iStar : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR

CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Return of

Capital 03/02/20 03/16/20 $0.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.100000 06/01/20 06/15/20 0.110000 0.000000 0.000000 0.110000 09/01/20 09/15/20 0.110000 0.000000 0.000000 0.110000 12/01/20 12/15/20 0.110000 0.000000 0.000000 0.110000



$0.430000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.430000

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD

CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Return of

Capital 03/02/20 03/16/20 $0.500000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.500000 06/01/20 06/15/20 0.500000 0.000000 0.000000 0.500000 09/01/20 09/15/20 0.500000 0.000000 0.000000 0.500000 12/01/20 12/15/20 0.500000 0.000000 0.000000 0.500000



$2.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.000000

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG

CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Return of

Capital 03/02/20 03/16/20 $0.478125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.478125 06/01/20 06/15/20 0.478125 0.000000 0.000000 0.478125 09/01/20 09/15/20 0.478125 0.000000 0.000000 0.478125 12/01/20 12/15/20 0.478125 0.000000 0.000000 0.478125



$1.912500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.912500

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI

CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Return of

Capital 03/02/20 03/16/20 $0.468750 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.468750 06/01/20 06/15/20 0.468750 0.000000 0.000000 0.468750 09/01/20 09/15/20 0.468750 0.000000 0.000000 0.468750 12/01/20 12/15/20 0.468750 0.000000 0.000000 0.468750



$1.875000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.875000

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

