COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish services group ISS on Wednesday reported stronger than expected organic growth for the second quarter of 2023 and raised its growth outlook, but said its French business would be put up for sale after disappointing results.

The company reported organic expansion of 10.4% in the second quarter, beating an average analyst forecast of 8.4% in a company provided poll, saying the result was primarily driven by price increases and higher volumes.

The group upgraded the outlook for its organic growth this year to 7-9%, from a previous 6-8%, based on higher customer activity.

ISS booked goodwill impairments of 937 million Danish crowns ($138 million) and a write-down of 320 million crowns linked to its French business due to strategic challenges, difficult market conditions, and muted commercial development, it said.

"ISS today announced the intention to divest its French business, except for Global Key Account customers," the company added.

ISS' revenue for the second quarter came in at 19.73 billion Danish crowns, close to the average estimate of 20.09 billion expected in the poll. ($1 = 6.7861 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)