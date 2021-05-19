ISS A/S : joins The Valuable 500 Commitment

ISS is joining The Valuable 500, a global collective uniting 500 of the most influential business leaders and brands, to unlock the value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world.

As a global leader in workplace services and facility management, ISS has deep connections to local communities and ever since we were founded in 1901, people have been at the heart of our business. For ISS, being a part of this commitment to put disability on the business leadership agenda is completely aligned with our core values and heritage.

'I'm proud for ISS to join other top brands in The Valuable 500 group and amplify our global commitment to providing opportunities for people living with disabilities. We are a people company built upon dignity and respect. With our focus on social mobility and inclusion at the global and executive level, we can offer meaningful career paths and inclusive workplaces for many of the 1.3 billion+ people across the world who live with some form of disability - not only helping people grow professionally but also unlocking value for our customers and society at large' says Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen.

With the commitment to The Valuable 500, ISS is building on ongoing efforts to provide more career opportunities and greater workplace inclusion for people living with disabilities. For example, in Spain, over 5.5% of our 30,633 employees are people with disabilities, and we aim to increase that number to 6.1% by 2023. And in Hong Kong, we partner with secondary schools and NGOs to provide training, career opportunities and buddy support for youth with special educational needs.

