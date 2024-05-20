Link to an accessible report
Board of Directors and
Management Report
9 Board of Directors and Management Report - List of tables
11 Chapter "A" - General overview, goals and strategy
11 Condensed financial information on financial position and operating results
13 Market share
- Goals and business strategy
- Chapter "B" - Explication and analysis of the financial results and
business position
14
Material trends, occurrences,
developments and changes
21 Material developments in income, expenses and other comprehensive
income
29 Structure and developments of assets, liabilities, capital and capital adequacy
37
Capital and capital adequacy
40
Dividends distribution
40 Activity of the Group according to principal Segments of Operation -
principal quantitative data and main
developments
45
Support of Customers during the "Iron
Swords" War period
- Main Investee Companies
- Chapter "C" - Risks review
54 General description of the risks and manner of management thereof
- Credit Risks
- Market Risks
79
Liquidity and financing risks
81
Operational Risks
- Other risks
- Risk Factors Table
82 Chapter "D" - Accounting policy and critical accounting estimates,
controls and procedures
- Critical Accounting Policies and Critical Accounting Estimates
- Controls and Procedures
Internal Control over
Financial Reporting
- President & CEO's certification
- Chief Accountant's certification
Condensed Financial
Statements
- Review Report of the independent auditors to the shareholders of Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
- Condensed Consolidated statement of profit and loss
- Condensed Consolidated statement of comprehensive Income
- Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
- Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
99 Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements
4
Israel Discount Bank Limited and its Subsidiaries | Table of Contents
Corporate Governance, Audit and Additional details on the business of the banking corporation and management thereof
- Corporate Governance and additional details - List of tables
- Corporate governance and audit
- Board of Directors and Management
- The Internal Audit in the Group
- Transactions with Interested and Related Parties
- Special and independent committee - proceedings in Australia
- Support of the community during the
"Iron Swords" War period
- 'Keren Or' - Foundation in aid of children and youth harmed during the War
- Additional details on the business of the banking corporation and
management thereof
- Discount Group Structure
- The human capital
- Rating of Liabilities of the Bank and some of its Subsidiaries
- Activity of the Group according to regulatory operating segments -
additional details
204 Credit Card Operations
204 Technological improvements and innovation
206 Main developments in the Israeli economy and around the world in the
first three months of 2024
- Legislation and Supervision
- Legal Proceedings
- Proceedings regarding Authorities
Appendices to the Quarterly
Report
- Appendices - List of tables
- Appendix no. 1 - Rates of interest Income and Expenses on a consolidated basis and analysis of the changes in interest Income and expenses
226 Appendix no. 2 - Additional details - securities portfolio
- Appendix no. 3 - Additional details
- Appendix no. 4 - Glossary
- Appendix no. 5 - Index
5
Disclaimer
Israel Discount Bank Limited published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 05:01:06 UTC.