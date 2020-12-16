Log in
ISS A/S : New special share-based incentive programme
AQ
ISS A/S : Investor Presentation
PU
ISS A/S : launches One strategy with new operating model
AQ
ISS A/S : Investor Presentation

12/16/2020
OneISS

Stronger. Simpler. Closer.

16 December 2020

PEOPLE MAKE PLACES

1

Jacob Aarup-Andersen

Group CEO

Agenda

  1. Introduction
  2. Strategy and Market Dynamics
  3. Operating model
  4. Financials
  5. Concluding remarks

PEOPLE MAKE PLACES

2

Thank you

3

INTRODUCTION

ISS is fundamentally in a healthy and attractive market, with a business model that will drive a competitive advantage in the Key Account segment

PEOPLE MAKE PLACES

We have confirmed that our strategic

direction is right …

Market is attractive, continued high potential

  • Attractive USD 400bn Key Account market - 2% current market share
  • Covid-19recovery and continued demand for deep cleaning and technology enabled solutions

Structurally healthy business model

  • Demand for Integrated Facility Services (IFS) in the marketplace
  • Capitalising on our industry leadership within cleaning
  • Sharpen focus through divestments

Key Account focus confirmed

  • Higher growth
  • Attractive margins
  • Higher barriers to entry
  • Stronger cash flow profile

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 06:52:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
