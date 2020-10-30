Log in
Isuzu Motors : AB Volvo and Isuzu Motors sign final agreements for strategic alliance

10/30/2020 | 03:26am EDT
Isuzu Motors' MU-X is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Truckmaker AB Volvo and Japan's Isuzu Motors have inked a binding agreement for their previously announced strategic alliance, which includes Isuzu buying Volvo's UD Trucks for around 20 billion Swedish crowns (1.8 billion pounds).

The final agreement follow a memorandum of understanding between the two companies, signed in December last year, and closing is expected during the first half of 2021, Volvo said in a statement.

"The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including approval from regulatory authorities," Volvo said.

Volvo expects a positive 2 billion crown impact on its operating income from the deal, while its net cash position in the industrial operation is seen increasing by some 20 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.39% 171.1 Delayed Quote.9.05%
ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED 1.46% 865.8 End-of-day quote.-33.35%
