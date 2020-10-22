Log in
Issuer Direct : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 29, 2020

10/22/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 /Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday October, 29 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results of the third quarter 2020.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: October 29, 2020
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Participant: 877.407.8133 | 201.689.8040

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/842/38285

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight eastern on November 12, 2020.

Toll-free: 877.481.4010
International: 919.882.2331
Reference ID: 38285

Web replay: http://www.issuerdirect.com/earnings-calls-and-scripts/

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act') (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could,' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611219/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-to-Host-Third-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-October-29-2020

Disclaimer

Issuer Direct Corporation published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 20:34:05 UTC

