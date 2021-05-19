Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. ISS A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISS   DK0060542181

ISS A/S

(ISS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/19 08:29:00 am
127.925 DKK   -2.57%
08:10aISS A/S  : joins The Valuable 500 Commitment
PU
02:46aISS A/S  : Major Shareholder Announcement
PU
05/14ISS A/S  : Major Shareholder Announcement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ISS A/S : joins The Valuable 500 Commitment

05/19/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISS is joining The Valuable 500, a global collective uniting 500 of the most influential business leaders and brands, to unlock the value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world.

As a global leader in workplace services and facility management, ISS has deep connections to local communities and ever since we were founded in 1901, people have been at the heart of our business. For ISS, being a part of this commitment to put disability on the business leadership agenda is completely aligned with our core values and heritage.

'I'm proud for ISS to join other top brands in The Valuable 500 group and amplify our global commitment to providing opportunities for people living with disabilities. We are a people company built upon dignity and respect. With our focus on social mobility and inclusion at the global and executive level, we can offer meaningful career paths and inclusive workplaces for many of the 1.3 billion+ people across the world who live with some form of disability - not only helping people grow professionally but also unlocking value for our customers and society at large' says Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen.

With the commitment to The Valuable 500, ISS is building on ongoing efforts to provide more career opportunities and greater workplace inclusion for people living with disabilities. For example, in Spain, over 5.5% of our 30,633 employees are people with disabilities, and we aim to increase that number to 6.1% by 2023. And in Hong Kong, we partner with secondary schools and NGOs to provide training, career opportunities and buddy support for youth with special educational needs.

You can read more about The Valuable 500 here.

For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISS A/S
08:10aISS A/S  : joins The Valuable 500 Commitment
PU
02:46aISS A/S  : Major Shareholder Announcement
PU
05/14ISS A/S  : Major Shareholder Announcement
AQ
05/13BALFOUR BEATTY  : Appoints Former ITV Chief as Chairman
MT
05/10TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Oracle, Facebook, Berkeley, Acushnet, Ocugen, ..
05/06ISS A/S  : Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CFO
AQ
05/06MARKET CHATTER : Balfour Beatty Said Set to Appoint Ex ITV CEO As New Chairman
MT
05/05ISS A/S  : Trading Update for 1 January - 31 March 2021
PU
05/05ISS A/S  : Underlying business improvement in a continued challenging environmen..
PU
05/05ISS A/S  : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69 481 M 11 417 M 11 417 M
Net income 2021 431 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
Net Debt 2021 14 455 M 2 375 M 2 375 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 251 M 3 981 M 3 985 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 331 578
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart ISS A/S
Duration : Period :
ISS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 114,08 DKK
Last Close Price 131,30 DKK
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Kasper Fangel Group Chief Financial Officer
Adam Troels Bjerg Group Chief Operating Officer
Henrik Poulsen Deputy Chairman
Cynthia Mary Trudell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISS A/S24.57%3 981
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.54%36 559
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.63%22 492
LG CORP.44.57%19 622
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.42%13 540
EDENRED-2.97%13 517