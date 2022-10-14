Advanced search
ISXIS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:21 2022-10-14 am EDT
- EUR    0.00%
01:32aIsxis Investment Public : Investment Portfolio
PU
2021Isxis Investment Public : Reduction of the share capital of Isxis Investment Public Ltd (Regulated Market)
PU
ISXIS Investment Public : Investment Portfolio

10/14/2022 | 01:32am EDT
THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES

(SEC Circular E09/2002)

Name :

ISHIS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LIMITED

Three-month report as at:

30/09/2022

CURRENT

PERCENTAGE

CATEGORY

SECTOR

NUMBER

VALUE

OF TOTAL

ISSUER / ASSET

OF TITLE

OF TITLES

ASSETS

CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH

n/a

n/a

n/a

447.972

50,50%

ART AERI LTD

Shares

Financial

472

128.987

14,54%

MASSOURAS BROS SHIPPING

Shares

Not Listed

80.000

61.510

6,93%

HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Financial

696.585

49.458

5,58%

OPAP S.A.

Shares

n/a

4.000

49.120

5,54%

LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Technology

25.000

42.500

4,79%

SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL)

Shares

Not Listed

88.096

29.953

3,38%

VASILICO CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

Shares

Industrial

10.000

25.800

2,91%

DEBTORS

n/a

n/a

n/a

20.633

2,33%

THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

Shares

Industrial

20.000

11.100

1,25%

Total

€ 867.031,62

97,74%

Total Assets

€ 887.047,87

Net Asset Value

6,71

cents

Fully diluted Net Asset Value *

* Not given since there are no issued warrants

This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.

Disclaimer

Isxis Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:30:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
