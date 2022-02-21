ISS A/S : partners with LeasePlan to electrify its global fleet

The partnership puts an emphasis on sustainable mobility, and pushes ISS forward on the journey to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

ISS has entered into a partnership with global Car-as-a-service company LeasePlan to reduce CO2 emissions within its fleet. The deal will be essential for ISS in reaching its fleet net zero target by 2030 and comes as part of a series of sustainability initiatives being launched by ISS to reach full-scope net zero in 2040.

ISS currently has a fleet of approx. 20,000 vehicles on a global scale, emitting 60,000 tons greenhouse gas emissions a year (within scope 1), with 70% of ISS's total fleet being leased through LeasePlan. The new partnership will see the two businesses work collaboratively to accelerate sustainability initiatives, with electrification as the key lever.

As another example, the two businesses will work jointly to achieve fleet optimisation and make sure the right vehicle is chosen for the right application.

Sustainable mobility as key driver

"Not one company can solve the climate crisis on their own, so collaboration is essential in building a more sustainable future. We have worked with LeasePlan for many years and have already built a strong relationship, so we are very excited about working jointly with them on sustainable mobility, which will be one of the key drivers in ISS's sustainability efforts going forward", says Tracy Nilsson, Global Head of Sustainability at ISS World Services A/S.

The partnership will initially be launched in Denmark, Germany, Norway and the UK in 2022, with further countries to follow in 2023 and onwards. However, initiatives will be taken in all ISS markets to support the fleet net zero journey.

These are some of many steps ISS is taking to reach full-scope net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.