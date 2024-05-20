Board of Directors and Management Report - List of tables (continued)

Page No.

Mercantile Discount Bank - principal data 51

Israel Credit Cards - principal data 52

Discount Capital - principal data 53

Analysis of credit quality, problematic credit risk and non-performing assets of the public 55

Changes in non-accruing debts (for credit to the public only) 56

Indices of analysis of quality of credit to the public, expenses and allowance for credit losses 57

Credit risk by economic sectors - consolidated 58

Exposure to Foreign Countries - consolidated 61

Details of present credit exposure to foreign financial institutions on a consolidated basis 62

Certain risk characteristics of the Group's housing loans portfolio 63

Amount of loans and average financing ratios 63

Division of housing credit balances according to size of credit to borrowers 64

Volume of problematic debts in housing loans 64

Distribution of housing credit granted, according to financing ratios and as a ratio of credit granted 64

Data on developments in housing credit balances according to linkage segments 64

Composition of loans granted for housing purposes, divided by the ratio of repayments to earnings 65

Distribution by customer's fixed income and by financial assets portfolio related to the account 66

Distribution by the average remaining period to maturity 66

Distribution by size of credit to the borrower 67

Distribution by exposure to changes in interest rates 67

Distribution of collateral securing the credit 67

Development of problematic credit risk for private individuals 67

The Bank's exposure to leveraged finance according to economic sector of the acquired corporation 73

Net balance-sheet balance and net adjusted fair value of the financial instruments of the Bank and its consolidated 74

companies

The impact of scenarios of changes in interest rates on the net adjusted fair value - consolidated 75

The impact of scenarios of changes in interest rates on net interest income and on non-interest financing income - 75

consolidated

Effect of hypothetical changes in interest rates of 100 base points on the Group's economic value 78

The impact of scenarios of changes in interest rates on the equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders 78

The Bank's capital sensitivity of changes in exchange rates 79

Sensitivity of the capital to changes in the CPI 79

Deposits from the public 80

Deposits from Banks 80