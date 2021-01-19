iStar : Form 8937

THE TAXPAYER MADE CASH DISTRIBUTIONS IN EXCESS OF ITS CURRENT AND ACCUMULATED EARNINGS AND
ISTAR INC.
95-6881527
ADAM M. COHEN, SVP TAX
212-930-9404
ACOHEN@ISTAR.COM
1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY 10036
3/16/20,6/15/20, 9/15/20,12/15/20
NONTAXABLE DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS
SEE ATTACHMENT
N/A
SEE ATTACHMENT
PROFITS. SEE PART II, LINE 15 FOR THE DATE AND AMOUNT OF THESE DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE.
15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per share or as a percentage of old basis ▶THE DISTRIBUTIONS REDUCED THE BASIS OF THE SECURITIES IN THE HANDS OF THE U.S.
TAXPAYER MENTIONED ON THE ATTACHMENT.
16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the valuation dates ▶THE TAXPAYER CALCULATED EARNINGS AND PROFITS IN ACCORDANCE WITH IRC 312, AS MODIFIED BY
IRC 857(D) FOR A REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (REIT), AND THE REGULATIONS THEREUNDER. AMOUNTS DISTRIBUED BY THE
REIT IN EXCESS OF ITS EARNINGS AND PROFITS REDUCE, BUT NOT BELOW ZERO, THE SHAREHOLDER'S TAX BASIS IN THEIR SHARES.
IRC 301(C)(2)
18 Can any resulting loss be recognized? ▶NO.
19 Provide any other information necessary to implement the adjustment, such as the reportable tax year ▶THE SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD REDUCE THEIR ADJUSTED TAX BASIS IN THEIR SHARES ON THE DATE INDICATED AND FOR THE AMOUNT OF THE DISTRIBUTIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE.
January 18, 2021
ADAM M. COHEN
SVP, TAX
