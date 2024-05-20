Link to an accessible report

Board of Directors and

Management Report

9 Board of Directors and Management Report - List of tables

11 Chapter "A" - General overview, goals and strategy

11 Condensed financial information on financial position and operating results

13 Market share

  1. Goals and business strategy
  2. Chapter "B" - Explication and analysis of the financial results and

business position

14

Material trends, occurrences,

developments and changes

21 Material developments in income, expenses and other comprehensive

income

29 Structure and developments of assets, liabilities, capital and capital adequacy

37

Capital and capital adequacy

40

Dividends distribution

40 Activity of the Group according to principal Segments of Operation -

principal quantitative data and main

developments

45

Support of Customers during the "Iron

Swords" War period

  1. Main Investee Companies
  1. Chapter "C" - Risks review

54 General description of the risks and manner of management thereof

  1. Credit Risks
  1. Market Risks

79

Liquidity and financing risks

81

Operational Risks

  1. Other risks
  2. Risk Factors Table

82 Chapter "D" - Accounting policy and critical accounting estimates,

controls and procedures

  1. Critical Accounting Policies and Critical Accounting Estimates
  2. Controls and Procedures

Internal Control over

Financial Reporting

  1. President & CEO's certification
  2. Chief Accountant's certification

Condensed Financial

Statements

  1. Review Report of the independent auditors to the shareholders of Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
  2. Condensed Consolidated statement of profit and loss
  3. Condensed Consolidated statement of comprehensive Income
  4. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
  5. Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
  6. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

99 Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements

4

Israel Discount Bank Limited and its Subsidiaries | Table of Contents

Corporate Governance, Audit and Additional details on the business of the banking corporation and management thereof

  1. Corporate Governance and additional details - List of tables
  2. Corporate governance and audit
  1. Board of Directors and Management
  1. The Internal Audit in the Group
  1. Transactions with Interested and Related Parties
  2. Special and independent committee - proceedings in Australia
  3. Support of the community during the

"Iron Swords" War period

  1. 'Keren Or' - Foundation in aid of children and youth harmed during the War
  2. Additional details on the business of the banking corporation and

management thereof

  1. Discount Group Structure
  1. The human capital
  2. Rating of Liabilities of the Bank and some of its Subsidiaries
  3. Activity of the Group according to regulatory operating segments -

additional details

204 Credit Card Operations

204 Technological improvements and innovation

206 Main developments in the Israeli economy and around the world in the

first three months of 2024

  1. Legislation and Supervision
  1. Legal Proceedings
  1. Proceedings regarding Authorities

Appendices to the Quarterly

Report

  1. Appendices - List of tables
  2. Appendix no. 1 - Rates of interest Income and Expenses on a consolidated basis and analysis of the changes in interest Income and expenses

226 Appendix no. 2 - Additional details - securities portfolio

  1. Appendix no. 3 - Additional details
  1. Appendix no. 4 - Glossary
  1. Appendix no. 5 - Index

5

