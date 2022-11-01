Advanced search
    ISS   DK0060542181

ISS A/S

(ISS)
2022-11-01
137.20 DKK   -0.80%
Major Shareholder Announcement
GL
12:35pMajor Shareholder Announcement
GL
10/28Iss A/s : strengthens market position in Switzerland with acquisition of Livit FM Services AG
PU
Major Shareholder Announcement

11/01/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 1 November 2022
No. 16/2022

Major Shareholder Announcement

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Incentive Investment Funds ICAV.

Incentive Investment Funds ICAV and, indirectly, Incentive Investment Funds PLC has notified the company that its aggregate holding of shares amounts to less than 5% of the share capital in ISS A/S. Incentive AS continues to hold more than 5% of the total voting rights in ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2021, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 71 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

