Every day, more than 300,000 ISS on-site employees are taking care of over 500,000 movable machines, such as vacuum cleaners, kitchenware and healthcare equipment, in more than 30 countries worldwide.The tracking, maintenance and utilisation of these assets will now be optimised by the use of ToolSense's innovative Asset Operations platform, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and QR codes.

Boosting efficiency and consistent workflows

Markus Sontheimer, CIDO of ISS A/S, is thrilled about the new global partnership:

"As a cornerstone of our ambition to become the technology leader in our industry, we are firmly dedicated to building an 'ecosystem' of strategic partnerships and collaborations with innovative startups and suppliers who are pioneers in their respective fields.

"By digitising ISS's global asset management through ToolSense's solutions,

we will enhance the entire 'life cycle' management of our movable assets and

boost our operational efficiency. For instance, we will gain a comprehensive overview of all our on-site tools and machines, including their utilisation, maintenance needs, and potential upgrades. These data-driven insights will ensure that we always have the right equipment on hand at our customers' sites, enabling a consistent workflow."

Digital easy-to-use solutions reducing workload and CO2 emissions

A crucial aspect of integrating ToolSense's solutions is to digitise work processes that would typically be manually carried out by ISS's on-site employees. Alexander Manafi, CEO of ToolSense, explains:

"Rather than maintaining an overview of local machines through laborious processes involving pen and paper or Excel sheets, employees will now have access to all relevant information and will manage assets through one single digital platform. This platform provides a machine-to-service connection for real-time communication, access to machine locations, and automatic run-time documentation. Furthermore, machine failures and upcoming maintenance are instantly recorded and tracked. On-site, employees can conveniently report issues by using QR-codes.

"This optimised life cycle management of ISS's tools, including a better utilisation of existing resources, will also positively impact CO2 emission reductions. We are very much looking forward to embarking on this journey with ISS."

ISS and ToolSense initiated their local collaboration in Austria two years ago, successfully piloting the integration of ToolSense's solutions into ISS Austria's asset management processes. This collaborative effort has now culminated in the global strategic partnership, enabling the scaling of these solutions and approaches to a global level.

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2022, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 76.5billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visitwww.issworld.com

About ToolSense