Israel Discount Bank : financial Results for First Quarter 2023

Given our strong results and our confidence in the robustness of our core business, we have decided to raise the dividend payout to 30% of net income. This reflects our long-term journey to increase value to our shareholders.

Discount Group reported yet another record results, completing 1st Quarter with net income of NIS 1.27bn and ROE of 20.1%. The strong performance was largely driven by increase in revenues from core banking activity, with net interest income increased by 52.2% YoY and by 7.9% QoQ. This material revenue growth drove an improvement in cost income ratio, that reached 46.1% in the quarter. Total credit grew by 14.5% YoY and 3.5% QoQ.

