has risen
tier 1 ratio has risen
tier 1 ratio has risen
tier 1 ratio has risen
above the minimum
above the minimum
above the minimum
above the minimum
capital ratio prescribed
capital ratio prescribed
capital ratio prescribed
capital ratio prescribed
by the Supervisor
by the Supervisor
by the Supervisor
by the Supervisor
35
P
osition in subordination hierarchy
Subordinate debt
Subordinate debt
Not relevant, unless
Not relevant, unless
Not relevant, unless
Not relevant, unless
in
liquidation - Noting the
notes Series "F" to
notes Series "F" to "H"
the instrument is not
the instrument is not
the instrument is not
the instrument is not
i
mmediate preceding instrument to
"H" (tier 2 Capital) -
(tier 2 Capital) -
written-off in
written-off in
written-off in
written-off in
this instrument in the subordination
(columns 3 to 6).
(columns 3 to 6).
accordance with its
accordance with its
accordance with its
accordance with its
hierarchy.
terms at the time of
terms at the time of
terms at the time of
terms at the time of
liquidation - credit to
liquidation - credit to
liquidation - credit to
liquidation - credit to
the public and bonds
the public and bonds
the public and bonds
the public and bonds
issued by the Bank and
issued by the Bank
issued by the Bank and
issued by the Bank and
Manpikim
and Manpikim
Manpikim
Manpikim
36
A
re there components matching the
No
No
No
No
No
No
definition of regulatory capital due
o
nly to non-compliant transitioned
features
37
If
so, these components should be
-
-
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
Not relevant
noted
6
Israel Discount Bank Limited and its Subsidiaries | Additional Regulatory Disclosures
Additional details - table 2b - descriptions of terms, conditions and additional relevant information
(1) Ordinary share capital
The Bank's ordinary share capital had been issued on different dates in the past. The Bank's ordinary share capital complies with criteria detailed in Appendix "A" of Directive 202, and as such is qualified to serve as tier 1 capital in accordance with the instructions of Basel III.
On March 30, 2022, the Bank completed a process of issuing shares to the public, comprising 72,994,300 shares of a par value of NIS 0.1 each, in total consideration for approx. NIS 1,428 million.
(2) Ordinary shares issued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third party investors
The ordinary share capital of Israel Credit Cards Ltd. ("ICC"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Bank, had been issued on different dates in the past. Had the ordinary share capital of ICC held by the First International Bank (minority interests) been issued by the Bank, it would have complied with all criteria detailed in Appendix "A" of Directive 202, and as such is qualified to serve as tier 1 capital in accordance with the instructions of Basel III, subject to the terms prescribed in the Directive.
For details regarding debt notes issued by Mercantile Discount Bank, see the Internet site of that bank.
7
