IStar Inc.    STAR

ISTAR INC.

(STAR)
01/19 04:10:00 pm
15.01 USD   +0.40%
ISTAR : Form 8937
PU
2020ISTAR : Event Presentation
PU
2020ISTAR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
iStar : Form 8937

01/19/2021 | 05:47pm EST
THE TAXPAYER MADE CASH DISTRIBUTIONS IN EXCESS OF ITS CURRENT AND ACCUMULATED EARNINGS AND

Form 8937

Report of Organizational Actions

Affecting Basis of Securities

OMB No. 1545-0123

(December 2017)

Department of the Treasury

See separate instructions.

Internal Revenue Service

Part I

Reporting

Issuer

1 Issuer's name

2 Issuer's employer identification number (EIN)

ISTAR INC.

95-6881527

3 Name of contact for additional information

4

Telephone No. of contact

5 Email address of contact

ADAM M. COHEN, SVP TAX

212-930-9404

ACOHEN@ISTAR.COM

6 Number and street (or P.O. box if mail is not delivered to street address) of contact

7 City, town, or post office, state, and ZIP code of contact

1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY 10036

8 Date of action

9 Classification and description

3/16/20,6/15/20, 9/15/20,12/15/20

NONTAXABLE DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

10 CUSIP number

11

Serial number(s)

12 Ticker symbol

13

Account number(s)

SEE ATTACHMENT

N/A

SEE ATTACHMENT

Part II Organizational Action Attach additional statements if needed. See back of form for additional questions.

14 Describe the organizational action and, if applicable, the date of the action or the date against which shareholders' ownership is measured for

the action

PROFITS. SEE PART II, LINE 15 FOR THE DATE AND AMOUNT OF THESE DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE.

15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per share or as a percentage of old basis THE DISTRIBUTIONS REDUCED THE BASIS OF THE SECURITIES IN THE HANDS OF THE U.S.

TAXPAYER MENTIONED ON THE ATTACHMENT.

16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the valuation dates THE TAXPAYER CALCULATED EARNINGS AND PROFITS IN ACCORDANCE WITH IRC 312, AS MODIFIED BY

IRC 857(D) FOR A REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (REIT), AND THE REGULATIONS THEREUNDER. AMOUNTS DISTRIBUED BY THE

REIT IN EXCESS OF ITS EARNINGS AND PROFITS REDUCE, BUT NOT BELOW ZERO, THE SHAREHOLDER'S TAX BASIS IN THEIR SHARES.

For Paperwork Reduction Act Notice, see the separate Instructions.

Cat. No. 37752P

Form 8937 (12-2017)

Form 8937 (12-2017)

Page 2

Part II

Organizational Action (continued)

17 List the applicable Internal Revenue Code section(s) and subsection(s) upon which the tax treatment is based

IRC 301(C)(2)

18 Can any resulting loss be recognized? NO.

19 Provide any other information necessary to implement the adjustment, such as the reportable tax year THE SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD REDUCE THEIR ADJUSTED TAX BASIS IN THEIR SHARES ON THE DATE INDICATED AND FOR THE AMOUNT OF THE DISTRIBUTIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE.

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have examined this return, including accompanying schedules and statements, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, it is true, correct, and complete. Declaration of preparer (other than officer) is based on all information of which preparer has any knowledge.

Sign

Here Signature

Date

January 18, 2021

Print your name ADAM M. COHEN

Title

SVP, TAX

Paid

Print/Type preparer's name

Preparer's signature

Date

Check

if

PTIN

Preparer

self-employed

Use Only

Firm's name

Firm's EIN

Firm's address

Phone no.

Send Form 8937 (including accompanying statements) to: Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Ogden, UT 84201-0054

FORM 8937

iStar Inc.

Attachment

PART I

Common Shares

10. CUSIP NUMBER

12. TICKER SYMBOL

45031U-101

STAR

Series D Preferred Stock

45031U-408

STAR prD

Series G Preferred Stock

45031U-705

STAR prG

Series I Preferred Stock

45031U-804

STAR prI

PART II, LINE 15:

PER SHARE REDUCTION OF BASIS

Common Shares

DISTRIBUTION DATE

AMOUNTS

3/16/2020

0.1000000

6/15/2020

0.1100000

9/15/2020

0.1100000

12/15/2020

0.1100000

Series D Preferred Stock

DISTRIBUTION DATE

AMOUNTS

3/16/2020

0.5000000

6/15/2020

0.5000000

9/15/2020

0.5000000

12/15/2020

0.5000000

Series G Preferred Stock

DISTRIBUTION DATE

AMOUNTS

3/16/2020

0.4781250

6/15/2020

0.4781250

9/15/2020

0.4781250

12/15/2020

0.4781250

Series I Preferred Stock

DISTRIBUTION DATE

AMOUNTS

3/16/2020

0.4687500

6/15/2020

0.4687500

9/15/2020

0.4687500

12/15/2020

0.4687500

Disclaimer

iStar Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:47:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
