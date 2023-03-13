Advanced search
    DSCT   IL0006912120

ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LIMITED

(DSCT)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-11
17.70 ILS   -4.17%
07:47aIsrael Discount Bank : 2022 REVIEW -Investor Presentation
PU
01/29Tel Aviv shares drop amid Netanyahu judiciary plans, rising violence
RE
01/26Israel Discount Bank : +Fitch Rating- A+/Stable/F1
PU
Israel Discount Bank : 2022 REVIEW -Investor Presentation

03/13/2023 | 07:47am EDT
2022 REVIEW

Financial & Strategic

Highlights

Investor Relations

March 13, 2023

Disclaimer:

This document has been prepared by Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (the "Bank") solely for use by the Bank in its presentation of its 2022 full year and 4th quarter report, as well as in strategic updates referred to in the Bank's reports. This presentation is not a substitute for the Bank's 2021 full year

and 4th quarter financial statements which include the full financial information including forward-looking Information. The English version of the

financial statements are available on the Bank's investor relations website at www.investors.discountbank.co.il

This presentation includes forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728 - 1968. Such information includes, among other things, projections, objectives, estimates and assessments of the Bank, which relate to future events or issues, the occurrence of which is not certain and is outside the control of the Bank. Forward-looking information does not constitute proven, factual information, and is based solely on the viewpoint of the Bank's management, which is based, among other things, on analysis of general information that is known to the

Bank's management as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking information, by definition, is subject to the substantial risk of not coming

to fruition, and such information is not definite and cannot be estimated in advance and is at times even beyond the Bank's control. The fulfillment of forward-looking information is impacted by risk factors that are characteristic of the Bank's activities and also by developments in the general environment and external factors that affect the Bank's operations, which cannot be estimated in advance and that by their nature are beyond the control of the Bank. Therefore, readers of this presentation are hereby warned that the results and achievements of the Bank in the future may be significantly different than those presented in the forward-looking information included in this presentation. Similarly, forward-looking projections and estimations are based on assumptions and information in the possession of the Bank as of the time of the

presentation, and the Bank shall not be required to update or revise any such projection or estimation in order to reflect events or conditions

that transpire after the date of the presentation.

Disclaimer regarding unsponsored American Depository Receipt (ADR):

U.S. depository institutions or banks may establish ADR programs in respect of the shares of certain non-U.S. issuers without the consent or participation of such issuers (the so called "Unsponsored ADRs"(. An ADR or American Depositary Receipt, which is issued by a U.S. bank or depository to evidence a share of a non-U.S. issuer that has been deposited with the U.S. bank or depository. An Unsponsored ADR program is

set up without the cooperation of the non-U.S. issuer or even without its consent. Israel Discount Bank does not support or encourage the

creation of Unsponsored ADR programs in respect of its securities and, in any event, disclaims any liability in connection with an Unsponsored ADR.

Israel Discount Bank makes no representation regarding its compliance with Rule 12g3-2(b) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as

amended.

2

Opening Remarks

Uri Levin, CEO

3

2022 - YEAR OF RECORD RESULTS

NET INCOME

ROE

EFFICIENCY RATIO

M

15.1%

55.8

%

3,495

NII GROWTH

TOTAL EQUITY

CREDIT GROWTH

+33%

25.5BN

+13%

4

REACHED 2025 TARGETS THROUGH

ACCELERATED EXECUTION & SUPPORTIVE MACRO

2014

WHERE WE STARTED(1)

2019

WHERE WE WERE

Net Income

505m

1,702m

ROE

4.2%

9.4%

Efficiency Ratio

87.1%

65.2%

2025

3,500m

12.5%

55.0%

TARGETS

Source: Company filings.

5

Note: 2025 goals were set at the beginning of fiscal year 2021.

(1) In 2014 the Bank implemented its long-term strategic plan to improve its profitability and efficiency

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Israel Discount Bank Limited published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 11:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
