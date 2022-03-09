Israel Discount Bank : Periodic Report 2021
ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021
Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970
Below are Details of the Sections of the Report According to the Order of the Regulations:
Regulation
List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at Balance Sheet Date
11
Changes in Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies in the Reporting Period
12
Profits of Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies and Income Therefrom in the Reporting Period
13
Credit Balances
14
Trading on the Stock Exchange
20
Remuneration to Interested Parties and to Senior Officers
21
Control of the Corporation
21 A
The Corporation's Shares and Other Securities Held by Each Interested Party of the Corporation
24 (a)
Holdings of Interested Parties in the Shares and Other Securities in Each Investee Company of the Corporation
24 (b)
Authorized Share Capital, Issued Capital and Convertible Securities
24 A
Shareholders' Register of the Corporation
24 B
Registered Address
25 A
Details of Directors
26
Details of Senior Officers
26 A
Details of the Independent Auditors
27
Change in the Memorandum or Articles of Association
28
Recommendations of the Directors to the General Meeting and Their Resolutions Not Requiring the General Meeting's
Approval, on Topics as Prescribed in the Regulation
29 (a)
Resolutions Adopted by the General Meeting That are Not in Accordance with the Board of Directors' Recommendations
29 (b)
Resolutions of a Special General Meeting
29 (c)
Resolutions of the Corporation on Topics, as Prescribed in the Regulation
29 A
Signatures
5
ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021
Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970
Regulation 11 - List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at December 31, 2021
Holding Rate **
Stock
Balance
Exchange
Cost in
Sheet Value
Closing
Reported
in Reported
Market
Share
Amounts
Amounts
Price
No. on
as at
as at
Of
as at
the Stock
Class
Number
Par
December
December
Of
Voting
December
Exchange
of Share
of Shares
Value
31, 2021*
31, 2021*
Capital
Rights
31,
2021
In NIS
In NIS
In NIS
In NIS
thousands
thousands
In %
In %
thousands
A. In shares and convertible capital notes
Subsidiaries and affiliated companies in Israel
Mercantile Discount
Bank Ltd.
Ordinary A shares
62,215
6,222
392,900
3,769,090
100.00
100.00
-
Ordinary B shares
62,055
6,205
-
-
-
-
-
Ordinary shares
1,599
16
-
-
-
-
-
Discount Leasing Ltd.
Ordinary shares
2,000,000
2,000,000
16,375
104,542
100.00
100.00
-
Discount Manpikim Ltd.
Ordinary shares
8,000,000
8,000
66,588
65,617
100.00
100.00
-
Discount Trust Ltd.
Ordinary shares
1,250
1,250
1,243
2,674
100.00
100.00
-
Discount Gemel Ltd.
Ordinary shares
2,799,999
2,799,999
4,177
5,286
100.00
100.00
-
Founders shares
1
1
-
-
-
-
-
Tafnit Discount Asset
Management Ltd.
Ordinary shares
876,812
876,812
1,267
16,904
69.00
69.00
-
Discount Capital Ltd.
Ordinary shares
6,121,999
6,121,999
94,250
1,171,064
100.00
100.00
-
Founders shares
1
1
-
-
-
-
-
Discount Mortgage
Home Insurance Agency
(2005) Ltd.
Ordinary shares
2,182
2,182
-
1,722
100.00
100.00
-
"Badal" Computer and
Management Services
Ltd.
Ordinary shares
150,500
150,500
212,305
187,053
100.00
100.00
-
Nidbach Real Estate and
Investments Ltd.
Ordinary shares
255,000
255,000
145,947
231,828
100.00
100.00
-
Israel Discount Bank
Nominee Company Ltd.
Ordinary shares
5,000
1
31
1,246
100.00
100.00
-
Har Levy Properties Ltd.
Ordinary shares
11
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
-
Tzir Trading Company
Ltd.
Ordinary shares
200
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
-
Ordinary shares of
-
Israel Credit Cards Ltd.
NIS 0.0001
788,561
79
391,950
1,732,886
71.83
79.00
Management A
shares
56
-
-
-
-
-
-
Management B
shares
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
PayBox Ltd.
Ordinary shares
50,100
501
9,998
39,389
50.10
50.10
-
Management
shares
50,100
501
-
-
-
-
-
Casponet Ltd.
(1)
Ordinary shares
1,000
1,000
-
3,294
20.00
20.00
-
Bank Clearing Center
Ordinary shares
Ltd.
6,250,000
6,250
759
34,892
25.00
25.00
-
Bank Safe Deposit
Ordinary A shares
Boxes Ltd.
300,000
3,000
4,313
678
50.00
50.00
-
HopOn Mobility Israel
Ordinary shares
Not having a
Ltd
4,000
par value
50
163
20.00
20.00
-
Unitech Technologies
Ltd.
Preferred shares
5,500
5,500
12,294
-
20.00
20.00
-
FIMI 2001 Ltd.
20.00
20.00
FIMI Israel Opportunity
Fund L.P
.
-
-
-
7,449
-
20.00
20.00
-
FIMI Opportunity Fund
L.P.
-
-
-
5,516
-
20.00
20.00
-
Subsidiaries overseas
Discount Bancorp Inc.
Ordinary shares
50,000
$5,000,000
914,816
3,602,835
100.00
100.00
Discount Reinsurance
Ordinary
International Limited
shares
500,000
$500,000
2,243
6,248
100.00
100.00
Solely for direct holding.
Directly or indirectly.
Footnote:
The Bank holds 10% of the capital and voting rights and Israel Credit Cards Ltd. holds 10% of the capital and voting rights.
ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021
Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970
Regulation 11 - List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at December 31, 2021
Balance
Holding Rate **
Cost in
Sheet Valu e
Reported
in Reported
Share
Amounts
Amounts
No. on
as at
as at
Of
the Stock
Class
Number
Par
December
December
Of
Voting
Exchange
of Share
of Shares
Value
31, 2021*
31, 2021*
Capital
Rights
In NIS
In NIS
In NIS
thousands
thousands
In %
In %
A. In shares and convertible capital notes
Investee companies of Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.
Ordinary
Marbit Insurance Agency (1996) Ltd.
shares
100
100
100.00
100.00
Ordinary
Tafnit Discount Asset Management Ltd.
shares
876,812
876,812
31.00
31.00
Ordinary
Mercantile Hanpakot Ltd.
shares
375,000
37,500
100.00
100.00
Investee companies of Discount Capital Ltd.
I.F. The International Fund
Ordinary
(Advisors) Ltd.
(3)
shares
100
100
100.00
100.00
Ordinary
Discount Underwriting and Issuing Ltd.
shares
5,641,693
5,641,693
64.23
100.00
Ordinary
D.C.M. Venture Management Ltd.
shares
100
100
100.00
100.00
Ordinary
Menif - Financial Services Ltd.
shares
10,508,400
10,508,400
17.40
14.30
Ordinary
Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.
shares
2,299,000
2,299,000
15.50
20.00
Ordinary
ImageSat International Ltd.
shares
846,235
846,235
17.17
17.17
Ordinary
Mlrn projects & trading Ltd.
shares
3,474,138
3,474,138
13.00
14.30
Ordinary
Marina Group Ltd
shares
1,648
1,648
16.50
16.70
Ordinary
Even Hachachamim Ltd.
shares
1,600,000
1,600,000
20.00
20.00
Ordinary
Tomatech seeds Ltd.
shares
948,182
9,482
18.50
16.70
Ordinary
Rav Ofek Ltd.
(3)
shares
2,019
2,019
19.90
20.00
Ordinary
Vitalife Life Sciences Ltd.
shares
1,000
10
20.00
20.00
Investee companies of Israel Credit Cards Ltd.
Ordinary
Diners Club Israel Ltd.
shares
10,000
10,000
100.00
100.00
Diners Club Israel Ltd.
Preferred
1
10
Ordinary
Diners (Financing) Ltd.
(2)
shares
1,000
1,000
100.00
100.00
Ordinary
CAL (Financing) Ltd.
shares
100,000
100,000
100.00
100.00
D.K. Credit Management and Marketing
Ordinary
Company Ltd.
(3)
shares
19,999
20
100.00
100.00
Ordinary
Iatzil Finance Ltd.
shares
100,000
1,000
100.00
100.00
Casponet Ltd.
(1)
Ordinary
CAL (Deposits) Ltd.
shares
1,000
1,000
100.00
100.00
Ordinary
Shlomo C.A.L Ltd.
shares
2,000
2,000
20.00
20.00
Solely for direct holding.
Directly or indirectly. Footnotes:
See above under the Bank's direct holding.
A subsidiary of Diners Club Israel Ltd.
In voluntary liquidation.
ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021
Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970
Regulation 11 - List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at December 31, 2021
Balance
Holding Rate **
Sheet
Cost in
Value in
Reported
Reported
Share
Amounts
Amounts
No. on
as at
as at
Of
the Stock
Class
Number
Par
December
December
Of
Voting
Exchange
of Share
of Shares
Value
31, 2021*
31, 2021*
Capital
Rights
In NIS
In NIS
In NIS
In %
thousands
thousands
In %
A. In shares and convertible capital notes
Investee companies of Discount Bancorp Inc.
Ordinary
Israel Discount Bank of New York U.S.A.
shares
752,589
75,258,900
100.00
100.00
Ordinary
IDB Real Estate Holdings Inc.
(1)
shares
20
100
100.00
100.00
IDBNY Realty (Delaware) Inc.
(1)(2)
Ordinary
shares
1,000
10
100.00
100.00
Preferred
shares
1,000
1,000,000
Ordinary
IDB Capital Corp.
(1)
shares
10,000
1,000,000
100.00
100.00
IDB Realty LLC
(2)
Ordinary
shares
1,000
10
100.00
100.00
Preferred
shares
1,000
1,000,000
Ordinary
DB Properties, Inc.
shares
6,000
300,000
100.00
100.00
Solely for direct holding.
Directly or indirectly. Footnotes:
(1) Subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank of New York.
(2) Subsidiary of IDBNY Delaware (Realty) Inc.
