ISS A/S : Trading update for 1 January – 31 March 2023

Jacob Aarup-Andersen Group CEO, ISS A/S, says:
"We had a strong start to the year delivering double digit organic growth in the first quarter. This is a result of our continued strategic focus on creating sustainable growth across our business after we completed the financial turnaround last year. As expected, high inflation and wage increases impacted the quarter, but we have managed this tightly and implemented the necessary steps to offset any negative effects. This also means that we continue to see a positive development in our underlying margins. We are commercially wellpositioned with a continued solid customer retention rate, and the execution of the next phase of the OneISS strategy continues as planned, not least due to the dedicated efforts from our more than 350,000 placemakers around the world."
|
Revenue overview
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
DKK million
|
|
Revenue
|
19,930
|
18,075
|
18,868
|
19,311
|
20,284
|
Organic growth, %
|
11,3%
|
5.4%
|
8.0%
|
8.1%
|
9.4%
|
Acquisitions & Divestments, %
|
0.3%
|
(2.0)%
|
(1.9)%
|
(1.7)%
|
(1.2)%
|
Currency & other adjustments, %
|
(1.3)%
|
0.2%
|
2.1%
|
2.6%
|
(0.0)%
|
Revenue growth, %
|
10.3%
|
3.6%
|
8.2%
|
9.0%
|
8.2%
