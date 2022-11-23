Israel Discount Bank reports higher third quarter profit

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank
on Wednesday reported a 31% jump in third-quarter
profit, with higher interest rates boosting financing income.
Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank by assets, said it
earned a net 893 million shekels ($258 million) in the quarter,
up from 722 million a year earlier.
Net interest income rose 10% to 2.28 billion shekels, helped
by aggressive Bank of Israel rate hikes to fight inflation.
Credit loss expenses for the quarter were 106 million shekels
compared with income from provisions of 126 million during the
same period the previous year.
($1 = 3.4598 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Louise Heavens)