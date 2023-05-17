Israel Discount Bank : financial Results for First Quarter 2023
Date: May 17th, 2023
Discount Group Reports Record Results for the
First Quarter of 2023
1Q23 Net Income of NIS 1.27bn, ROE of 20% and Efficiency Ratio of 46%
Discount Group reported yet another record results, completing 1st Quarter with net income of NIS 1.27bn and ROE of 20.1%. The strong performance was largely driven by increase in revenues from core banking activity, with net interest income increased by 52.2% YoY and by 7.9% QoQ. This material revenue growth drove an improvement in cost income ratio, that reached 46.1% in the quarter. Total credit grew by 14.5% YoY and 3.5% QoQ.
Given our strong results and our confidence in the robustness of our core business, we have decided to raise the dividend payout to 30% of net income. This reflects our long-term journey to increase value to our shareholders.
Discount CEO, Uri Levin said, "We are pleased to conclude yet another quarter with record profits, strong performance and responsible growth. Our results reflect determined implementation of the group's strategy consistently, year after year, and raise yield for both customers and stakeholders. "
1Q 2023 Main highlights:
Net income of NIS 1,269m and ROE of 20.1% supported by 16.5% increase (QoQ) in revenues from banking activity and restraint operating expenses, leading to improving cost income ratio to 46.1% compared with 55.3% in 1Q22.
Responsible credit growth of 3.5% QoQ and 14.5% YoY, corporates balance grew by 6.9% QoQ and medium enterprises grew by 5.6%. in line with market conditions.
Strong Asset Quality with NPL from total loans ratio stable at 0.63% as the loan loss provision covers NPL by more than twice. Credit Loss Expenses Ratio for 1Q23 was 0.33%, driven mainly by group provision to reflect higher interest rate environment and macro assumptions.
Solid execution at all subsidiariesdrives robust Group performance.
Dividend payout of NIS 380m; 30% of 1Q23 net income.
Main highlights of P&L, Balance Sheet and Selected Ratios
Discount Group P&L and Selected Ratios
NIS m
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
vs.4Q22
vs.1Q22
Net interest income
2,740
2,540
1,800
7.9%
52.2%
Credit loss expenses (expenses release)
204
230
(60)
(11.3%)
N/A
Non-interest financing income
329
248
45
32.7%
631.1%
Commissions
887
857
825
3.5%
7.5%
Other income
301
9
416
3,244.4%
(27.6%)
Total non-interest income
1,517
1,114
1,286
36.2%
18.0%
Total income
4,257
3,654
3,086
16.5%
37.9%
Salaries and related expenses
945
988
855
(4.4%)
10.5%
Maintenance & depreciation
324
313
303
3.5%
6.9%
Other expenses
693
666
549
4.1%
26.2%
Total operating and other expenses
1,962
1,967
1,707
(0.3%)
14.9%
Income before taxes
2,091
1,457
1,439
43.5%
45.3%
Provision for taxes on income
763
516
447
47.9%
70.7%
Income after taxes
1,328
941
992
41.1%
33.9%
Net income attributable to shareholders
1,269
939
983
35.1%
29.1%
ROE
20.10%
15.40%
18.3%
Cost income ratio
46.10%
53.80%
55.3%
CET-1 ratio
10.22%
10.25%
10.55%
NIM
3.17%
2.98%
2.36%
Rate of credit loss expenses
0.33%
0.38%
(0.11%)
NPL ratio
0.64%
0.67%
0.71%
Dividend per share (in Agurot)*
30.78
15.18
14.43
* Dividend in respect of the relevant period
Discount Group Selected Balance Sheet Items
NIS m
31.03.23
31.12.22
31.03.22
Cash and deposits with banks
60,040
65,713
60,997
Securities
51,215
44,794
42,918
Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to resell
1,251
857
1,156
Credit to the public
252,845
244,288
220,733
Provision for credit losses
(3,362)
(3,209)
(2,882)
Credit to the public, net
249,483
241,079
217,851
Credit to governments
2,912
2,599
2,553
Investment in investee companies
491
486
455
Buildings and equipment
4,031
3,904
3,441
Intangible assets and goodwill
162
162
163
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
11,959
11,420
5,732
Other assets
5,928
5,740
5,392
Total Assets
387,472
376,754
340,658
Deposits from the public
289,712
292,293
267,731
Deposits from banks and governments
17,648
15,493
13,342
Securities borrowed or sold via repo agreements*
7,787
3,739
Bonds and subordinated debt notes
15,097
12,308
12,211
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
10,005
9,348
5,892
Other liabilities
20,473
18,095
17,773
Total liabilities
360,722
351,276
316,949
Equity capital attributed to the Bank's shareholders
26,096
24,880
23,027
Non-controlling rights in consolidated companies
654
598
682
Total equity
26,750
25,478
23,709
Total Liabilities and Equity
387,472
376,754
340,658
Overview of Subsidiaries
Mercantile:
Mercantile successfully delivering a robust 1st Quarter with a net income of NIS 237m, RoE of 23.0% and Cost Income ratio of 37.9%. Total credit growth of 2.7% QoQ and 10.7% YoY.
NIS m
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Vs.
Vs.
4Q22
1Q22
Net interest income
563
521
359
8.1%
56.8%
Non-interest income
109
97
89
12.4%
22.5%
Total income
672
618
448
8.7%
50.0%
Operating & other expenses
255
310
241
(17.7%)
5.8%
Net income
237
151
121
57.0%
95.9%
Return on equity
23.0%
15.1%
12.9%
Cost-income ratio
37.9%
50.2%
53.8%
Rate of credit loss expenses
0.49%
0.73%
0.26%
NIM
3.61%
3.39%
2.51%
Total assets
64,417
64,786
60,900
(0.6%)
5.8%
Credit to the public, net
43,718
42,569
39,494
2.7%
10.7%
Securities
7,109
6,988
7,035
1.7%
1.1%
Deposits from the public
50,741
51,047
48,881
(0.6%)
3.8%
Total equity
4,262
4,055
3,691
5.1%
15.5%
IDBNY:
IDBNY finished 1st Quarter with Net Income of $30m, RoE of 10.5% and Cost Income Ratio of 65.4%. Net interest income is increased by 21.8% YoY, and deposits from the public grew by 2.8% in 1Q23.
USD m
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Vs. 4Q22
Vs. 1Q22
Net Interest Income
87
92
72
(5.4%)
21.8%
Non-Interest Income
17
12
18
44.5%
(2.3%)
Total Income
104
104
90
0.2%
15.9%
Operating & Other Expenses
68
64
58
7.1%
17.0%
Net Income
30
32
28
(5.1%)
8.0%
Return on Equity
10.5%
11.5%
9.7%
(8.7%)
8.2%
Cost-Income Ratio
65.4%
61.5%
64.4%
6.3%
1.6%
Credit Loss Expenses ratio
(0.18%)
0.06%
(0.31%)
N/A
N/A
NIM
3.03%
3.19%
2.34%
(5.0%)
29.5%
Total Assets
12,830
12,512
12,980
2.5%
(1.2%)
Loans, net
8,086
8,154
8,564
(0.8%)
(3.2%)
Securities
2,659
2,460
2,804
8.1%
(13.0%)
Deposits from the Public
10,773
10,479
11,301
2.8%
(6.8%)
Total Equity
1,161
1,121
1,116
3.6%
4.0%
CAL:
CAL reported strong net income of NIS 85m (Adj.) and 16.2% RoE (Adj.). Reported net income of NIS 263 million and ROE of 50% is mainly due to one-time asset realization
NIS m
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Vs. 4Q22
Vs. 1Q22
Income From Credit Card Transactions
423
428
377
(1.2%)
12.2%
Credit Loss Expenses (Expenses Release)
41
43
(1)
(4.7%)
N/A
Non-Interest Financing Income
301
(7)
17
N/A
N/A
Total Income
918
599
554
53.3%
65.7%
Total Expenses (excluding credit loss expenses)
542
498
440
8.8%
23.2%
Net income - Adjusted
85
80
80
6.3%
6.3%
Return on equity - Adjusted
16.2%
13.3%
14.3%
Cost-income ratio - Adjusted
75.2%
78.9%
79.4%
Total assets
19,435
18,547
16,867
Interest bearing credit
8,416
8,183
7,188
Consumer credit
7,216
7,034
6,177
Total equity
2,278
2,120
2,305
Disclaimer:
This document has been prepared by Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (the "Bank") solely for use by the Bank in its document of its 1Q23 report, as well as in strategic updates referred to in the Bank's reports.
This document is not a substitute for the Bank's 1Q23 financial statements which include the full financial information including forward-looking Information. The English version of the financial statements are available on the Bank's investor relations website at www.investors.discountbank.co.il
This document includes forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728 - 1968. Such information includes, among other things, projections, objectives, estimates and assessments of the Bank, which relate to future events or issues, the occurrence of which is not certain and is outside the control of the Bank. Forward-looking information does not constitute proven, factual information, and is based solely on the viewpoint of the Bank's management, which is based, among other things, on analysis of general information that is known to the Bank's management as of the date of this document. Forward-looking information, by definition, is subject to the substantial risk of not coming to fruition, and such information is not definite and cannot be estimated in advance and is at times even beyond the Bank's control. The fulfillment of forward- looking information is impacted by risk factors that are characteristic of the Bank's activities and also by developments in the general environment and external factors that affect the Bank's operations, which cannot be estimated in advance and that by their nature are beyond the control of the Bank. Therefore, readers of this document are hereby warned that the results and achievements of the Bank in the future may be significantly different than those presented in the forward-looking information included in this document. Similarly, forward-looking projections and estimations are based on assumptions and information in the possession of the Bank as of the time of the document, and the Bank shall not be required to update or revise any such projection or estimation in order to reflect events or conditions that transpire after the date of the document.
