MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Isuzu Motors Limited    7202   JP3137200006

ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

(7202)
Isuzu, Hino shares jump on announcement of joint news conference with Toyota

03/24/2021 | 12:58am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd jumped on Wednesday after the Japanese automakers said they will hold a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp later in the day.

The stock price of Isuzu soared 8% and Hino rose 4.7%, compared with an 1.8% drop in the benchmark Topix index on the Tokyo bourse.

The heads of Toyota Motor Corp, Isuzu Motors and Toyota truck unit Hino Motors will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, Toyota said.

Toyota's President Akio Toyoda, as well as Masanori Katayama and Yoshio Shimo from Isuzu and Hino respectively will attend the joint news conference online.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)


Financials
Sales 2021 1 874 B 17 281 M 17 281 M
Net income 2021 41 484 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2021 2 978 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 830 B 7 635 M 7 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 36 856
Free-Float 66,1%
Technical analysis trends ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 208,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 125,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masanori Katayama President & Representative Director
Naoto Nakamata Group Chief Financial Officer
Mitsuyoshi Shibata Independent Outside Director
Kozue Nakayama Independent Outside Director
Koichi Seto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED14.80%7 575
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.36%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.54%132 090
DAIMLER AG25.64%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.87%83 486
BMW AG15.51%60 022
