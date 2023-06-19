Advanced search
    ISS   DK0060542181

ISS A/S

(ISS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:31 2023-06-19 am EDT
139.15 DKK   +1.20%
04:34aIss A/s : awarded landmark 7-year contract with the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra)
PU
05/25Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO
GL
05/04Transcript : ISS A/S, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 04, 2023
CI
ISS A/S : awarded landmark 7-year contract with the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra)

06/19/2023 | 04:34am EDT
The contract was awarded following a comprehensive commercial procurement process, which forms a critical part of Defra's strategy to deliver future-fit workplaces and facilities that incorporate the highest safety standards and reflect the latest working practices and patterns.

ISS's workplace and facilities management offering to Defra will include technical services, cleaning, waste management, catering, security, reception, portering, mail room and grounds maintenance. These services will be delivered by more than 800 employees on over 300 sites, who will join ISS's global workforce of 360,000 placemakers - nearly 30,000 of whom are based across ISS's UK and Ireland business.

Richard Jackson, Senior Responsible Officer of the Defra Group Workplace and Facilities Management Programme, said:

"This new contract is a milestone for Defra Group as we look to transform our ways of working to deliver for the natural environment. Defra Group has one of the most diverse workplace portfolios in government, from scientific labs and observation posts to large scale offices and depots located across the whole of the UK. Following an open and transparent procurement process, we have awarded ISS this contract to make the best use of our assets and ensure our staff can continue to deliver for the public."

Liz Benison, Chief Executive Officer at ISS UK&I said:

"We are thrilled to announce this new contract with Defra, which marks a significant milestone for our UK business. This win not only reflects the strength of our industry-leading service offering, but it also reaffirms our strategic decision to pursue clients who share our values - and that this can be done without compromising on commercial growth and mutual benefit."

ISS A/S published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:33:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 80 573 M 11 820 M 11 820 M
Net income 2023 2 245 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2023 10 605 M 1 556 M 1 556 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 25 400 M 3 726 M 3 726 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 310 682
Free-Float 82,5%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Group Chief Executive Officer
Kasper Fangel Group Chief Financial Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Markus Sontheimer Chief Information & Digital Officer
Adam Troels Bjerg Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISS A/S-6.65%3 726
CINTAS CORPORATION8.80%49 972
BUREAU VERITAS SA2.93%12 519
LG CORP.13.57%11 078
RB GLOBAL, INC.-1.28%10 378
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-27.17%10 358
