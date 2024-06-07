On June 3, 2024 (the "Petition Date"), iSun, Inc. (the "Company") and certain of its subsidiaries (such subsidiaries, each a "Debtor," and together with the Company, the "Debtors") filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under chapter 11 of title 11 of the U.S. Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court") (the "Chapter 11 Cases"). The Debtors are seeking to jointly administer the Chapter 11 Cases under the caption "In re: ISUN, INC., et al." Case No. 24-11144. The subsidiaries that are Debtors in the Chapter 11 Cases are Hudson Solar Service, LLC; Hudson Valley Clean Energy, Inc.; iSun Corporate, LLC; iSun Energy, LLC; iSun Industrial, LLC; iSun Residential, Inc.; iSun Utility, LLC; Liberty Electric, Inc.; Peck Electric Co.; SolarCommunities , Inc.; and Sun CSA 36, LLC.
The Debtors expect to continue their operations in the ordinary course of business during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases. To ensure ordinary course operations, the Debtors have filed motions seeking orders from the Bankruptcy Court approving a variety of "first day" motions. No trustee has been appointed and each Debtor will continue to operate its business as a "debtor-in-possession" (DIP) subject to the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and the orders of the Bankruptcy Court.
iSun, Inc. is a solar energy services and infrastructure deployment company. The Company provides a suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal, and utility-scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery- backed solar EV charging systems. The Companyâs Residential segment designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs, and manages systems, primarily for residential homeowners. Its Commercial and Industrial segment designs, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 50 kW (kilowatt) to multi-MW (megawatt) systems primarily for larger commercial and industrial projects. Its Utility segment develops, designs, engineers, arranges financing, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 500 kW to multi-MW systems primarily for asset owners, businesses, and municipalities. The Utility segment is originating projects in Vermont, North Carolina, Ohio, and others.