Item 1.03. Bankruptcy or Receivership.

Voluntary Petitions for Bankruptcy

On June 3, 2024 (the "Petition Date"), iSun, Inc. (the "Company") and certain of its subsidiaries (such subsidiaries, each a "Debtor," and together with the Company, the "Debtors") filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under chapter 11 of title 11 of the U.S. Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court") (the "Chapter 11 Cases"). The Debtors are seeking to jointly administer the Chapter 11 Cases under the caption "In re: ISUN, INC., et al." Case No. 24-11144. The subsidiaries that are Debtors in the Chapter 11 Cases are Hudson Solar Service, LLC; Hudson Valley Clean Energy, Inc.; iSun Corporate, LLC; iSun Energy, LLC; iSun Industrial, LLC; iSun Residential, Inc.; iSun Utility, LLC; Liberty Electric, Inc.; Peck Electric Co.; SolarCommunities , Inc.; and Sun CSA 36, LLC.

The Debtors expect to continue their operations in the ordinary course of business during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases. To ensure ordinary course operations, the Debtors have filed motions seeking orders from the Bankruptcy Court approving a variety of "first day" motions. No trustee has been appointed and each Debtor will continue to operate its business as a "debtor-in-possession" (DIP) subject to the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and the orders of the Bankruptcy Court.