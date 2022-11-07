ISS sets 5% operating margin goal, restarts dividend

ISS, which provides services ranging from office cleaning to catering and security for more than 200,000 customers, said it would next year pay a 20% dividend on its adjusted 2022 net profit with the aim to increase the pay-out ratio over time.

It would also consider deploying capital for M&A or share buybacks during 2023, it said in a strategy update.

ISS said it had achieved all targets announced back in 2020, when it launched a turnaround plan to improve its operating margin to above 4% among other things.

