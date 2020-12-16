ISS A/S : Investor Presentation

Financials DKK USD Sales 2020 70 537 M 11 527 M 11 527 M Net income 2020 -5 024 M -821 M -821 M Net Debt 2020 17 268 M 2 822 M 2 822 M P/E ratio 2020 -4,24x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 21 342 M 3 486 M 3 488 M EV / Sales 2020 0,55x EV / Sales 2021 0,53x Nbr of Employees 386 553 Free-Float 82,5% Chart ISS A/S Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ISS A/S Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 104,73 DKK Last Close Price 115,55 DKK Spread / Highest target 38,5% Spread / Average Target -9,37% Spread / Lowest Target -35,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jacob Aarup-Andersen Chief Executive Officer Charles Lamb Allen Chairman Adam Troels Bjerg Group Chief Operating Officer Pierre-François Riolacci Group Chief Financial Officer Joseph Nazareth Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ISS A/S -27.71% 3 486 CINTAS CORPORATION 31.16% 36 332 TELEPERFORMANCE 23.14% 18 861 UNITED RENTALS 43.30% 17 233 EDENRED 0.52% 13 727 INTERTEK GROUP PLC -1.30% 12 413