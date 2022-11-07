Advanced search
    ISS   DK0060542181

ISS A/S

(ISS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:53 2022-11-07 am EST
144.13 DKK   +3.09%
07:44aISS sets 5% operating margin goal, restarts dividend
RE
06:14aISS announces next phase of the OneISS journey and new financial targets
GL
11/03Transcript : ISS A/S, Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
ISS sets 5% operating margin goal, restarts dividend

11/07/2022 | 07:44am EST
A general view of the ISS headquarters at the outskirts of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish business services group ISS aims to have 4-6% annual organic growth and an operating margin above 5% from 2024 on, it said on Monday as it unveiled new long-term targets and said it would restart dividend payments.

ISS, which provides services ranging from office cleaning to catering and security for more than 200,000 customers, said it would next year pay a 20% dividend on its adjusted 2022 net profit with the aim to increase the pay-out ratio over time.

It would also consider deploying capital for M&A or share buybacks during 2023, it said in a strategy update.

ISS said it had achieved all targets announced back in 2020, when it launched a turnaround plan to improve its operating margin to above 4% among other things.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75 956 M 10 117 M 10 117 M
Net income 2022 1 705 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2022 11 574 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 25 825 M 3 440 M 3 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 311 820
Free-Float 82,5%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Aarup-Andersen Group Chief Executive Officer
Kasper Fangel Group Chief Financial Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Markus Sontheimer Chief Information & Digital Officer
Adam Troels Bjerg Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISS A/S11.84%3 440
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.34%41 699
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-30.36%15 986
EDENRED SE32.36%13 266
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.58%11 439
LG CORP.-0.37%9 074