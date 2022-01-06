Log in
01/06 09:46:23 pm
29.8650 USD   -0.25%
ISSUER DIRECT : to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022
PU
2021IHS Markit
AQ
2021Issuer Direct Corporation
AQ
Issuer Direct : to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022

01/06/2022 | 03:48pm EST
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation(NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications company, today announced that management will present at:

24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: January 14th, 2022
Time: 3:30 PM ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/isdr/2255924

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit newsroom.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681316/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-24th-Annual-Needham-Growth-Conference-on-Friday-January-14-2022

Disclaimer

Issuer Direct Corporation published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 20:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
