ISS A/S : India and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited join forces for a greener future

ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the leading workplace experience and facility management company ISS A/S, today signed and presented a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, India's leading integrated power company.

In the MoU, the two companies commit to a common goal of promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions across India. The agreement was signed by Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of ISS A/S, Aksh Rohatgi, CEO and Country Manager of ISS India and Ashish Khanna, CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited. Earlier today, they announced the agreement at a joint business conference in New Delhi as part of the ongoing Danish Royal visit to India.

ISS India will evaluate opportunities to extend the offerings from TPREL to its client portfolio, which comprises more than 1,000 customers across India. The partnership between ISS India and TPREL will result in a significant contribution to India's sustainable development goals. By leveraging their respective strengths, ISS and TPREL will be able to create a synergy that promotes green energy, energy efficiency, waste management, sustainability, and innovation.

Commenting on the partnership, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of ISS A/S, said:"At ISS, we recognise the full scope of the ongoing climate and environmental crisis. And we are strongly committed to carrying out our operations and delivering our services in a sustainable way. As one of ISS Group's key markets and an important player in the APAC region, India holds significant potential for addressing the challenge of climate change and advancing sustainable solutions. We are confident that our collaboration with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will have a meaningful impact and help India achieve its sustainability goals. At the same time, it will contribute significantly to ISS's commitment of reaching scope 1-3 net zero emissions by 2040, including our full supply chain."

Ashish Khanna, CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., said:"We, at Tata Power Renewables, are unwavering in our commitment to offering clean energy solutions. Through this partnership with ISS India, we look forward to accomplishing our mutual goal of a sustainable future in the expanding facilities management industry. This will also support Tata Power's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2045."

The collaboration between the two companies will encompass a wide range of facilities, including commercial and industrial properties, data centres, and various real estate asset classes. ISS India intends to convert all its India based clients' portfolios across the country to green energy in due course of time.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will supply 24x7 quality, reliable, cost-effective, and choice of power through Open Access and Group Captive Open Access. The partnership will also include the implementation of smart metering for hassle-free metering and billing, with the added benefits of data analytics, monitored consumption, and consumption prediction.

About ISS Facility Services (India)

ISS Facility Services India, headquartered in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S. The company started its operations in India in 2005 and today has over 43,400 employees managing more than 180 Mn. Sq. Ft. of area for over 1,000 clients across the country.

About Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited ("TPREL") is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited and is one of the most significant renewable energy players in the country. TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, storage systems including battery storage) which it owns, operates and maintains. It also offers comprehensive green energy solutions for rural and urban areas like turnkey, EPC and O&M solutions for various business segments like utility scale projects, solar rooftop, and solar pump systems. Along with its extensive portfolio of renewable solutions, it has a state-of-the-art solar cell and module manufacturing plant of 1.2GW at Bengaluru and plans to set up a Greenfield 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module plant. In addition, TPREL also provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across various segments and other advisory solutions across the renewable sector.