iStar : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 8, 2022

iStar Inc.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 12, 2022, iStar Inc. completed separate, privately-negotiated transactions with holders of approximately $194.4 million aggregate principal amount of the company's 3.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 in which the noteholders exchanged their convertible notes with the company for an aggregate of approximately13.75 million newly issued shares of the company's common stock and aggregate cash payments of approximately $14.2 million. The convertible notes received by the company were retired.

The exchanges of shares of common stock for convertible notes were made pursuant to the exemption from registration provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

