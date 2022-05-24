Israel Discount Bank : Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2022
Israel Discount Group Reports Record Results in 1Q 2022
Net Income of NIS 983 million and ROE of 18.3% driven by 12.1% Loan Growth and Property
Sales
Discount Group reported record quarterly results completing the first quarter of 2022 with net income of NIS 983 million, ROE of 18.3% and a strong capital position with CET-1 of 10.55% that is significantly above both regulatory and management requirements. Our strong capital position, excess liquidity and solid leverage ratios allowed Discount to, once again, grow our balance sheet by well over 10% while focusing on our targeted segments, mortgagees and medium sized enterprises. Discount announced a dividend of 197m shekels in respect of 1Q22 earnings. This is the third consecutive dividend distribution since payments were reinstituted at the bank post
COVID.
Uri Levin, Discount Group CEO, said: "We achieved another quarter of record profits, while emphasizing significant and responsible growth in strategic focus areas and establishing a quality credit portfolio that can demonstrate strength even in a challenging environment. I have great confidence in our ability to meet our 2025 financial targets, even in a changing macro environment, as we continue to create significant value for our clients and shareholders while increasing competitiveness in the banking and financial system."
1Q 2021 Main highlights:
Discount reportedstrong results with 983m in net profit and ROE of 18.3% supported by a strong underlying business and one-times associated with the sale of properties as we prepare to move to our new campus in early 2023. Adjusted net profit was NIS 668m and adjusted ROE was 12.4%
Solid execution at all subsidiariesdriving a robust Group performance
Continued robust YTD growth in targeted segments of mortgages up 5.1% and medium enterprises up 12.9% in part due to an updated classification of corporate customers to medium. Excluding the reclassification of corporate customers to medium balances were up 6.2%.
Strong Asset quality with negative LLP, low write-offs and 1.31% coverage ratio
Raised Equity of NIS 1.4 billion driving CET-1 to 10.55% and facilitating future growth as we continue to focus on achieving long-term financial goals
Dividend payout of NIS 197 m; 20% of 1Q 22 net income
Group Overview
Discount Group completed the first quarter of 2022 with strong net income of NIS 983m and solid ROE of 18.3%. This was largely driven by 12.1% YoY credit growth (2.1% in the quarter) while maintain focus on our target segments of mortgages (+27.7% YoY and +5.1% in 1Q22) bringing mortgage to 25.4% of our total credit book and our market share of mortgage balances to 11.1%. Medium sized enterprises were also up significantly in the quarter +26.9% YoY and +12.9% in 1Q22 and excluding the reclassification of certain customers to medium enterprises was up 19.4% and 6.2% respectively. The 1.2% increase in CPI and credit expenses release of NIS 60m provided additional uplift in the quarter.
Net interest income increased 19.7% YoY and 7.0% in during the quarter fueled by credit growth and CPI. The mid and long term macro picture is favorable for NII with rising expectations for both interest rates and inflation. Every increase of 1% in the interest rate is estimated in have a NIS 1.2bn positive impact on NII.
Asset quality remains strong with a coverage ratio of 1.31% and a credit expense release of NIS 60m in the quarter. The expense release was generated mainly on account of low net write-offs (0.10% of total credit) and lower provisions. On January 1st 2022, in accordance with the guidance of the Bank of Israel, we implemented CECL which brought new models and methodologies for calculating expected losses.
In late March and in response to the sharp changes in the Israel government bond yield curve, and given the opportunities we recognized in the market, the Bank raised NIS 1.4 in equity and helped bring the CET-1 ratio to 10.55% as at the end of 1Q22. The capital increase places the bank well above its management and regulatory CET-1 ratios of 9.75% and 9.17% respectively.
The Group's loan portfolio continues to grow increasing 12.1% YoY and 2.1% since the beginning of the year. Mortgages and Medium sized enterprises continue to be the main focus as we execute on our strategy. We originated new mortgages of NIS 5.3b during 1Q22 and taking 14.8% market share that a year ago was only 12.5%. The mortgage balance growth of 27.7% would have been higher if not for the sale of a portion of our mortgage portfolio during the quarter. Balances of corporate and medium sized enterprises regulatory segments were impacted in the quarter as a number of corporate clients were classified as medium.
The growth of our loan book, strong fee growth, (+14% YoY and 2% in 1Q22) as well as income from the sale of real estate properties, slightly offset by lower non-interest income, helped produce over NIS 3bn (+21.6% YoY and +13.4% QoQ) in Total Income in 1Q22. Expenses were up 3.3% in 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 mainly on account of salary increases that are part of the previous wage agreement with the union and revenues share and commissions paid by CAL to its partners.
We continue to focus on execution of our strategy as we build towards achieving our 2025 financial targets of 3.5 billion shekels in net income, 12.5% ROE and a cost income ratio of 55%. These ambitious and challenging goals set the stage for Discount in the coming years as we continue to focus on execution and being the best financial institution for our customers and delivering superior value to shareholders over time.
Main highlights of P&L, Balance Sheet and Selected Ratios
Discount Group P&L and Selected Ratios
NIS m
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Vs. 4Q21
Vs. 1Q21
Net interest income
Credit loss expenses (expenses release) Non-interest financing income Commissions
Other income
Total non-interest income
1,800
1,683
1,504
7.0%
19.7%
(60)
(10)
(147)
(500.0%)
59.2%
45
180
298
(75.0%)
(84.9%)
825
809
724
2.0%
14.0%
416
50
11
732.0%
3681.8%
1,286
1,039
1,033
23.8%
24.5%
Total income
3,086
2,722
2,537
13.4%
21.6%
Salaries and related expenses
855
970
801
(11.9%)
6.7%
Maintenance & depreciation
303
293
294
3.4%
3.1%
Other expenses
549
676
557
(18.8%)
(1.4%)
Total operating and other expenses
1,707
1,939
1,652
(12.0%)
3.3%
Income before taxes
1,439
793
1,032
81.5%
39.4%
Provision for taxes on income
447
269
353
66.2%
26.6%
Income after taxes
992
524
679
89.3%
46.1%
Net income attributable to shareholders
983
529
662
85.8%
48.5%
ROE
18.3%
9.8%
13.8%
Cost income ratio
55.3%
71.2%
65.1%
CET-1 ratio
10.55%
10.14%
10.20%
NIM
2.36%
2.30%
2.25%
Rate of credit loss expenses
(0.11%)
(0.02%)
(0.30%)
NPL ratio
0.70%
0.59%
0.84%
Dividend per share (in Agurot)*
15.89
9.08
* Dividend in respect of the relevant period
Discount Group Adjusted P&L and Selected Ratios
The section
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Vs. 4Q21
Vs. 1Q21
Net interest income
Credit loss expenses (expense release) Non-interest financing income Commissions
Other income
Total non-interest income
1,800
1,683
1,504
7.0%
19.7%
(60)
(10)
(147)
500.0%
(59.2%)
45
180
298
(75.0%)
(84.9%)
825
809
724
2.0%
14.0%
8
2
11
300.0%
(27.3%)
878
991
1,033
(11.4%)
(15.0%)
Total income
2,678
2,674
2,537
0.1%
5.6%
Salaries and related expenses
855
735
801
16.3%
6.7%
Maintenance & depreciation
303
293
294
3.4%
3.1%
Other expenses
549
633
442
(13.3%)
24.2%
Total operating and other expenses
1,707
1,661
1,537
2.8%
11.1%
Income before taxes
1,031
1,023
1,147
0.8%
(10.1%)
Provision for taxes on income
354
354
392
-
(9.7%)
Income after taxes
677
669
755
1.2%
(10.3%)
Net income attributable to shareholders
668
674
738
(0.9%)
(9.5%)
ROE
12.4%
12.5%
15.3%
Cost income ratio
63.7%
62.1%
60.6%
CET-1 ratio
10.52%
10.14%
10.20%
NIM
2.36%
2.30%
2.25%
Rate of credit loss expenses
(0.11%)
(0.02%)
(0.30%)
NPL ratio
0.70%
0.59%
0.84%
Dividend per share (in Agurot)*
15.89
9.08
-
* Dividend in respect of the relevant period
Discount Group Adjustments to P&L
NIS m
Gross
Gross
Gross
Net
Net
Net
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Retirement benefits
14
115
9
76
Early redemption of long term benefits
29
19
Provisions for new salary agreement
235
155
Income from real estate sales
(408)
(48)
(315)
(38)
Total
(408)
230
115
(315)
145
76
Discount Group Selected Balance Sheet Items
NIS m
31.03.22
31.12.21
31.03.21
Cash and deposits with banks
60,997
59,638
50,307
Securities*
Credit to the public Provision for credit loss Credit to the public, net Credit to governments Investment in investee companies Buildings and equipment Intangible assets and goodwill
Assets in respect of derivative instruments Other assets
44,074
45,076
45,347
220,733
216,196
196,901
(2,882)
(3,040)
(3,609)
217,851
213,156
193,292
2,553
2,664
3,520
455
462
355
3,441
3,401
3,012
163
163
164
5,732
5,522
5,099
5,392
5,006
5,046
Total Assets
340,658
335,088
306,142
Deposits from the public
267,731
260,907
240,787
Deposits from banks**
13,342
12,880
12,534
Bonds and subordinated debt notes
12,211
15,071
10,136
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
5,892
6,323
4,919
Other liabilities
17,773
17,759
17,368
Total liabilities
316,949
312,940
285,744
Equity capital attributed to the Bank's shareholders
23,027
21,483
19,836
Non-controlling rights in consolidated companies
682
665
562
Total equity
23,709
22,148
20,398
Total Liabilities and Equity
340,658
335,088
306,142
Including securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to resell
Including deposits from governments
Overview of Subsidiaries
Mercantile:
Strong ROE of 12.9% and solid net income of NIS 121 million at Mercantile were driven by credit growth, supportive CPI and carefully managed expenses. YoY Loan book expansion of 5.0% in 1Q22 was mainly driven by significant growth across the entire loan book. Mortgages were up 7.5%, Commercial up 5.4% Small enterprises up 3.4% and Consumer up 2.8%. Expenses were slightly lower producing a positive JAWS ratio in the quarter and Cost-income ratio of 53.8%.
NIS m
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Vs. 4Q21
Vs. 1Q21
Net interest income
359
342
306
5.0%
17.3%
Credit loss expenses (expenses release)
25
(6)
(9)
n/a
n/a
Non-interest income
89
94
155
(5.3%)
(42.6%)
Total income
448
436
461
2.8%
(2.8%)
Operating & other expenses
241
309
243
(22.0%)
(0.8%)
Net income
121
91
150
33.0%
(19.3%)
Return on equity
12.9%
10.2%
18.5%
Cost-income ratio
53.8%
70.9%
52.7%
Rate of credit loss expenses
0.30%
(0.06%)
(0.10%)
NIM
2.51%
2.60%*
2.54%
Total assets
60,900
59,894
51,363
1.7%
18.6%
Credit to the public, net
39,494
37,636
34,022
4.9%
16.1%
Securities
7,035
6,883
5,733
2.2%
22.7%
Deposits from the public
48,881
48,070
41,476
1.7%
17.9%
Total equity
3,691
3,771
3,337
(2.1%)
10.6%
* Calculated using previous methodology
