istyle : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021

This financial report is solely a translation of the original Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" document, whic h has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

The Company is scheduled to hold a briefing for analysts and institutional investors on May 14, 2021.

The current quarterly summary report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing corporations.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None

1. Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Analysis of Operating Results

Business sentiment in the cosmetics industry remains deeply negative due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has resulted in reduced consumer willingness to make purchases, less opportunities to wear cosmetics as consumers refrained from outings to prevent the spread of the virus, and the disappearance of demand from overseas visitors to Japan. In response, there has been a clear tendency among cosmetics manufacturers to pursue digital transformation (DX)*1 with a shift to use of digital advertising channels and strengthening of E-Commerce. As a result, we expect to see increased opportunities for business growth as a company providing a platform for integrated services combining media, E-Commerce, and retail stores.

In the current fiscal year, the istyle Group has focused on disposal of and withdrawal from unprofitable businesses and strengthening of profitable businesses to recover from the negative impact on our earnings performance of COVID-19 and weak performance of the Global segment and return to a growth trajectory.

Consolidated sales were level year-on-year despite the lingering negative impact of COVID-19 as a result of the sharp growth of E-Commerce in the Beauty Service segment.

We posted a consolidated operating loss due to the weak performance of our new large flagship store @cosme TOKYO and our Hong Kong stores, which have been severely impacted by the pandemic. However, we reduced our consolidated operating loss by approximately 8 hundred million yen through rigorous expense cuts in all segments, particularly in the Global segment. As a result, our operating profit margin improved from -5.9% a year earlier to -2.7%, bringing us closer to turning profitable.

We also booked equity in losses of affiliates of 193 million yen as non-operating expense, as well as loss on sale of shares of affiliated companies of 173 million yen accompanying the transfer of a Malaysian e-commerce company, and a 174 million yen loss from the disposal of and withdrawal from overseas stores and related impairment charges, for a total extraordinary loss of 453 million yen.

As a result, the consolidated operating performance for this nine months was as follows:

Net Sales: 23,186 million yen (23,609 million yen in previous fiscal year; 1.8% year-on-year decrease) Operating Loss: 624 million yen (1,398 million yen loss in previous fiscal year) Ordinary Loss: 822 million yen (1,472 million yen loss in previous fiscal year) Loss before income taxes: 1,238 million yen (4,434 million yen loss in previous fiscal year) Net Loss attributable to owners 1,392 million yen (4,261 million yen loss in previous fiscal year) of the parent company:

*1 Digital transformation (DX): Company reforms leveraging data and digital technologies, of products, services, business models, work flows, organizational structures, processes, and company culture, with the aim of increasing adaptability to sudden changes in the business environment, better responding to the needs of customers and society, and establishing competitive advantages.

