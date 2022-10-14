ISXIS Investment Public : Investment Portfolio

THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES
(SEC Circular E09/2002)
Name :
ISHIS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LIMITED
Three-month report as at:
30/09/2022
CURRENT
PERCENTAGE
CATEGORY
SECTOR
NUMBER
VALUE
OF TOTAL
ISSUER / ASSET
OF TITLE
OF TITLES
€
ASSETS
CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH
n/a
n/a
n/a
447.972
50,50%
ART AERI LTD
Shares
Financial
472
128.987
14,54%
MASSOURAS BROS SHIPPING
Shares
Not Listed
80.000
61.510
6,93%
HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD
Shares
Financial
696.585
49.458
5,58%
OPAP S.A.
Shares
n/a
4.000
49.120
5,54%
LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
Shares
Technology
25.000
42.500
4,79%
SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL)
Shares
Not Listed
88.096
29.953
3,38%
VASILICO CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
Shares
Industrial
10.000
25.800
2,91%
DEBTORS
n/a
n/a
n/a
20.633
2,33%
THE CYPRUS CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
Shares
Industrial
20.000
11.100
1,25%
Total
€ 867.031,62
97,74%
Total Assets
€ 887.047,87
Net Asset Value
6,71
cents
Fully diluted Net Asset Value *
* Not given since there are no issued warrants
This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.
Disclaimer
