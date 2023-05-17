Advanced search
    DSCT   IL0006912120

ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LIMITED

(DSCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-15
19.07 ILS   +0.26%
01:40aIsrael Discount Bank : financial Results for First Quarter 2023
PU
04/17Discount Bank Announces Resignation of Uri Levin as CEO
CI
03/29Israel Discount Bank : Social Report 2021
PU
Israel Discount Bank : financial Results for First Quarter 2023

05/17/2023 | 01:40am EDT
Date: May 17th, 2023

Discount Group Reports Record Results for the

First Quarter of 2023

1Q23 Net Income of NIS 1.27bn, ROE of 20% and Efficiency Ratio of 46%

Discount Group reported yet another record results, completing 1st Quarter with net income of NIS 1.27bn and ROE of 20.1%. The strong performance was largely driven by increase in revenues from core banking activity, with net interest income increased by 52.2% YoY and by 7.9% QoQ. This material revenue growth drove an improvement in cost income ratio, that reached 46.1% in the quarter. Total credit grew by 14.5% YoY and 3.5% QoQ.

Given our strong results and our confidence in the robustness of our core business, we have decided to raise the dividend payout to 30% of net income. This reflects our long-term journey to increase value to our shareholders.

Discount CEO, Uri Levin said, "We are pleased to conclude yet another quarter with record profits, strong performance and responsible growth. Our results reflect determined implementation of the group's strategy consistently, year after year, and raise yield for both customers and stakeholders. "

1Q 2023 Main highlights:

  • Net income of NIS 1,269m and ROE of 20.1% supported by 16.5% increase (QoQ) in revenues from banking activity and restraint operating expenses, leading to improving cost income ratio to 46.1% compared with 55.3% in 1Q22.
  • Responsible credit growth of 3.5% QoQ and 14.5% YoY, corporates balance grew by 6.9% QoQ and medium enterprises grew by 5.6%. in line with market conditions.
  • Strong Asset Quality with NPL from total loans ratio stable at 0.63% as the loan loss provision covers NPL by more than twice. Credit Loss Expenses Ratio for 1Q23 was 0.33%, driven mainly by group provision to reflect higher interest rate environment and macro assumptions.
  • Solid execution at all subsidiaries drives robust Group performance.
  • Dividend payout of NIS 380m; 30% of 1Q23 net income.

Main highlights of P&L, Balance Sheet and Selected Ratios

Discount Group P&L and Selected Ratios

NIS m

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

vs.4Q22

vs.1Q22

Net interest income

2,740

2,540

1,800

7.9%

52.2%

Credit loss expenses (expenses release)

204

230

(60)

(11.3%)

N/A

Non-interest financing income

329

248

45

32.7%

631.1%

Commissions

887

857

825

3.5%

7.5%

Other income

301

9

416

3,244.4%

(27.6%)

Total non-interest income

1,517

1,114

1,286

36.2%

18.0%

Total income

4,257

3,654

3,086

16.5%

37.9%

Salaries and related expenses

945

988

855

(4.4%)

10.5%

Maintenance & depreciation

324

313

303

3.5%

6.9%

Other expenses

693

666

549

4.1%

26.2%

Total operating and other expenses

1,962

1,967

1,707

(0.3%)

14.9%

Income before taxes

2,091

1,457

1,439

43.5%

45.3%

Provision for taxes on income

763

516

447

47.9%

70.7%

Income after taxes

1,328

941

992

41.1%

33.9%

Net income attributable to shareholders

1,269

939

983

35.1%

29.1%

ROE

20.10%

15.40%

18.3%

Cost income ratio

46.10%

53.80%

55.3%

CET-1 ratio

10.22%

10.25%

10.55%

NIM

3.17%

2.98%

2.36%

Rate of credit loss expenses

0.33%

0.38%

(0.11%)

NPL ratio

0.64%

0.67%

0.71%

Dividend per share (in Agurot)*

30.78

15.18

14.43

* Dividend in respect of the relevant period

Discount Group Selected Balance Sheet Items

NIS m

31.03.23

31.12.22

31.03.22

Cash and deposits with banks

60,040

65,713

60,997

Securities

51,215

44,794

42,918

Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to resell

1,251

857

1,156

Credit to the public

252,845

244,288

220,733

Provision for credit losses

(3,362)

(3,209)

(2,882)

Credit to the public, net

249,483

241,079

217,851

Credit to governments

2,912

2,599

2,553

Investment in investee companies

491

486

455

Buildings and equipment

4,031

3,904

3,441

Intangible assets and goodwill

162

162

163

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

11,959

11,420

5,732

Other assets

5,928

5,740

5,392

Total Assets

387,472

376,754

340,658

Deposits from the public

289,712

292,293

267,731

Deposits from banks and governments

17,648

15,493

13,342

Securities borrowed or sold via repo agreements*

7,787

3,739

Bonds and subordinated debt notes

15,097

12,308

12,211

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

10,005

9,348

5,892

Other liabilities

20,473

18,095

17,773

Total liabilities

360,722

351,276

316,949

Equity capital attributed to the Bank's shareholders

26,096

24,880

23,027

Non-controlling rights in consolidated companies

654

598

682

Total equity

26,750

25,478

23,709

Total Liabilities and Equity

387,472

376,754

340,658

Overview of Subsidiaries

Mercantile:

Mercantile successfully delivering a robust 1st Quarter with a net income of NIS 237m, RoE of 23.0% and Cost Income ratio of 37.9%. Total credit growth of 2.7% QoQ and 10.7% YoY.

NIS m

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

Vs.

Vs.

4Q22

1Q22

Net interest income

563

521

359

8.1%

56.8%

Non-interest income

109

97

89

12.4%

22.5%

Total income

672

618

448

8.7%

50.0%

Operating & other expenses

255

310

241

(17.7%)

5.8%

Net income

237

151

121

57.0%

95.9%

Return on equity

23.0%

15.1%

12.9%

Cost-income ratio

37.9%

50.2%

53.8%

Rate of credit loss expenses

0.49%

0.73%

0.26%

NIM

3.61%

3.39%

2.51%

Total assets

64,417

64,786

60,900

(0.6%)

5.8%

Credit to the public, net

43,718

42,569

39,494

2.7%

10.7%

Securities

7,109

6,988

7,035

1.7%

1.1%

Deposits from the public

50,741

51,047

48,881

(0.6%)

3.8%

Total equity

4,262

4,055

3,691

5.1%

15.5%

IDBNY:

IDBNY finished 1st Quarter with Net Income of $30m, RoE of 10.5% and Cost Income Ratio of 65.4%. Net interest income is increased by 21.8% YoY, and deposits from the public grew by 2.8% in 1Q23.

USD m

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

Vs. 4Q22

Vs. 1Q22

Net Interest Income

87

92

72

(5.4%)

21.8%

Non-Interest Income

17

12

18

44.5%

(2.3%)

Total Income

104

104

90

0.2%

15.9%

Operating & Other Expenses

68

64

58

7.1%

17.0%

Net Income

30

32

28

(5.1%)

8.0%

Return on Equity

10.5%

11.5%

9.7%

(8.7%)

8.2%

Cost-Income Ratio

65.4%

61.5%

64.4%

6.3%

1.6%

Credit Loss Expenses ratio

(0.18%)

0.06%

(0.31%)

N/A

N/A

NIM

3.03%

3.19%

2.34%

(5.0%)

29.5%

Total Assets

12,830

12,512

12,980

2.5%

(1.2%)

Loans, net

8,086

8,154

8,564

(0.8%)

(3.2%)

Securities

2,659

2,460

2,804

8.1%

(13.0%)

Deposits from the Public

10,773

10,479

11,301

2.8%

(6.8%)

Total Equity

1,161

1,121

1,116

3.6%

4.0%

CAL:

CAL reported strong net income of NIS 85m (Adj.) and 16.2% RoE (Adj.). Reported net income of NIS 263 million and ROE of 50% is mainly due to one-time asset realization

NIS m

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

Vs. 4Q22

Vs. 1Q22

Income From Credit Card Transactions

423

428

377

(1.2%)

12.2%

Credit Loss Expenses (Expenses Release)

41

43

(1)

(4.7%)

N/A

Non-Interest Financing Income

301

(7)

17

N/A

N/A

Total Income

918

599

554

53.3%

65.7%

Total Expenses (excluding credit loss expenses)

542

498

440

8.8%

23.2%

Net income - Adjusted

85

80

80

6.3%

6.3%

Return on equity - Adjusted

16.2%

13.3%

14.3%

Cost-income ratio - Adjusted

75.2%

78.9%

79.4%

Total assets

19,435

18,547

16,867

Interest bearing credit

8,416

8,183

7,188

Consumer credit

7,216

7,034

6,177

Total equity

2,278

2,120

2,305

Disclaimer:

This document has been prepared by Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (the "Bank") solely for use by the Bank in its document of its 1Q23 report, as well as in strategic updates referred to in the Bank's reports.

This document is not a substitute for the Bank's 1Q23 financial statements which include the full financial information including forward-looking Information. The English version of the financial statements are available on the Bank's investor relations website at www.investors.discountbank.co.il

This document includes forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728 - 1968. Such information includes, among other things, projections, objectives, estimates and assessments of the Bank, which relate to future events or issues, the occurrence of which is not certain and is outside the control of the Bank. Forward-looking information does not constitute proven, factual information, and is based solely on the viewpoint of the Bank's management, which is based, among other things, on analysis of general information that is known to the Bank's management as of the date of this document. Forward-looking information, by definition, is subject to the substantial risk of not coming to fruition, and such information is not definite and cannot be estimated in advance and is at times even beyond the Bank's control. The fulfillment of forward- looking information is impacted by risk factors that are characteristic of the Bank's activities and also by developments in the general environment and external factors that affect the Bank's operations, which cannot be estimated in advance and that by their nature are beyond the control of the Bank. Therefore, readers of this document are hereby warned that the results and achievements of the Bank in the future may be significantly different than those presented in the forward-looking information included in this document. Similarly, forward-looking projections and estimations are based on assumptions and information in the possession of the Bank as of the time of the document, and the Bank shall not be required to update or revise any such projection or estimation in order to reflect events or conditions that transpire after the date of the document.

Disclaimer

Israel Discount Bank Limited published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 05:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
