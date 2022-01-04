Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. ISS A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISS   DK0060542181

ISS A/S

(ISS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ISS A/S : and Hewlett Packard Enterprise extend partnership agreement for another 5 years

01/04/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). ISS has delivered integrated facility services to HPE globally since 2008 and with the new extension the partnership continues until August of 2027.

Through the continued partnership, ISS will deliver a wide range of integrated facility services to HPE's offices and production sites across 51 countries and more than 170 sites.

Troels Bjerg, Group COO at ISS, says:
"We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with HPE. For the coming period, our focus will be to further enhance the operational performance and service delivery in a close collaboration with HPE, its employees and our many dedicated placemakers working on the sites."

The scope of services in the partnership includes technical maintenance, facilities maintenance and repair, catering and hospitality services, landscaping and cleaning services as well as a broad variety of support services (helpdesk, shuttle service, etc.). Approximately 1900 ISS employees are engaged on the HPE contract.

For media enquiries
 Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 5171 4368

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 2169 3591
Louisa Grue Baruch, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6338

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 10:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISS A/S
05:19aISS A/S : and Hewlett Packard Enterprise extend partnership agreement for another 5 years
PU
2021ISS A/S(CPSE : ISS) dropped from OMX Copenhagen 20 Index
CI
2021Changes to the Executive Group Management of ISS A/S
AQ
2021ISS A/S Announces Changes to the Executive Group Management
CI
2021ISS A/S : officially opens new headquarter hub in Warsaw
PU
2021ISS A/S : Completes Sale of US based Portfolio of Single Service Janitorial and Select Spe..
PU
2021ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
2021Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO and closely associated persons
AQ
2021Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CFO
AQ
2021Company Calendar 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ISS A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 69 396 M 10 535 M 10 535 M
Net income 2021 670 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 13 685 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 623 M 3 587 M 3 586 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 318 023
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart ISS A/S
Duration : Period :
ISS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 127,90 DKK
Average target price 142,08 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Group Chief Executive Officer
Kasper Fangel Group Chief Financial Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Markus Sontheimer Chief Information & Digital Officer
Adam Troels Bjerg Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISS A/S2.32%3 587
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.31%43 963
TELEPERFORMANCE SE1.02%26 263
BUREAU VERITAS SA-0.79%14 777
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.00%12 205
EDENRED SE2.61%11 711