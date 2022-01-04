ISS A/S : and Hewlett Packard Enterprise extend partnership agreement for another 5 years

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). ISS has delivered integrated facility services to HPE globally since 2008 and with the new extension the partnership continues until August of 2027.

Through the continued partnership, ISS will deliver a wide range of integrated facility services to HPE's offices and production sites across 51 countries and more than 170 sites.Troels Bjerg, Group COO at ISS, says:"We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with HPE. For the coming period, our focus will be to further enhance the operational performance and service delivery in a close collaboration with HPE, its employees and our many dedicated placemakers working on the sites."The scope of services in the partnership includes technical maintenance, facilities maintenance and repair, catering and hospitality services, landscaping and cleaning services as well as a broad variety of support services (helpdesk, shuttle service, etc.). Approximately 1900 ISS employees are engaged on the HPE contract.Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 5171 4368

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 2169 3591

Louisa Grue Baruch, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6338