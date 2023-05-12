Istyle : Summary of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter, FY2023

(Note concerning forward-looking statements) · Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company at the time of this report's preparation. Actual performance may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "1. Operating Results and Financial Position (3) Consolidated Operating Results Forecast and Information about Future Predictions" on page 4 in the accompanying material.

The current quarterly summary report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants auditing corporations.

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in the scope of consolidation): None

1. Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Analysis of Operating Results

The business outlook in the cosmetics industry remains uncertain given the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in reduced consumer willingness to make purchases, fewer opportunities to wear cosmetics as consumers refrained from outings to prevent the spread of the virus, and the disappearance of demand from overseas visitors to Japan. However, the domestic cosmetics market started to show signs of recovery, reflecting a gradual decline in the impact of COVID-19 with mask-wearing no longer mandatory and tourism-related demand trending toward a recovery. We expect that this will contribute to a recovery in the performance of the istyle Group's client cosmetics brands.

The istyle Group will leverage the retail sales and sales promotion capabilities of our Beauty Service segment, which provides retail services such as EC and retail stores in Japan, not only to increase sales in this business but also to contribute to the performance of our client cosmetics brands. We will form a virtuous cycle by increasing advertising placement in our media, utilization of our solution services, and use of our EC and in-store sales promotion services, which will also lead to sustainable growth of the On Platform business. With these efforts, we will continue to focus on growing the On Platform and Beauty Service segments, which are our earnings pillars, with the goal of further boosting earnings and turning profitable for the full year at the operating income level.

The consolidated operating performance for the first nine months ended March 31, 2023 was as follows.

Net sales increased 21.5% despite the lingering impact of COVID-19. The Beauty Service segment achieved double-digit growth year on year in both in-store and online sales. In addition, the On Platform segment grew, thanks to a rise in demand for brand campaigns including sales promotion services, which also contributed to higher sales.

Operating income increased 1,128 million yen year on year to return to profitability due to the aforementioned increased sales in the Beauty Service segment and the On Platform segment.

Net sales: 30,934 million yen (25,467 million yen in previous fiscal year: 21.5% year-on-year increase) Operating income: 544 million yen (584 million yen loss in the previous fiscal year) Ordinary income: 205 million yen (635 million yen loss in the previous fiscal year)

1) On Platform segment

The On Platform segment comprises services based on the beauty portal site @cosme, including B-to-B services and B-to-C services.

Although the business environment remained difficult during the first nine months under review as clients continued to tighten their budgets in response to the pandemic, sales rose year on year, reflecting growth in brand campaigns including sales promotion services, driven by growth in the Beauty Service segment.

Operating income increased, reflecting an increase in net sales.

Net sales:5,838 million yen (5,445 million yen in the previous fiscal year; 7.2% year-on-year increase)

Operating income: 1,045 million yen (637 million yen in the previous fiscal year; 63.9% year-on-year increase)

2) Beauty Service segment

The Beauty Service segment comprises mainly retail services in Japan, such as the operation of the domestic E-Commerce site @cosme SHOPPING and cosmetics specialty shops including @cosme STORE and the large flagship store @cosme

TOKYO.

The Beauty Service segment's EC sales were up 11.9% year on year, sustaining its double-digit EC sales growth, with a special event achieving record-high gross merchandise value, new customers acquired through EC events becoming users, and

