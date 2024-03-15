Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa; Shinsuke Minami, President and COO) announces the following organizational changes as well as promotions, changes in duties and personnel changes of executives effective April 1, 2024.

We have worked so far to strengthen our corporate structure to become a leader in the global commercial vehicle industry. Considering the increasingly uncertain business environment and importance of the role that we play at present and in the future, it is essential for us to further strengthen the executive-level capabilities. Our executive structure and organization are, therefore, reformed with the aim of coming together as a group to create opportunities for further business growth and build a stable business management structure and governance.

Key points of organizational reform
Change in executive structure

To further strengthen the executive structure, new C-class positions are added to directly support the CEO.

CMzO*1: Leads and oversees mainly the monozukuri (manufacturing) domain
CSO*2: Leads and oversees mainly the business strategy

*1 Chief Monozukuri Officer
*2 Chief Strategy Officer

Change in division level

By redesigning the organization with more clear responsibilities and authorities, we aim to make management decisions more efficiently and quickly and enhance execution capabilities.

  • The following individual functions shall be implemented: LCV Business Managing Officer,Group CFO, Group CRMO, Strategy Officer, Chief Officer for External Affairs, and Product Executive CE.
    They are assigned with the responsibility and authority based on a job description to execute their functions.
  • The goal is to optimize a function-oriented management across the Group and maximize the use of resources within the Group. The fusion of the organizations, including UD Trucks Corporation, shall be promoted by setting up reporting lines across the Group companies and increasing the liquidity of human resources.
Change in department level

To enhance corporate competitiveness, we aim to become a professional organization to further strengthen business promotion capabilities.

Main change
[Company-wide function]
  • To strengthen external relations, Chief Officer for Corporate External Affairs and Chief Officer for Technical External Affairs are integrated into one called Chief Officer for External Affairs.
  • The position of HR System Transformation Officer is abolished since the new HR reform system will go into an implementation phase and be administered by the Administration Division.
  • Executive CE is renamed to Product Executive CE, who oversees an individual function whose goal is to improve company-wide efficiencies. In addition, the current two-person system of CV and LCV is changed to a four-person system of HD, MD/LD/BUS, LCV, and PT.
[Division]
Product & Technology Strategies Division
  • The department name is changed to Connected System & Service Planning Dept. to truly reflect the actual responsibilities of Uptime Support Promotion Dept. whose duties have become more extensive, such as alliance collaborations, etc.
Quality Assurance Division
  • International Service Dept. responsible for overseas field quality under Sales Division is relocated to Quality Assurance Division to allow a centralized field quality management for both domestic and overseas markets.
Systems Division
  • Solutions Expert Dept. is newly established to build on the functions of system design anddevelopment advanced by ISS*3 with the aim of strengthening digitalization for internal business efficiency, speeding up decision-making, securing acquisition of expert resources, and optimizing the use of technology in system development.

    *3 Isuzu System Service Ltd.

Sales Division
  • By integrating sales and after-sales the intention is to transform us into a value provider that supports customers' uptime. Regional Management Office No. 3, consisting of specially selected groups from After Sales Promotion Dept. and International Service Dept., is established as the center of the office that initiates and plans overall strategies.
Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
  • The functions of Powertrain Business Planning Dept. and Powertrain Planning Management Dept. are reviewed and reorganized into PT Business Planning & Promotion Dept. to promote short, mid and long-term divisional objectives in a consistent manner.
Engineering Division
  • For the purpose of strengthening cooperation between functions of electronics and EE engineering for the development of next-generation electric architectures, the functions related to electronics and EE development are consolidated by relocating Powertrain Electronics Engineering Dept. under Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division and xEV System Development Dept. No.2 under Carbon Neutral Strategy Division to Engineering Division.
  • In addition, Electronics Engineering Management Dept. is newly established for the purpose of managing related functions and strengthening cooperation among functions.
Purchasing Division
  • The functions and roles of each department are redefined to prepare for the carbon-neutral era. Sourcing Planning Dept., Strategic Sourcing Dept. and Advanced & Safety Parts Sourcing Dept. are renamed to Sourcing Planning & Strategy Dept., Alliance Dept., and Electronics & EE Parts Sourcing Dept. respectively.

Following the reorganization, the number of departments are decrease by 1 from 118 to 117.

[Changes in Directors as of April 1]

New position Name
Senior Executive Vice President, and Director
CMzO		 Shinichi Takahashi
Director of the Board
Managing Executive Officer
CSO
Group CFO
EVP, Corporate Strategy Division
EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs		 Naohiro Yamaguchi

[Changes in Executive Officers as of April 1]

New position Name
Managing Executive Officer
LCV Business Managing Officer
EVP, LCV Business Dept.
SVP, Product Executive CE (LCV Executive CE)
President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd.		 Satoshi Yamaguchi
Senior Executive Officer
Group CRMO
EVP, Administration Division
EVP, Legal Dept. and Risk Management Dept.		 Kenichi Asahara
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Quality Assurance Division		 Naohiko Yanagawa
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Business Process Development Division		 Tsuguo Fukumura
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain
Business Division
SVP, Product Executive CE (PT Executive CE)		 Kazutaka Ooishi
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Purchasing Division
VP, Purchasing Division		 Akira Kamijo
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Manufacturing Division		 Masayuki Umeda
Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Corporate Strategy Division
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs		 Satoshi Okuyama
Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division		 Hidekazu Noto
Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division
VP, Sales Division		 Koji Nakamura
Executive Officer
SVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division
VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division		 Kazunari Furukawa
Executive Officer
SVP, Product Executive CE (HD Executive CE)
VP, Engineering Division		 Kazuhiro Nishi
Executive Officer
SVP, Product Executive CE (MD/LD/BUS Executive CE)
VP, Engineering Division		 Ken Ueda
Executive Officer
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs
VP, Engineering Division		 Hiroshi Sato
Executive Officer
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs
Chairman of UD Trucks Corporation		 Koichi Ito

[Retirement of Executive Officers as of April 1]

New position Name
President, Isuzu Intec Co., Ltd. Hirokazu Ookubo
Strategy Officer (PT Alliance) Hisao Sasaki
President, Shonan Unitec Co., Ltd. Katsumi Adachi
Strategy Officer (North America Project) Yasuyuki Niijima
President, Isuzu Advanced Engineering Center, LTD. Toshio Ichimasa
President, Isuzu Body Corporation Satoshi Hirao
Retirement Shigeji Sugimoto
CFO＆Business Office, HR&LC, UD Trucks Corporation Tetsuya Aiba
President, Isuzu Motor Syutoken Co., Ltd. Osamu Nakamura

Changes in Directors after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June
[New Candidates for Directors and Directors Scheduled to Retire]

[New Candidates]
New position Name
Director of the Board* Machiko Miyai
Director of the Board* Tetsuya Nakano
*Outside Directors as stipulated in the Companies Act
[Directors Scheduled to Retire]
Previous position Name
Director of the Board* Kozue Nakayama
*Outside Directors as stipulated in the Companies Act

[Personnel Changes as of April 1]

VP level
New position Name
VP, Corporate Audit Dept. Hiroko Niwa
VP, LCV Business Dept. & VP, Sales Division Taro Kunifusa
VP, Corporate Strategy Division Shotaro Iida
VP, Corporate Strategy Division Junichi Kubo
VP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division & GM, Corporate Planning Dept. Fumiya Yamakita
VP, Business Process Development Division & GM, Production Control & Logistics Dept. Daisuke Okada
VP, Manufacturing Division Jun Konnai
VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division Tatsuyuki Hagiwara
VP, Engineering Division & GM, Powertrain Electronics Engineering Dept. Koji Sakumoto
VP, Engineering Division Shunsaku Miyanaga
VP, Engineering Division & GM, Chassis Engineering Dept. No.1 Isao Shintani
VP, Manufacturing Division Masakatsu Oota
VP, Manufacturing Division Kouzo Shiota
VP, Manufacturing Division Atsuhiko Nakamoto
General Manager (GM) level
New position Name
GM, Field Quality Improvement Dept. Soichiro Kazuta
GM, Connected System & Service Planning Dept. Akira Yamashita
GM, Connected System Dept. Kenya Misawa
GM, Government Affairs Dept. Yasunori Hashimoto
GM, Japan Aftersales Support Dept. Osamu Kojima
GM, Corporate Business Planning Dept. Yoichi Nakagawa
GM, Financial Management Dept. Tatsuya Yamamoto
GM, Solutions Expert Dept. Masahiro Kanayama
GM, Information Systems Planning Dept. Masaki Yoshida
GM, Logistics Control Dept. Takahiko Ochiai
GM, Regional Management Office No. 2 Mikio Tsukui
GM, Regional Management Office No. 2 Atsunori Murata
GM, Regional Management Office No. 2 Takashi Ichinose
GM, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1 Masaru Yoshida
GM, Sales Planning Dept. Yoshitaka Murakami
GM, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2 Takashi Ishimoto
GM, Regional Management Office No. 3 Takashi Nishida
GM, Regional Management Office No. 3 Ken Takashima
GM, PT Business Planning & Promotion Dept. Kei Oota
GM, Industrial Engine Development Dept. Takayuki Kiuchi
GM, Industrial Engine Quality Dept. Kazuyuki Erikawa
GM, CN Technology Management Dept. Shinichi Inoue
GM, xGV Planning & Engineering Dept. Hidekazu Fujie
GM, xEV System Development Dept. No.1 Futoshi Yamane
GM, xEV Electronics Engineering Dept. Shinichi Harada
GM, Cost Planning Dept. Atsushi Noguchi
GM, Alliance Dept. Takashi Unoki
GM, PT Sourcing Dept. Akira Mizuno
GM, Sourcing Planning & Strategy Dept. Yusuke Yamane
GM, Electronics & EE Parts Sourcing Dept. Keiichi Sakayori
GM, Materials Dept. Hiroyuki Sawamoto
GM, Engineering Planning Dept. Mitsuru Kojima
GM, EE & Vehicle Control Dept. Tsutomu Ito
GM, Electronics Engineering Management Dept. Toshimitsu Yamaguchi
GM, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.2 Ikuo Miki
GM, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.1 Kazunori Iigo
GM, Quality Assurance Dept. No2 Takao Kudo
GM, Vehicle Plant Operation Planning Dept. Kazuaki Sawaguchi
車GM, Vehicle Manufacturing Dept. Kenjiro Honma
GM, Forming Parts Engineering Dept. Shingo Fujita
GM, PT Plant Operation Planning Dept. Hirokazu Ishimi
GM, PT Manufacturing Engineering Dept Hideaki Takashima
GM, Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.2 Shizuo Endo
GM, PT Quality Control Dept. Shuji Hara
