Anticipated Q&A for Q3 FY24 financial results

■ Consolidated Results

1．What are the reasons for the upward revision of the earnings forecast?

Sales and profit of the Retail Segment for both Stores and EC exceeded expectations. In particular,

@cosme OSAKA, which opened in September 2023 (Q1), performed better than expected, and the

success of the special event, @cosme BEAUTY DAY contributed significantly.

2．What is the reason for the lower estimated operating income in Q4 compared to Q3?

This is due to the impact of planned investments to strengthen the business foundation. Specifically, we plan to implement advertising measures to promote application downloads in the Retail Segment and to upgrade the core sales system (BPR expenses).

In the future, the company expects these measures to contribute to cost reductions through improved operational efficiency and higher top-line growth.

Marketing Solution Segment

3．How is the business alliance with Trenders, Inc. progressing?

From March 2024, the companies have started promoting a joint advertising menu that combines social media marketing and @cosme platform to their respective clients. For istyle clients, we propose influencer marketing and social media advertising, and for Trenders clients, such as solutions based on @cosme. By continuing to develop joint services, the companies aim to achieve consistent brand communication for our clients. Full-scale contribution to istyle's performance is not expected until the next fiscal year.