|
Istyle : Presentation Materials for the 3rd Quarter, FY2023
Presentation Materials
for the 3rd Quarter of FY2023
May 12, 2023 istyle Inc.
Stock code: 3660
【Reference】Business segment
|
Domestic
|
On
|
・BtoB service
|
|
|
Advertising/solution service
|
|
|
|
|
Platform
|
|
|
|
Marketing SaaS
|
|
|
|
･BtoC fee-based service
Media
Other
-
Temporary staffing agency
-
Investment and consultation
E-commerce
Physical stores
|
|
Global
|
・ Overseas
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
E-commerce, Wholesales Physical stores
Media
Overview of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2023
Q1 - Q3 Cumulative (July - March) / Summary
-
Net Sales reached a record high of 30.9 billion yen (YoY +21.5%) for the first three quarters of the year.
-
Operating income was +1.1 billion yen YoY, turning profit at 540 million yen.
-
Revised full-yearforecasts upward based on recent performance and trends.
On Platform
Sales grew by 7% YoY due to the growth of stores and the accompanying growth of BtoB services including sales promotion.
Increased profit by 400 million yen YoY.
Beauty Service
Sales of stores made a significant leap to +45% YoY, partly due to the market recovery. EC also remained strong, maintaining double-digit growth at +12% YoY.
As a result, operating income improved by 800 million yen YoY due to the growth of stores, and the segment remained profitable.
Global
Sales decline was limited due to strong performance of Hong Kong stores. Unprofitable due to sluggish Korean business, but all other businesses remained profitable.
TOPICS：
Opening the second large-scale flagship store, @cosme OSAKA, this fall.
Q1 - Q3 Cumulative / Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Stores continued to drive performance. Record sales and improved profit by 1.1 billion yen.
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
:
|
30,934
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
121.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OP
|
:
|
544
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
+1,128
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On
|
|
Sales promotion services grew along with store growth, and BtoB services remained strong.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Platform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
:
|
5,838
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
107.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OP
|
:
|
1,045
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
163.9
|
%
|
Achieved double-digit growth YoY with store sales of +45% and EC sales of +12%. Increased sales in stores contributed significantly to increased profit.
|
Net sales
|
:
|
20,897
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
130.7
|
%
|
OP
|
:
|
884
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
+803
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
China cross-border EC taking time to recover, however Hong Kong stores doing well.
|
|
|
|
|
Unprofitable due to sluggish Korean business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
:
|
3,206
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
95.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OP
|
:
|
-79
|
Million yen
|
YoY
|
:
|
+65
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
Increased sales due to increased number of staff in operation in the Temporary Staffing business.
-
Sales and profit figures are expressed in units of millions of yen(rounded)
Disclaimer
Istyle Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ISTYLE INC.
|
|02:33a
|Istyle : Summary of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter, FY2023
|
PU
|02:33a
|Istyle : Presentation Materials for the 3rd Quarter, FY2023
|
PU
|02/16
|Transcript : Istyle Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
|
CI
|02/13
|Istyle : Notice Concerning Changes to Exercise Conditions of Subscription Rights to Shares..
|
PU
|02/13
|Istyle : Summary of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter, FY2023
|
PU
|02/13
|Istyle : Data Book for the 2nd Quarter, FY2023
|
PU
|02/13
|Istyle : Presentation Materials for the 2nd Quarter, FY2023
|
PU
|02/13
|Istyle Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30,..
|
CI
|2022
|Istyle : Securities Report FY2022
|
PU
|2022
|Istyle : Data Book for the 1st Quarter, FY2023
|
PU
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
40 600 M
302 M
302 M
|Net income 2023
|
260 M
1,93 M
1,93 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|152x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
39 667 M
295 M
295 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,98x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|0,89x
|Nbr of Employees
|967
|Free-Float
|70,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ISTYLE INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|527,00
|Average target price
|
|Spread / Average Target
|-