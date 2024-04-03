Toward 2030, Isuzu Group will expand its business model to a new solutions business approach. In order to achieve this, the Group aims to become a commercial mobility solutions company that addresses challenges faced by customers, society, and all other stakeholders, by driving the expansion of current and future businesses.

By collaborating with various partners, Isuzu Group will promote CN through multi-pathway. Specifically, CN products will be added to all product categories by 2030. Furthermore, in anticipation of the expansion of CN products in the 2030s, the Group will drive the shift to a carbon neutral society by introducing price-competitive BEVs and promoting the full-scale development of peripheral businesses, such as the EVision Cycle Concept ⅴ , a battery-swapping solution.

In Japan, Isuzu Group will provide services to improve operational efficiency for transport companies and shippers, and create new services by linking cross-industry data with GATEX ⅱ , a commercial vehicle information platform, to address challenges faced by the logistics industry, such as a shortage of drivers. In addition, PREISM ⅲ , an advanced maintenance program, and EVision ⅳ , a total solution program to support the introduction of BEVs, will be made available in North America, and rolling out to major overseas markets by 2028.

From FY2028, Isuzu Group plans to launch a new Level 4 autonomous driving truck and bus business. The Group has begun acquiring autonomous driving technology and building basic services from this spring. After verification testing in collaboration with alliance partners, initial applications will include highway and hub-to-hub transportation for trucks and urban transit routes for buses, gradually starting from FY2028.

Market and Monozukuri base strategy

Priority market and Monozukuri base (1): Japan

In order to secure adequate global production volume, Isuzu Group will develop robust supply chains. With ongoing labor shortages in Japan, the Group will utilize tools such as generative AI to improve efficiency and modernize existing infrastructure, as well as invest in optimizing domestic manufacturing systems. The Group will also invest 205 billion yen in enhancing sales and service functions that support new vehicle sales and existing fleet operators. Through these efforts, the Group aims to strengthen current businesses.

In response to 2024 workstyle reform legislation, Isuzu Group will work to improve operations from the perspective of the shipper, taking into account the actual hours worked by the driver and loading rates, striving to reduce driver workload. In addition, efforts to develop autonomous driving technology and new businesses are synonymous with the Group's commitment to support the flow of goods and people, as well as manufacturing, in Japan.

Priority market and Monozukuri base (2): United States

Utilizing its experience in BEV business development, the Group will launch light-duty BEVs in the United States. With this as a starting point, the Group will make active investments in the country to strengthen its development and purchasing functions and increase production capacity. In addition, the Group will shift to an after-sales oriented business model and aim to become the market leader in the LCFⅶ market.