Israel Discount Bank : Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

Uri Levin, Discount Group CEO, said: "We achieved another quarter of record profits, while emphasizing significant and responsible growth in strategic focus areas and establishing a quality credit portfolio that can demonstrate strength even in a challenging environment. I have great confidence in our ability to meet our 2025 financial targets, even in a changing macro environment, as we continue to create significant value for our clients and shareholders while increasing competitiveness in the banking and financial system."

Discount Group reported record quarterly results completing the first quarter of 2022 with net income of NIS 983 million, ROE of 18.3% and a strong capital position with CET-1 of 10.55% that is significantly above both regulatory and management requirements. Our strong capital position, excess liquidity and solid leverage ratios allowed Discount to, once again, grow our balance sheet by well over 10% while focusing on our targeted segments, mortgagees and medium sized enterprises. Discount announced a dividend of 197m shekels in respect of 1Q22 earnings. This is the third consecutive dividend distribution since payments were reinstituted at the bank post

Group Overview

Discount Group completed the first quarter of 2022 with strong net income of NIS 983m and solid ROE of 18.3%. This was largely driven by 12.1% YoY credit growth (2.1% in the quarter) while maintain focus on our target segments of mortgages (+27.7% YoY and +5.1% in 1Q22) bringing mortgage to 25.4% of our total credit book and our market share of mortgage balances to 11.1%. Medium sized enterprises were also up significantly in the quarter +26.9% YoY and +12.9% in 1Q22 and excluding the reclassification of certain customers to medium enterprises was up 19.4% and 6.2% respectively. The 1.2% increase in CPI and credit expenses release of NIS 60m provided additional uplift in the quarter.

Net interest income increased 19.7% YoY and 7.0% in during the quarter fueled by credit growth and CPI. The mid and long term macro picture is favorable for NII with rising expectations for both interest rates and inflation. Every increase of 1% in the interest rate is estimated in have a NIS 1.2bn positive impact on NII.

Asset quality remains strong with a coverage ratio of 1.31% and a credit expense release of NIS 60m in the quarter. The expense release was generated mainly on account of low net write-offs (0.10% of total credit) and lower provisions. On January 1st 2022, in accordance with the guidance of the Bank of Israel, we implemented CECL which brought new models and methodologies for calculating expected losses.

In late March and in response to the sharp changes in the Israel government bond yield curve, and given the opportunities we recognized in the market, the Bank raised NIS 1.4 in equity and helped bring the CET-1 ratio to 10.55% as at the end of 1Q22. The capital increase places the bank well above its management and regulatory CET-1 ratios of 9.75% and 9.17% respectively.

The Group's loan portfolio continues to grow increasing 12.1% YoY and 2.1% since the beginning of the year. Mortgages and Medium sized enterprises continue to be the main focus as we execute on our strategy. We originated new mortgages of NIS 5.3b during 1Q22 and taking 14.8% market share that a year ago was only 12.5%. The mortgage balance growth of 27.7% would have been higher if not for the sale of a portion of our mortgage portfolio during the quarter. Balances of corporate and medium sized enterprises regulatory segments were impacted in the quarter as a number of corporate clients were classified as medium.

The growth of our loan book, strong fee growth, (+14% YoY and 2% in 1Q22) as well as income from the sale of real estate properties, slightly offset by lower non-interest income, helped produce over NIS 3bn (+21.6% YoY and +13.4% QoQ) in Total Income in 1Q22. Expenses were up 3.3% in 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 mainly on account of salary increases that are part of the previous wage agreement with the union and revenues share and commissions paid by CAL to its partners.

We continue to focus on execution of our strategy as we build towards achieving our 2025 financial targets of 3.5 billion shekels in net income, 12.5% ROE and a cost income ratio of 55%. These ambitious and challenging goals set the stage for Discount in the coming years as we continue to focus on execution and being the best financial institution for our customers and delivering superior value to shareholders over time.