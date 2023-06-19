ISS A/S : awarded landmark 7-year contract with the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra)

The contract was awarded following a comprehensive commercial procurement process, which forms a critical part of Defra's strategy to deliver future-fit workplaces and facilities that incorporate the highest safety standards and reflect the latest working practices and patterns.

ISS's workplace and facilities management offering to Defra will include technical services, cleaning, waste management, catering, security, reception, portering, mail room and grounds maintenance. These services will be delivered by more than 800 employees on over 300 sites, who will join ISS's global workforce of 360,000 placemakers - nearly 30,000 of whom are based across ISS's UK and Ireland business.

Richard Jackson, Senior Responsible Officer of the Defra Group Workplace and Facilities Management Programme, said:

"This new contract is a milestone for Defra Group as we look to transform our ways of working to deliver for the natural environment. Defra Group has one of the most diverse workplace portfolios in government, from scientific labs and observation posts to large scale offices and depots located across the whole of the UK. Following an open and transparent procurement process, we have awarded ISS this contract to make the best use of our assets and ensure our staff can continue to deliver for the public."

Liz Benison, Chief Executive Officer at ISS UK&I said:

"We are thrilled to announce this new contract with Defra, which marks a significant milestone for our UK business. This win not only reflects the strength of our industry-leading service offering, but it also reaffirms our strategic decision to pursue clients who share our values - and that this can be done without compromising on commercial growth and mutual benefit."