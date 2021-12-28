ISW Holdings Discusses Significant 2022 Revenue Potential and 2021 Highlights with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ISW Holdings (OTC Pink: ISWH)("the Company"), a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. CEO of the Company, Alonzo Pierce, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing the Company's significant revenue potential for 2022. "What is the status of phase one of the project?", asked Jolly. "The power lines are there now, as of two days ago," shared Pierce. "Just yesterday, the transformers arrived," he added. "The pods are sitting in the warehouse," said Pierce. "Everything is moving ahead of schedule in the most realistic form."

"Do you believe you will be able to generate $7 million in revenue per month moving forward?", asked Jolly. "Yes," said Pierce, adding that the Company also has pods being moved to the location from Pennsylvania. "Collectively, the company is going to be in a great situation."

"How is your company contributing to the green mining of Bitcoin and will the North Carolina and South Carolina sites be more focused on renewables?", asked Jolly. "The states of South Carolina and North Carolina are some of the most renewable energy properties in the country, which is why it is such a hot commodity right now," explained Pierce.

"How are you planning to handle the security aspect of these sites?", asked Jolly. Alonzo elaborated on the security features of the sites, which will include 24 hour surveillance, security gates, and restricted access to the public.

"What are you and your team most proud of in terms of accomplishments for 2021?", asked Jolly. "Hard work pays off," said Pierce as he elaborated on how the Company faced COVID challenges, while also moving forward with their projects and raising their stock price. "When you put your funds to work, not in your back pocket but to work, you have no choice but to have results."

To close the interview, Pierce expressed his confidence in the potential of the Company throughout 2022 and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects.

To hear Alonzo Pierce's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8004473-isw-holdings-discusses-significant-2022-revenue-potential-and-2021-highlights-with-the-stock-day

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. The company's expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together, with its partners, ISW Holdings seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. The company is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information about the company, visit www.ISWHoldings.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ISWH are available in the company's newsroom at http://ibn.fm/ISWH.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108569