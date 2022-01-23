Israel Discount Bank : S&P GLOBAL revised outlooks on IDB and its core subsidiary Israel Discount Bank of New York to positive from stable and affirmed 'BBB+/A-2' ratings

Research Update: Israel Discount Bank, IDB NY Outlooks Revised To Positive On Resilient Risk Profile, Capital Buffers; Ratings Affirmed

Rationale

IDB is weathering the pandemic with a limited impact on its financial profile. IDB's profitability and asset quality metrics remained sound despite pandemic-relatedeconomic stress and the relatively rapid credit growth it achieved in the past few years. After dropping to a decade low of 5.15% in 2020 due to additional provisions for the pandemic, return on equity (ROE) surged to 14.8% in third-quarter2021 after these provisions were gradually released over 2021. Owing to the normalization of its cost of risk and pronounced lending growth, notably in mortgages, we forecast an ROE of about 9% in 2022 and 2023. We expect IDB's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio to decrease during this period to about 1.15% versus a peak of 1.38% on March 31, 2021.

This resilient performance should help IDB to further strengthen its sound capital and

provisioning buffers despite the intended rapid growth in lending. We understand that IDB's internal capital targets are based on its plan, under which capital should support an annual risk-weightedasset (RWA) growth rate of 5%-6%and a dividend policy of up to 20% of net income. On Nov. 22, 2021, IDB's board of directors decided to re-establishthe target common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 9.75% versus 8.16% required by the regulator (including an addition of 0.16% with respect to housing loans). IDB's Tier 1 capital base mostly comprises common equity. Even after the release of Israeli new shekel (ILS) 683 million of provisions during 2021, we expect loan loss reserves to cover more than 100% of its NPLs until year-end2023. This provides additional protection to its sufficient capital buffers and mitigates the risks stemming from its fast loan growth and the high single-partyand industry concentrations--notablyto the construction segment--inits lending book. Positively, the bank brought its cost-to-incomeratio to 63% during 2021 from 72% in 2016. Although there is still a gap between IDB and its domestic and foreign peers, this improvement helped the bank to visibly improve its return metrics. We also note IDB's high quality of earnings, which are well diversified by product. At about 31% of its revenue on average between 2016-2021,IDB has one of the highest fee and commission income contributions among the peer group.

As a result, we forecast IDB's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will improve to about 10% by

year-end2023. IDB's RAC ratio recovered to 9.7% on Sept. 30, 2021, from a pandemic-related dip of 9.2% at year end-2019. This is mostly thanks to the release of additional provisions linked to the pandemic, and a prudent dividend policy since 2019. We note that IDB's RAC ratio was already on a positive trend prior to the pandemic, owing to the bank's efforts to improve its operational efficiency. During 2021, the bank reduced its headcount by 8% and closed four branches. We understand that IDB will not pay any dividends from its earnings in 2020 and the first two quarters of 2021. During 2022 and 2023, we assume a payout ratio of 20%-30%, which should be supportive of its anticipated 5%-9% lending growth.

Our assessments of economic risk and industry risk in Israel are also unchanged at '3' and '4',

respectively, after the revisions to our criteria. These scores determine the BICRA and the anchor, or starting point, for our ratings on financial institutions that operate primarily in that country. The trends we see for economic risk and industry risk remain stable. In addition, the stand-alone credit profile of IDB, and our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary external support, are unchanged under our revised criteria. Therefore, our ratings on IDB also factor one notch of uplift given our view that Israel (AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress.