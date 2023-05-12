Advanced search
Istyle : Presentation Materials for the 3rd Quarter, FY2023

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
Presentation Materials

for the 3rd Quarter of FY2023

May 12, 2023 istyle Inc.

Stock code: 3660

ReferenceBusiness segment

Domestic

On

BtoB service

Advertising/solution service

Platform

Marketing SaaS

BtoC fee-based service

Media

Other

  • Temporary staffing agency
  • Investment and consultation

Beauty Service

E-commerceStore

  • Domestic retail

E-commerce

Physical stores

Global

Overseas

Overseas

E-commerce, Wholesales Physical stores

Media

© istyle Inc.

1

Overview of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2023

© istyle Inc.

2

Q1 - Q3 Cumulative (July - March) / Summary

  • Net Sales reached a record high of 30.9 billion yen (YoY +21.5%) for the first three quarters of the year.
  • Operating income was +1.1 billion yen YoY, turning profit at 540 million yen.
  • Revised full-yearforecasts upward based on recent performance and trends.

On Platform

Sales grew by 7% YoY due to the growth of stores and the accompanying growth of BtoB services including sales promotion.

Increased profit by 400 million yen YoY.

Beauty Service

Sales of stores made a significant leap to +45% YoY, partly due to the market recovery. EC also remained strong, maintaining double-digit growth at +12% YoY.

As a result, operating income improved by 800 million yen YoY due to the growth of stores, and the segment remained profitable.

Global

Sales decline was limited due to strong performance of Hong Kong stores. Unprofitable due to sluggish Korean business, but all other businesses remained profitable.

TOPICS

Opening the second large-scale flagship store, @cosme OSAKA, this fall.

© istyle Inc.

3

Q1 - Q3 Cumulative / Highlights

Consolidated

Stores continued to drive performance. Record sales and improved profit by 1.1 billion yen.

Results

Net sales

:

30,934

Million yen

YoY

:

121.5

%

OP

:

544

Million yen

YoY

:

+1,128

Million yen

On

Sales promotion services grew along with store growth, and BtoB services remained strong.

Platform

Net sales

:

5,838

Million yen

YoY

:

107.2

%

OP

:

1,045

Million yen

YoY

:

163.9

%

Beauty Service

Achieved double-digit growth YoY with store sales of +45% and EC sales of +12%. Increased sales in stores contributed significantly to increased profit.

Net sales

:

20,897

Million yen

YoY

:

130.7

%

OP

:

884

Million yen

YoY

:

+803

Million yen

Global

China cross-border EC taking time to recover, however Hong Kong stores doing well.

Unprofitable due to sluggish Korean business.

Net sales

:

3,206

Million yen

YoY

:

95.6

%

OP

:

-79

Million yen

YoY

:

+65

Million yen

Other

Increased sales due to increased number of staff in operation in the Temporary Staffing business.

Net sales

:

OP

:

994

9

Million yen

Million yen

YoY :

YoY :

145.1

48.0

%

%

  • Sales and profit figures are expressed in units of millions of yen(rounded)

© istyle Inc.

4

Disclaimer

Istyle Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
