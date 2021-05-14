istyle : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (For analysts and institutional investors)
(All amounts are rounded off to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 (July 1, 2020 - March 31, 2 021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net income attributable to
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
owners of the parent
company
Million
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
yen
Nine months ended March 31, 2021
23,186
(1.8)
(624)
-
(822)
-
(1,392)
-
Nine months ended March 31, 2020
23,609
(1.7)
(1,398)
-
(1,472)
-
(4,261)
-
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
Nine months ended March 31, 2021: (1,230) (- %)
Nine months ended March 31, 2020: (4,409) (- %)
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended March 31, 2021
(20.42)
-
Nine months ended March 31, 2020
(65.34)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of March 31, 2021
21,119
6,255
28.7
As of June 30, 2020
24,157
5,413
21.5
Reference: Total equity
As of March 31,
2021:
6,052
million yen
As of June 30, 2020:
5,192 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
Fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 (forecasts)
0.00
0.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021 (Jul. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2021)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net income
Net income
Net salesOperating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of
the parent company
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full
30,900
1.1
(620)
-
(840)
-
40
-
0.58
year
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecast: Yes
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting-based estimates:
None
4)
Restatements:
None
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares issued (including treasury shares) at end of period
As of March 31, 2021:
74,146,800 shares
As of June 30, 2020:
68,043,800 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of March 31, 2021:
2,693,567 shares
As of June 30, 2020:
2,693,533 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended March 31, 2021: 68,179,702 shares Nine months ended March 31, 2020: 65,205,215 shares
The current quarterly summary report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing corporations.
Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts and other matters
(Note concerning forward-looking statements)
Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company at the time of this report's preparation. Actual performance may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "1. Operating Re sults and Financial Position (3) Consolidated Operating Results Forecast and Information about Future Predictions" on page 5 in the accompanying material.
The Company is scheduled to hold a briefing for analysts and institutional investors on May 14, 2021.
This financial report is solely a translation of the original Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" document, whic h has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.
Accompanying Materials - Contents
1. Operating Results and Financial Position
2
(1)
Analysis of Operating Results
2
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
4
(3)
Consolidated Operating Results Forecast and Information about Future Predictions
5
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Relevant Notes
6
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
8
(3)
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements
11
(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption)
11
(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
11
(Additional Information)
11
(Segment Information)
12
(Significant Subsequent Events)
14
1
1. Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Analysis of Operating Results
Business sentiment in the cosmetics industry remains deeply negative due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has resulted in reduced consumer willingness to make purchases, less opportunities to wear cosmetics as consumers refrained from outings to prevent the spread of the virus, and the disappearance of demand from overseas visitors to Japan. In response, there has been a clear tendency among cosmetics manufacturers to pursue digital transformation (DX)*1 with a shift to use of digital advertising channels and strengthening of E-Commerce. As a result, we expect to see increased opportunities for business growth as a company providing a platform for integrated services combining media, E-Commerce, and retail stores.
In the current fiscal year, the istyle Group has focused on disposal of and withdrawal from unprofitable businesses and strengthening of profitable businesses to recover from the negative impact on our earnings performance of COVID-19 and weak performance of the Global segment and return to a growth trajectory.
Consolidated sales were level year-on-year despite the lingering negative impact of COVID-19 as a result of the sharp growth of E-Commerce in the Beauty Service segment.
We posted a consolidated operating loss due to the weak performance of our new large flagship store @cosme TOKYO and our Hong Kong stores, which have been severely impacted by the pandemic. However, we reduced our consolidated operating loss by approximately 8 hundred million yen through rigorous expense cuts in all segments, particularly in the Global segment. As a result, our operating profit margin improved from -5.9% a year earlier to -2.7%, bringing us closer to turning profitable.
We also booked equity in losses of affiliates of 193 million yen as non-operating expense, as well as loss on sale of shares of affiliated companies of 173 million yen accompanying the transfer of a Malaysian e-commerce company, and a 174 million yen loss from the disposal of and withdrawal from overseas stores and related impairment charges, for a total extraordinary loss of 453 million yen.
As a result, the consolidated operating performance for this nine months was as follows:
Net Sales:
23,186 million yen (23,609 million yen in previous fiscal year;
1.8% year-on-year decrease)
Operating Loss:
624 million yen (1,398 million yen loss in previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Loss:
822 million yen (1,472 million yen loss in previous fiscal year)
Loss before income taxes:
1,238 million yen (4,434 million yen loss in previous fiscal year)
Net Loss attributable to owners
1,392 million yen (4,261 million yen loss in previous fiscal year)
of the parent company:
*1 Digital transformation (DX): Company reforms leveraging data and digital technologies, of products, services, business models, work flows, organizational structures, processes, and company culture, with the aim of increasing adaptability to sudden changes in the business environment, better responding to the needs of customers and society, and establishing competitive advantages.
2
