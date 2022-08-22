iStar : Amendment to Annual Report - Form 10-K/A

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2021
OR
☐
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission File No. 1-15371
iStar Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Maryland
95-6881527
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification Number)
1114 Avenue of the Americas, 39th Floor
New York,NY
10036
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(212) 930-9400
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class:
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of Exchange on which registered:
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
STAR
New York Stock Exchange
8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value
STAR-PD
New York Stock Exchange
7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value
STAR-PG
New York Stock Exchange
7.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value
STAR-PI
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes⌧No ◻
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ◻No⌧
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (i) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding twelve months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports); and (ii) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes⌧No ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes⌧No ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer
Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company
⌧
◻
◻
☐
☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐No ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.☒
As of June 30, 2021 the aggregate market value of iStar Inc. common stock, $0.001 par value per share, held by non-affiliates (1) of the registrant was approximately $1.4 billion, based upon the closing price of $20.73 on the New York Stock Exchange composite tape on such date.
As of February 22, 2022, there were 69,020,750 shares of common stock outstanding.
(1)
For purposes of this Annual Report only, includes all outstanding common stock other than common stock held directly by the registrant's directors and executive officers.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
1.
Portions of the registrant's definitive proxy statement for the registrant's 2022 Annual Meeting, filed on April 1, 2022, are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Auditor Name:Deloitte & Touche LLPAuditor Location:New York, NYAuditor Firm ID:34
iStar Inc.
Form 10-K/A
Explanatory Note
On February 25, 2022, iStar Inc. (the "Company") filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Original Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company determined that as of December 31, 2021, Safehold Inc. ("SAFE"), an equity method investment, met the conditions of a significant subsidiary under Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X and the Company was required to include in its Original Form 10-K the audited financial statements of SAFE pursuant to Rule 3-09. SAFE files public reports with the SEC.
We are filing this Amendment No. 1 to the Original Form 10-K in order to incorporate by reference to this Amendment the audited financial statements and related disclosures of SAFE that were publicly filed in SAFE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and to include the consent of Deloitte & Touche LLP, SAFE's independent registered public accounting firm, with respect to its report on such audited financial statements.
Except as otherwise expressly noted herein, this Amendment No. 1 does not amend any other information set forth in the Original Form 10-K, and we have not updated disclosures contained therein to reflect any events that occurred at a date subsequent to the date of the Original Form 10-K. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Original Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC.
2
Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules and Reports on Form 8-K
(a)
Financial statements and schedules: 1) Index to Financial Statements and Schedules included in Item 8; and 2) The consolidated financial statements of Safehold Inc. are incorporated by reference to Item 8 of Safehold Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (File No. 001-38122) filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022.
The following exhibits listed on the exhibit index, which is incorporated herein by reference, are filed with this Annual Report on Form 10-K/A.
INDEX TO EXHIBITS
ExhibitNumber
Document Description
23.2*
Consent of Deloitte & Touche LLP.
31.0*
Certifications pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
32.0*
Certifications pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in iXBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)
*
Filed herewith.
**In accordance with Rule 406T of Regulation S-T, the Inline XBRL related information in Exhibit 101 is deemed not filed or part of a registration statement or prospectus for purposes of sections 11 or 12 of the Securities Act of 1933, is deemed not filed for purposes of section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934 and otherwise is not subject to liability under these sections.
(b)Exhibits-see index on following page and incorporated herein by reference.
(c)
The financial statements required by Rule 3-09 of Regulation S-X are listed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Amendment No. 1.
3
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
iStar Inc.
Registrant
Date:
August 19, 2022
/s/ BRETT ASNAS
Brett Asnas
Chief Financial Officer
(principal financial officer)
4
PART IV
Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules and Reports on Form 8-K
(b)
and (c) Financial statements and schedules-see Index to Financial Statements and Schedules included in Item 8.
Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in iXBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)
(1)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 15, 2016.
(2)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 3, 2018.
(3)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-A filed on December 10, 2003.
(4)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-A filed on February 27, 2004.
(5)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014 filed on March 2, 2015.
(6)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form S-3 Registration Statement filed on February 12, 2001.
(7)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 1, 2020.
(8)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 20, 2017.
(9)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 16, 2019.
(10)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 16, 2019.
(11)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed on November 2, 2021.
(12)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed on February 24, 2020.
(13)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed on April 9, 2019.
(14)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed on April 11, 2014.
(15)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 25, 2007.
(16)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2008 filed on May 9, 2008.
(17)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2014 filed on March 27, 2015.
(18)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 29, 2016
(19)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 5, 2018.
(20)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed on October 31, 2019.
(21)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 3, 2019.
(22)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 15, 2020.
(23)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2004 filed on March 16, 2005.
(24)
Incorporated by reference from the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on February 25, 2022.
(25)
Incorporated by reference to Item 8 of Safehold Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (File No. 001-38122) filed on February 15, 2022.
*
Filed herewith.
**In accordance with Rule 406T of Regulation S-T, the Inline XBRL related information in Exhibit 101 is deemed not filed or part of a registration statement or prospectus for purposes of sections 11 or 12 of the Securities Act of 1933, is deemed not filed for purposes of section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934 and otherwise is not subject to liability under these sections.