    ISS   DK0060542181

ISS A/S

(ISS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:41 2023-05-03 am EDT
143.30 DKK   +0.53%
12:56pIss A/s : Trading update for 1 January – 31 March 2023
PU
11:44aStrong start to the year and upgrade of 2023 outlook for organic growth
GL
04/28Notification of managers' transactions
GL
ISS A/S : Trading update for 1 January – 31 March 2023

05/03/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Group CEO, ISS A/S, says:

"We had a strong start to the year delivering double digit organic growth in the first quarter. This is a result of our continued strategic focus on creating sustainable growth across our business after we completed the financial turnaround last year. As expected, high inflation and wage increases impacted the quarter, but we have managed this tightly and implemented the necessary steps to offset any negative effects. This also means that we continue to see a positive development in our underlying margins. We are commercially wellpositioned with a continued solid customer retention rate, and the execution of the next phase of the OneISS strategy continues as planned, not least due to the dedicated efforts from our more than 350,000 placemakers around the world."

Interim report for 1 January - 30 June 2021
Revenue overview Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022
DKK million
Revenue 19,930 18,075 18,868 19,311 20,284
Organic growth, % 11,3% 5.4% 8.0% 8.1% 9.4%
Acquisitions & Divestments, % 0.3% (2.0)% (1.9)% (1.7)% (1.2)%
Currency & other adjustments, % (1.3)% 0.2% 2.1% 2.6% (0.0)%
Revenue growth, % 10.3% 3.6% 8.2% 9.0% 8.2%

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 16:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
