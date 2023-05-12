Istyle : Presentation Materials for the 3rd Quarter, FY2023

Net Sales reached a record high of 30.9 billion yen (YoY +21.5% ) for the first three quarters of the year.

a record high of 30.9 billion yen Operating income was +1.1 billion yen YoY, turning profit at 540 million yen .

+1.1 billion yen YoY, turning profit at 540 million yen Revised full-year forecasts upward based on recent performance and trends.

On Platform

Sales grew by 7% YoY due to the growth of stores and the accompanying growth of BtoB services including sales promotion.

Increased profit by 400 million yen YoY.

Beauty Service

Sales of stores made a significant leap to +45% YoY, partly due to the market recovery. EC also remained strong, maintaining double-digit growth at +12% YoY.

As a result, operating income improved by 800 million yen YoY due to the growth of stores, and the segment remained profitable.

Global

Sales decline was limited due to strong performance of Hong Kong stores. Unprofitable due to sluggish Korean business, but all other businesses remained profitable.

TOPICS：

Opening the second large-scale flagship store, @cosme OSAKA, this fall.