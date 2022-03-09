Log in
    DSCT   IL0006912120

ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LIMITED

(DSCT)
Israel Discount Bank : Periodic Report 2021

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021

Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970

Below are Details of the Sections of the Report According to the Order of the Regulations:

Regulation

List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at Balance Sheet Date

11

Changes in Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies in the Reporting Period

12

Profits of Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies and Income Therefrom in the Reporting Period

13

Credit Balances

14

Trading on the Stock Exchange

20

Remuneration to Interested Parties and to Senior Officers

21

Control of the Corporation

21 A

The Corporation's Shares and Other Securities Held by Each Interested Party of the Corporation

24 (a)

Holdings of Interested Parties in the Shares and Other Securities in Each Investee Company of the Corporation

24 (b)

Authorized Share Capital, Issued Capital and Convertible Securities

24 A

Shareholders' Register of the Corporation

24 B

Registered Address

25 A

Details of Directors

26

Details of Senior Officers

26 A

Details of the Independent Auditors

27

Change in the Memorandum or Articles of Association

28

Recommendations of the Directors to the General Meeting and Their Resolutions Not Requiring the General Meeting's

Approval, on Topics as Prescribed in the Regulation

29 (a)

Resolutions Adopted by the General Meeting That are Not in Accordance with the Board of Directors' Recommendations

29 (b)

Resolutions of a Special General Meeting

29 (c)

Resolutions of the Corporation on Topics, as Prescribed in the Regulation

29 A

Signatures

5

2

ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021

Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970

Regulation 11 - List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at December 31, 2021

Holding Rate **

Stock

Balance

Exchange

Cost in

Sheet Value

Closing

Reported

in Reported

Market

Share

Amounts

Amounts

Price

No. on

as at

as at

Of

as at

the Stock

Class

Number

Par

December

December

Of

Voting

December

Exchange

of Share

of Shares

Value

31, 2021*

31, 2021*

Capital

Rights

31, 2021

In NIS

In NIS

In NIS

In NIS

thousands

thousands

In %

In %

thousands

A. In shares and convertible capital notes

Subsidiaries and affiliated companies in Israel

Mercantile Discount

Bank Ltd.

Ordinary A shares

62,215

6,222

392,900

3,769,090

100.00

100.00

-

Ordinary B shares

62,055

6,205

-

-

-

-

-

Ordinary shares

1,599

16

-

-

-

-

-

Discount Leasing Ltd.

Ordinary shares

2,000,000

2,000,000

16,375

104,542

100.00

100.00

-

Discount Manpikim Ltd.

Ordinary shares

8,000,000

8,000

66,588

65,617

100.00

100.00

-

Discount Trust Ltd.

Ordinary shares

1,250

1,250

1,243

2,674

100.00

100.00

-

Discount Gemel Ltd.

Ordinary shares

2,799,999

2,799,999

4,177

5,286

100.00

100.00

-

Founders shares

1

1

-

-

-

-

-

Tafnit Discount Asset

Management Ltd.

Ordinary shares

876,812

876,812

1,267

16,904

69.00

69.00

-

Discount Capital Ltd.

Ordinary shares

6,121,999

6,121,999

94,250

1,171,064

100.00

100.00

-

Founders shares

1

1

-

-

-

-

-

Discount Mortgage

Home Insurance Agency

(2005) Ltd.

Ordinary shares

2,182

2,182

-

1,722

100.00

100.00

-

"Badal" Computer and

Management Services

Ltd.

Ordinary shares

150,500

150,500

212,305

187,053

100.00

100.00

-

Nidbach Real Estate and

Investments Ltd.

Ordinary shares

255,000

255,000

145,947

231,828

100.00

100.00

-

Israel Discount Bank

Nominee Company Ltd.

Ordinary shares

5,000

1

31

1,246

100.00

100.00

-

Har Levy Properties Ltd.

Ordinary shares

11

-

-

-

100.00

100.00

-

Tzir Trading Company

Ltd.

Ordinary shares

200

-

-

-

100.00

100.00

-

Ordinary shares of

-

Israel Credit Cards Ltd.

NIS 0.0001

788,561

79

391,950

1,732,886

71.83

79.00

Management A

shares

56

-

-

-

-

-

-

Management B

shares

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

PayBox Ltd.

Ordinary shares

50,100

501

9,998

39,389

50.10

50.10

-

Management

shares

50,100

501

-

-

-

-

-

Casponet Ltd. (1)

Ordinary shares

1,000

1,000

-

3,294

20.00

20.00

-

Bank Clearing Center

Ordinary shares

Ltd.

6,250,000

6,250

759

34,892

25.00

25.00

-

Bank Safe Deposit

Ordinary A shares

Boxes Ltd.

300,000

3,000

4,313

678

50.00

50.00

-

HopOn Mobility Israel

Ordinary shares

Not having a

Ltd

4,000

par value

50

163

20.00

20.00

-

Unitech Technologies

Ltd.

Preferred shares

5,500

5,500

12,294

-

20.00

20.00

-

FIMI 2001 Ltd.

20.00

20.00

FIMI Israel Opportunity

Fund L.P.

-

-

-

7,449

-

20.00

20.00

-

FIMI Opportunity Fund

L.P.

-

-

-

5,516

-

20.00

20.00

-

Subsidiaries overseas

Discount Bancorp Inc.

Ordinary shares

50,000

$5,000,000

914,816

3,602,835

100.00

100.00

Discount Reinsurance

Ordinary

International Limited

shares

500,000

$500,000

2,243

6,248

100.00

100.00

  • Solely for direct holding.
  • Directly or indirectly.

Footnote:

  1. The Bank holds 10% of the capital and voting rights and Israel Credit Cards Ltd. holds 10% of the capital and voting rights.

3

ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021

Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970

Regulation 11 - List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at December 31, 2021

Balance

Holding Rate **

Cost in

Sheet Value

Reported

in Reported

Share

Amounts

Amounts

No. on

as at

as at

Of

the Stock

Class

Number

Par

December

December

Of

Voting

Exchange

of Share

of Shares

Value

31, 2021*

31, 2021*

Capital

Rights

In NIS

In NIS

In NIS

thousands

thousands

In %

In %

A. In shares and convertible capital notes

Investee companies of Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.

Ordinary

Marbit Insurance Agency (1996) Ltd.

shares

100

100

100.00

100.00

Ordinary

Tafnit Discount Asset Management Ltd.

shares

876,812

876,812

31.00

31.00

Ordinary

Mercantile Hanpakot Ltd.

shares

375,000

37,500

100.00

100.00

Investee companies of Discount Capital Ltd.

I.F. The International Fund

Ordinary

(Advisors) Ltd. (3)

shares

100

100

100.00

100.00

Ordinary

Discount Underwriting and Issuing Ltd.

shares

5,641,693

5,641,693

64.23

100.00

Ordinary

D.C.M. Venture Management Ltd.

shares

100

100

100.00

100.00

Ordinary

Menif - Financial Services Ltd.

shares

10,508,400

10,508,400

17.40

14.30

Ordinary

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

shares

2,299,000

2,299,000

15.50

20.00

Ordinary

ImageSat International Ltd.

shares

846,235

846,235

17.17

17.17

Ordinary

Mlrn projects & trading Ltd.

shares

3,474,138

3,474,138

13.00

14.30

Ordinary

Marina Group Ltd

shares

1,648

1,648

16.50

16.70

Ordinary

Even Hachachamim Ltd.

shares

1,600,000

1,600,000

20.00

20.00

Ordinary

Tomatech seeds Ltd.

shares

948,182

9,482

18.50

16.70

Ordinary

Rav Ofek Ltd. (3)

shares

2,019

2,019

19.90

20.00

Ordinary

Vitalife Life Sciences Ltd.

shares

1,000

10

20.00

20.00

Investee companies of Israel Credit Cards Ltd.

Ordinary

Diners Club Israel Ltd.

shares

10,000

10,000

100.00

100.00

Diners Club Israel Ltd.

Preferred

1

10

Ordinary

Diners (Financing) Ltd.(2)

shares

1,000

1,000

100.00

100.00

Ordinary

CAL (Financing) Ltd.

shares

100,000

100,000

100.00

100.00

D.K. Credit Management and Marketing

Ordinary

Company Ltd. (3)

shares

19,999

20

100.00

100.00

Ordinary

Iatzil Finance Ltd.

shares

100,000

1,000

100.00

100.00

Casponet Ltd. (1)

Ordinary

CAL (Deposits) Ltd.

shares

1,000

1,000

100.00

100.00

Ordinary

Shlomo C.A.L Ltd.

shares

2,000

2,000

20.00

20.00

  • Solely for direct holding.
  • Directly or indirectly. Footnotes:
  1. See above under the Bank's direct holding.
  2. A subsidiary of Diners Club Israel Ltd.
  3. In voluntary liquidation.

4

ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD. - PERIODIC REPORT 2021

Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970

Regulation 11 - List of Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies as at December 31, 2021

Balance

Holding Rate **

Sheet

Cost in

Value in

Reported

Reported

Share

Amounts

Amounts

No. on

as at

as at

Of

the Stock

Class

Number

Par

December

December

Of

Voting

Exchange

of Share

of Shares

Value

31, 2021*

31, 2021*

Capital

Rights

In NIS

In NIS

In NIS

In %

thousands

thousands

In %

A. In shares and convertible capital notes

Investee companies of Discount Bancorp Inc.

Ordinary

Israel Discount Bank of New York U.S.A.

shares

752,589

75,258,900

100.00

100.00

Ordinary

IDB Real Estate Holdings Inc.(1)

shares

20

100

100.00

100.00

IDBNY Realty (Delaware) Inc.(1)(2)

Ordinary

shares

1,000

10

100.00

100.00

Preferred

shares

1,000

1,000,000

Ordinary

IDB Capital Corp.(1)

shares

10,000

1,000,000

100.00

100.00

IDB Realty LLC(2)

Ordinary

shares

1,000

10

100.00

100.00

Preferred

shares

1,000

1,000,000

Ordinary

DB Properties, Inc.

shares

6,000

300,000

100.00

100.00

  • Solely for direct holding.
  • Directly or indirectly. Footnotes:
    (1) Subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank of New York.
    (2) Subsidiary of IDBNY Delaware (Realty) Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Israel Discount Bank Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 379 M 3 143 M 3 143 M
Net income 2021 2 705 M 819 M 819 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,25x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 22 314 M 6 757 M 6 757 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 027
Free-Float -
