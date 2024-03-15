Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa; Shinsuke Minami, President and COO) announces the following organizational changes as well as promotions, changes in duties and personnel changes of executives effective April 1, 2024.

AIM

We have worked so far to strengthen our corporate structure to become a leader in the global commercial vehicle industry. Considering the increasingly uncertain business environment and importance of the role that we play at present and in the future, it is essential for us to further strengthen the executive-level capabilities. Our executive structure and organization are, therefore, reformed with the aim of coming together as a group to create opportunities for further business growth and build a stable business management structure and governance.

Key points of organizational reform

Change in executive structure To further strengthen the executive structure, new C-class positions are added to directly support the CEO. CMzO*1: Leads and oversees mainly the monozukuri (manufacturing) domain

CSO*2: Leads and oversees mainly the business strategy *1 Chief Monozukuri Officer

*2 Chief Strategy Officer

Change in division level By redesigning the organization with more clear responsibilities and authorities, we aim to make management decisions more efficiently and quickly and enhance execution capabilities. The following individual functions shall be implemented: LCV Business Managing Officer,Group CFO, Group CRMO, Strategy Officer, Chief Officer for External Affairs, and Product Executive CE.

They are assigned with the responsibility and authority based on a job description to execute their functions.

The goal is to optimize a function-oriented management across the Group and maximize the use of resources within the Group. The fusion of the organizations, including UD Trucks Corporation, shall be promoted by setting up reporting lines across the Group companies and increasing the liquidity of human resources. Change in department level To enhance corporate competitiveness, we aim to become a professional organization to further strengthen business promotion capabilities.

Main change

✓ To strengthen external relations, Chief Officer for Corporate External Affairs and Chief Officer for Technical External Affairs are integrated into one called Chief Officer for External Affairs.

✓ The position of HR System Transformation Officer is abolished since the new HR reform system will go into an implementation phase and be administered by the Administration Division.

The position of HR System Transformation Officer is abolished since the new HR reform system will go into an implementation phase and be administered by the Administration Division. ✓ Executive CE is renamed to Product Executive CE, who oversees an individual function whose goal is to improve company-wide efficiencies. In addition, the current two-person system of CV and LCV is changed to a four-person system of HD, MD/LD/BUS, LCV, and PT. [Company-wide function]



Product & Technology Strategies Division ✓ The department name is changed to Connected System & Service Planning Dept. to truly reflect the actual responsibilities of Uptime Support Promotion Dept. whose duties have become more extensive, such as alliance collaborations, etc. [Division]Product & Technology Strategies Division

✓ International Service Dept. responsible for overseas field quality under Sales Division is relocated to Quality Assurance Division to allow a centralized field quality management for both domestic and overseas markets. Quality Assurance Division

✓ Solutions Expert Dept. is newly established to build on the functions of system design anddevelopment advanced by ISS*3 with the aim of strengthening digitalization for internal business efficiency, speeding up decision-making, securing acquisition of expert resources, and optimizing the use of technology in system development. *3 Isuzu System Service Ltd. Systems Division

✓ By integrating sales and after-sales the intention is to transform us into a value provider that supports customers' uptime. Regional Management Office No. 3, consisting of specially selected groups from After Sales Promotion Dept. and International Service Dept., is established as the center of the office that initiates and plans overall strategies. Sales Division

✓ The functions of Powertrain Business Planning Dept. and Powertrain Planning Management Dept. are reviewed and reorganized into PT Business Planning & Promotion Dept. to promote short, mid and long-term divisional objectives in a consistent manner. Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division

✓ For the purpose of strengthening cooperation between functions of electronics and EE engineering for the development of next-generation electric architectures, the functions related to electronics and EE development are consolidated by relocating Powertrain Electronics Engineering Dept. under Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division and xEV System Development Dept. No.2 under Carbon Neutral Strategy Division to Engineering Division.

✓ In addition, Electronics Engineering Management Dept. is newly established for the purpose of managing related functions and strengthening cooperation among functions. Engineering Division

✓ The functions and roles of each department are redefined to prepare for the carbon-neutral era. Sourcing Planning Dept., Strategic Sourcing Dept. and Advanced & Safety Parts Sourcing Dept. are renamed to Sourcing Planning & Strategy Dept., Alliance Dept., and Electronics & EE Parts Sourcing Dept. respectively. Purchasing Division

Following the reorganization, the number of departments are decrease by 1 from 118 to 117.

[Changes in Directors as of April 1] New position Name Senior Executive Vice President, and Director

CMzO Shinichi Takahashi Director of the Board

Managing Executive Officer

CSO

Group CFO

EVP, Corporate Strategy Division

EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs Naohiro Yamaguchi

[Changes in Executive Officers as of April 1] New position Name Managing Executive Officer

LCV Business Managing Officer

EVP, LCV Business Dept.

SVP, Product Executive CE (LCV Executive CE)

President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. Satoshi Yamaguchi Senior Executive Officer

Group CRMO

EVP, Administration Division

EVP, Legal Dept. and Risk Management Dept. Kenichi Asahara Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Quality Assurance Division Naohiko Yanagawa Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Business Process Development Division Tsuguo Fukumura Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain

Business Division

SVP, Product Executive CE (PT Executive CE) Kazutaka Ooishi Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Purchasing Division

VP, Purchasing Division Akira Kamijo Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Manufacturing Division Masayuki Umeda Senior Executive Officer

SVP, Corporate Strategy Division

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs Satoshi Okuyama Executive Officer

SVP, Sales Division Hidekazu Noto Executive Officer

SVP, Sales Division

VP, Sales Division Koji Nakamura Executive Officer

SVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division

VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division Kazunari Furukawa Executive Officer

SVP, Product Executive CE (HD Executive CE)

VP, Engineering Division Kazuhiro Nishi Executive Officer

SVP, Product Executive CE (MD/LD/BUS Executive CE)

VP, Engineering Division Ken Ueda Executive Officer

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs

VP, Engineering Division Hiroshi Sato Executive Officer

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs

Chairman of UD Trucks Corporation Koichi Ito

[Retirement of Executive Officers as of April 1] New position Name President, Isuzu Intec Co., Ltd. Hirokazu Ookubo Strategy Officer (PT Alliance) Hisao Sasaki President, Shonan Unitec Co., Ltd. Katsumi Adachi Strategy Officer (North America Project) Yasuyuki Niijima President, Isuzu Advanced Engineering Center, LTD. Toshio Ichimasa President, Isuzu Body Corporation Satoshi Hirao Retirement Shigeji Sugimoto CFO＆Business Office, HR&LC, UD Trucks Corporation Tetsuya Aiba President, Isuzu Motor Syutoken Co., Ltd. Osamu Nakamura

Changes in Directors after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June

[New Candidates for Directors and Directors Scheduled to Retire] [New Candidates] New position Name Director of the Board* Machiko Miyai Director of the Board* Tetsuya Nakano *Outside Directors as stipulated in the Companies Act

[Directors Scheduled to Retire] Previous position Name Director of the Board* Kozue Nakayama *Outside Directors as stipulated in the Companies Act

[Personnel Changes as of April 1] VP level New position Name VP, Corporate Audit Dept. Hiroko Niwa VP, LCV Business Dept. & VP, Sales Division Taro Kunifusa VP, Corporate Strategy Division Shotaro Iida VP, Corporate Strategy Division Junichi Kubo VP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division & GM, Corporate Planning Dept. Fumiya Yamakita VP, Business Process Development Division & GM, Production Control & Logistics Dept. Daisuke Okada VP, Manufacturing Division Jun Konnai VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Tatsuyuki Hagiwara VP, Engineering Division & GM, Powertrain Electronics Engineering Dept. Koji Sakumoto VP, Engineering Division Shunsaku Miyanaga VP, Engineering Division & GM, Chassis Engineering Dept. No.1 Isao Shintani VP, Manufacturing Division Masakatsu Oota VP, Manufacturing Division Kouzo Shiota VP, Manufacturing Division Atsuhiko Nakamoto

General Manager (GM) level New position Name GM, Field Quality Improvement Dept. Soichiro Kazuta GM, Connected System & Service Planning Dept. Akira Yamashita GM, Connected System Dept. Kenya Misawa GM, Government Affairs Dept. Yasunori Hashimoto GM, Japan Aftersales Support Dept. Osamu Kojima GM, Corporate Business Planning Dept. Yoichi Nakagawa GM, Financial Management Dept. Tatsuya Yamamoto GM, Solutions Expert Dept. Masahiro Kanayama GM, Information Systems Planning Dept. Masaki Yoshida GM, Logistics Control Dept. Takahiko Ochiai GM, Regional Management Office No. 2 Mikio Tsukui GM, Regional Management Office No. 2 Atsunori Murata GM, Regional Management Office No. 2 Takashi Ichinose GM, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1 Masaru Yoshida GM, Sales Planning Dept. Yoshitaka Murakami GM, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2 Takashi Ishimoto GM, Regional Management Office No. 3 Takashi Nishida GM, Regional Management Office No. 3 Ken Takashima GM, PT Business Planning & Promotion Dept. Kei Oota GM, Industrial Engine Development Dept. Takayuki Kiuchi GM, Industrial Engine Quality Dept. Kazuyuki Erikawa GM, CN Technology Management Dept. Shinichi Inoue GM, xGV Planning & Engineering Dept. Hidekazu Fujie GM, xEV System Development Dept. No.1 Futoshi Yamane GM, xEV Electronics Engineering Dept. Shinichi Harada GM, Cost Planning Dept. Atsushi Noguchi GM, Alliance Dept. Takashi Unoki GM, PT Sourcing Dept. Akira Mizuno GM, Sourcing Planning & Strategy Dept. Yusuke Yamane GM, Electronics & EE Parts Sourcing Dept. Keiichi Sakayori GM, Materials Dept. Hiroyuki Sawamoto GM, Engineering Planning Dept. Mitsuru Kojima GM, EE & Vehicle Control Dept. Tsutomu Ito GM, Electronics Engineering Management Dept. Toshimitsu Yamaguchi GM, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.2 Ikuo Miki GM, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.1 Kazunori Iigo GM, Quality Assurance Dept. No2 Takao Kudo GM, Vehicle Plant Operation Planning Dept. Kazuaki Sawaguchi 車GM, Vehicle Manufacturing Dept. Kenjiro Honma GM, Forming Parts Engineering Dept. Shingo Fujita GM, PT Plant Operation Planning Dept. Hirokazu Ishimi GM, PT Manufacturing Engineering Dept Hideaki Takashima GM, Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.2 Shizuo Endo GM, PT Quality Control Dept. Shuji Hara