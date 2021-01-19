iStar : Form 8937

THE TAXPAYER MADE CASH DISTRIBUTIONS IN EXCESS OF ITS CURRENT AND ACCUMULATED EARNINGS AND

Form 8937 Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities OMB No. 1545-0123 (December 2017) Department of the Treasury ▶ See separate instructions. Internal Revenue Service Part I Reporting Issuer 1 Issuer's name 2 Issuer's employer identification number (EIN) ISTAR INC. 95-6881527 3 Name of contact for additional information 4 Telephone No. of contact 5 Email address of contact ADAM M. COHEN, SVP TAX 212-930-9404 ACOHEN@ISTAR.COM 6 Number and street (or P.O. box if mail is not delivered to street address) of contact 7 City, town, or post office, state, and ZIP code of contact 1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10036 8 Date of action 9 Classification and description 3/16/20,6/15/20, 9/15/20,12/15/20 NONTAXABLE DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS 10 CUSIP number 11 Serial number(s) 12 Ticker symbol 13 Account number(s) SEE ATTACHMENT N/A SEE ATTACHMENT

PROFITS. SEE PART II, LINE 15 FOR THE DATE AND AMOUNT OF THESE DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE.

15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per share or as a percentage of old basis ▶ THE DISTRIBUTIONS REDUCED THE BASIS OF THE SECURITIES IN THE HANDS OF THE U.S.

TAXPAYER MENTIONED ON THE ATTACHMENT.

16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the valuation dates ▶ THE TAXPAYER CALCULATED EARNINGS AND PROFITS IN ACCORDANCE WITH IRC 312, AS MODIFIED BY

IRC 857(D) FOR A REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (REIT), AND THE REGULATIONS THEREUNDER. AMOUNTS DISTRIBUED BY THE

REIT IN EXCESS OF ITS EARNINGS AND PROFITS REDUCE, BUT NOT BELOW ZERO, THE SHAREHOLDER'S TAX BASIS IN THEIR SHARES.