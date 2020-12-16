ISS A/S : Investor Presentation

INTRODUCTION
ISS is fundamentally in a healthy and attractive market, with a business model that will drive a competitive advantage in the Key Account segment
PEOPLE MAKE PLACES
We have confirmed that our strategic
direction is right …
Market is attractive, continued high potential
Attractive USD 400bn Key Account market - 2% current market share
Covid-19recovery and continued demand for deep cleaning and technology enabled solutions
Structurally healthy business model
Demand for Integrated Facility Services (IFS) in the marketplace
Capitalising on our industry leadership within cleaning
Sharpen focus through divestments
Key Account focus confirmed
Higher growth
Attractive margins
Higher barriers to entry
Stronger cash flow profile
