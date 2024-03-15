Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa; Shinsuke Minami, President and COO) announces the following organizational changes as well as promotions, changes in duties and personnel changes of executives effective April 1, 2024.
We have worked so far to strengthen our corporate structure to become a leader in the global commercial vehicle industry. Considering the increasingly uncertain business environment and importance of the role that we play at present and in the future, it is essential for us to further strengthen the executive-level capabilities. Our executive structure and organization are, therefore, reformed with the aim of coming together as a group to create opportunities for further business growth and build a stable business management structure and governance.
To further strengthen the executive structure, new C-class positions are added to directly support the CEO.
CMzO*1: Leads and oversees mainly the monozukuri (manufacturing) domain
CSO*2: Leads and oversees mainly the business strategy
*1 Chief Monozukuri Officer
*2 Chief Strategy Officer
By redesigning the organization with more clear responsibilities and authorities, we aim to make management decisions more efficiently and quickly and enhance execution capabilities.
-
The following individual functions shall be implemented: LCV Business Managing Officer,Group CFO, Group CRMO, Strategy Officer, Chief Officer for External Affairs, and Product Executive CE.
They are assigned with the responsibility and authority based on a job description to execute their functions.
- The goal is to optimize a function-oriented management across the Group and maximize the use of resources within the Group. The fusion of the organizations, including UD Trucks Corporation, shall be promoted by setting up reporting lines across the Group companies and increasing the liquidity of human resources.
To enhance corporate competitiveness, we aim to become a professional organization to further strengthen business promotion capabilities.
- ✓To strengthen external relations, Chief Officer for Corporate External Affairs and Chief Officer for Technical External Affairs are integrated into one called Chief Officer for External Affairs.
- ✓The position of HR System Transformation Officer is abolished since the new HR reform system will go into an implementation phase and be administered by the Administration Division.
- ✓Executive CE is renamed to Product Executive CE, who oversees an individual function whose goal is to improve company-wide efficiencies. In addition, the current two-person system of CV and LCV is changed to a four-person system of HD, MD/LD/BUS, LCV, and PT.
Product & Technology Strategies Division
- ✓The department name is changed to Connected System & Service Planning Dept. to truly reflect the actual responsibilities of Uptime Support Promotion Dept. whose duties have become more extensive, such as alliance collaborations, etc.
- ✓International Service Dept. responsible for overseas field quality under Sales Division is relocated to Quality Assurance Division to allow a centralized field quality management for both domestic and overseas markets.
-
✓Solutions Expert Dept. is newly established to build on the functions of system design anddevelopment advanced by ISS*3 with the aim of strengthening digitalization for internal business efficiency, speeding up decision-making, securing acquisition of expert resources, and optimizing the use of technology in system development.
*3 Isuzu System Service Ltd.
- ✓By integrating sales and after-sales the intention is to transform us into a value provider that supports customers' uptime. Regional Management Office No. 3, consisting of specially selected groups from After Sales Promotion Dept. and International Service Dept., is established as the center of the office that initiates and plans overall strategies.
- ✓The functions of Powertrain Business Planning Dept. and Powertrain Planning Management Dept. are reviewed and reorganized into PT Business Planning & Promotion Dept. to promote short, mid and long-term divisional objectives in a consistent manner.
- ✓For the purpose of strengthening cooperation between functions of electronics and EE engineering for the development of next-generation electric architectures, the functions related to electronics and EE development are consolidated by relocating Powertrain Electronics Engineering Dept. under Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division and xEV System Development Dept. No.2 under Carbon Neutral Strategy Division to Engineering Division.
- ✓In addition, Electronics Engineering Management Dept. is newly established for the purpose of managing related functions and strengthening cooperation among functions.
- ✓The functions and roles of each department are redefined to prepare for the carbon-neutral era. Sourcing Planning Dept., Strategic Sourcing Dept. and Advanced & Safety Parts Sourcing Dept. are renamed to Sourcing Planning & Strategy Dept., Alliance Dept., and Electronics & EE Parts Sourcing Dept. respectively.
Following the reorganization, the number of departments are decrease by 1 from 118 to 117.
[Changes in Directors as of April 1]
|New position
|Name
|Senior Executive Vice President, and Director
CMzO
|Shinichi Takahashi
|
Director of the Board
Managing Executive Officer
CSO
Group CFO
EVP, Corporate Strategy Division
EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs
|Naohiro Yamaguchi
[Changes in Executive Officers as of April 1]
|New position
|Name
|Managing Executive Officer
LCV Business Managing Officer
EVP, LCV Business Dept.
SVP, Product Executive CE (LCV Executive CE)
President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd.
|Satoshi Yamaguchi
|
Senior Executive Officer
Group CRMO
EVP, Administration Division
EVP, Legal Dept. and Risk Management Dept.
|Kenichi Asahara
|
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Quality Assurance Division
|Naohiko Yanagawa
|
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Business Process Development Division
|Tsuguo Fukumura
|
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain
Business Division
SVP, Product Executive CE (PT Executive CE)
|Kazutaka Ooishi
|
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Purchasing Division
VP, Purchasing Division
|Akira Kamijo
|
Senior Executive Officer
EVP, Manufacturing Division
|Masayuki Umeda
|
Senior Executive Officer
SVP, Corporate Strategy Division
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs
|Satoshi Okuyama
|
Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division
|Hidekazu Noto
|
Executive Officer
SVP, Sales Division
VP, Sales Division
|Koji Nakamura
|
Executive Officer
SVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division
VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division
|Kazunari Furukawa
|
Executive Officer
SVP, Product Executive CE (HD Executive CE)
VP, Engineering Division
|Kazuhiro Nishi
|
Executive Officer
SVP, Product Executive CE (MD/LD/BUS Executive CE)
VP, Engineering Division
|Ken Ueda
|
Executive Officer
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs
VP, Engineering Division
|Hiroshi Sato
|
Executive Officer
SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs
Chairman of UD Trucks Corporation
|Koichi Ito
[Retirement of Executive Officers as of April 1]
|New position
|Name
|President, Isuzu Intec Co., Ltd.
|Hirokazu Ookubo
|Strategy Officer (PT Alliance)
|Hisao Sasaki
|President, Shonan Unitec Co., Ltd.
|Katsumi Adachi
|Strategy Officer (North America Project)
|Yasuyuki Niijima
|President, Isuzu Advanced Engineering Center, LTD.
|Toshio Ichimasa
|President, Isuzu Body Corporation
|Satoshi Hirao
|Retirement
|Shigeji Sugimoto
|CFO＆Business Office, HR&LC, UD Trucks Corporation
|Tetsuya Aiba
|President, Isuzu Motor Syutoken Co., Ltd.
|Osamu Nakamura
Changes in Directors after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June
[New Candidates for Directors and Directors Scheduled to Retire]
|New position
|Name
|Director of the Board*
|Machiko Miyai
|Director of the Board*
|Tetsuya Nakano
|Previous position
|Name
|Director of the Board*
|Kozue Nakayama
[Personnel Changes as of April 1]
|New position
|Name
|VP, Corporate Audit Dept.
|Hiroko Niwa
|VP, LCV Business Dept. & VP, Sales Division
|Taro Kunifusa
|VP, Corporate Strategy Division
|Shotaro Iida
|VP, Corporate Strategy Division
|Junichi Kubo
|VP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division & GM, Corporate Planning Dept.
|Fumiya Yamakita
|VP, Business Process Development Division & GM, Production Control & Logistics Dept.
|Daisuke Okada
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Jun Konnai
|VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division
|Tatsuyuki Hagiwara
|VP, Engineering Division & GM, Powertrain Electronics Engineering Dept.
|Koji Sakumoto
|VP, Engineering Division
|Shunsaku Miyanaga
|VP, Engineering Division & GM, Chassis Engineering Dept. No.1
|Isao Shintani
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Masakatsu Oota
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Kouzo Shiota
|VP, Manufacturing Division
|Atsuhiko Nakamoto
|New position
|Name
|GM, Field Quality Improvement Dept.
|Soichiro Kazuta
|GM, Connected System & Service Planning Dept.
|Akira Yamashita
|GM, Connected System Dept.
|Kenya Misawa
|GM, Government Affairs Dept.
|Yasunori Hashimoto
|GM, Japan Aftersales Support Dept.
|Osamu Kojima
|GM, Corporate Business Planning Dept.
|Yoichi Nakagawa
|GM, Financial Management Dept.
|Tatsuya Yamamoto
|GM, Solutions Expert Dept.
|Masahiro Kanayama
|GM, Information Systems Planning Dept.
|Masaki Yoshida
|GM, Logistics Control Dept.
|Takahiko Ochiai
|GM, Regional Management Office No. 2
|Mikio Tsukui
|GM, Regional Management Office No. 2
|Atsunori Murata
|GM, Regional Management Office No. 2
|Takashi Ichinose
|GM, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 1
|Masaru Yoshida
|GM, Sales Planning Dept.
|Yoshitaka Murakami
|GM, Fleet Sales Dept. No. 2
|Takashi Ishimoto
|GM, Regional Management Office No. 3
|Takashi Nishida
|GM, Regional Management Office No. 3
|Ken Takashima
|GM, PT Business Planning & Promotion Dept.
|Kei Oota
|GM, Industrial Engine Development Dept.
|Takayuki Kiuchi
|GM, Industrial Engine Quality Dept.
|Kazuyuki Erikawa
|GM, CN Technology Management Dept.
|Shinichi Inoue
|GM, xGV Planning & Engineering Dept.
|Hidekazu Fujie
|GM, xEV System Development Dept. No.1
|Futoshi Yamane
|GM, xEV Electronics Engineering Dept.
|Shinichi Harada
|GM, Cost Planning Dept.
|Atsushi Noguchi
|GM, Alliance Dept.
|Takashi Unoki
|GM, PT Sourcing Dept.
|Akira Mizuno
|GM, Sourcing Planning & Strategy Dept.
|Yusuke Yamane
|GM, Electronics & EE Parts Sourcing Dept.
|Keiichi Sakayori
|GM, Materials Dept.
|Hiroyuki Sawamoto
|GM, Engineering Planning Dept.
|Mitsuru Kojima
|GM, EE & Vehicle Control Dept.
|Tsutomu Ito
|GM, Electronics Engineering Management Dept.
|Toshimitsu Yamaguchi
|GM, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.2
|Ikuo Miki
|GM, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.1
|Kazunori Iigo
|GM, Quality Assurance Dept. No2
|Takao Kudo
|GM, Vehicle Plant Operation Planning Dept.
|Kazuaki Sawaguchi
|車GM, Vehicle Manufacturing Dept.
|Kenjiro Honma
|GM, Forming Parts Engineering Dept.
|Shingo Fujita
|GM, PT Plant Operation Planning Dept.
|Hirokazu Ishimi
|GM, PT Manufacturing Engineering Dept
|Hideaki Takashima
|GM, Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.2
|Shizuo Endo
|GM, PT Quality Control Dept.
|Shuji Hara
